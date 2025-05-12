Molly-Mae Hague teases season 2 of Behind It All documentary

Molly-Mae Hague teases season 2 of Behind It All documentary. Picture: Instagram / Prime Video

By Abbie Reynolds

After part two of Molly-Mae: Behind It All dropped, she's teased it returning with a second season.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

On Friday 9th May, part two of Molly-Mae Hague's documentary series Behind It All dropped on Prime Video. And after months of speculation it was revealed that she and Tommy Fury were officially back together.

In the show, while Molly was on a photoshoot, Tommy FaceTimed her and was heard saying: "I want to see that face for eternity."

Talking to the cameras, Molly said that Tommy had become the best version of himself since their shock split last August. She said: "How we are right now is the reason that I've sort of held on this whole time to us, because I know just how amazing we can be.

"We're really like heading to a good place at the minute, and the version of who he is right now is one of the best I've seen."

Now, after a weekend of fans catching up with the latest episodes, Molly has teased there's even more to come.

Molly-Mae and Tommy flirt over FaceTime

Will there be a Molly-Mae: Behind It All season 2?

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Molly said: "I’m so overwhelmed by the response to the last three episodes of ‘Molly-Mae: Behind it all’.

"Opening up again wasn’t any easier than the first time… I was so nervous to share more but seeing how much it’s resonated with people has meant everything to me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

The former Love Island star added: "PS. Do you want more?"

Naturally, fans are desperate for more behind the scenes of Molly's life with Tommy and their daughter Bambi. Under the post with nearly 350k likes, one fan commented: "WE WANT MORE. But please drop all episodes at once we can’t be waiting monthsssss in between"

Another penned: "Definitely another series! Really enjoyed watching you be so open and honest"

A third simply said: "Well. Duhhh????"

With Molly and Tommy back together, Tommy will likely be much more involved in season 2 of Behind It All. However, he did reveal he has his own 'tell all' show coming up too called Tommy: The Good. The Bad. The Fury.

Announcing the news, Tommy told his fans: "The cameras have been following me for a few months now. Inside the ring, outside the ring. All access to my life. And I can’t wait for you all to see."

While no release date has been given for the docuseries yet, the former Love Island star did confirm it will arrive at some point later this year.

In the official announcement, Tommy said: "A lot of people see me in the ring, they see me on social media, but they don’t see ME - the person behind all of that."

Molly shares first loved-up snap with Tommy and Bambi after confirming they're back together. Picture: Instagram

During the final three episodes of Behind It All season 1, it was shown how Molly and her sister Zoe Rae had butted heads over her reconciliation with Tommy.

Despite this, even Zoe has given their relationship the green light, saying: "With Molly's relationship, she's definitely in a more stable position. I can see the parts of her that were lost last year coming back.

"I think she's finding that happy place in a life where she's got that fire in her belly again."

Read more about Molly-Mae Hague here:

Molly-Mae and sister row over Tommy Fury relationship

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.