MAFS Australia's Awhina breaks silence on Billy dating rumours

MAFS Australia's Awhina breaks silence on Billy dating rumours. Picture: Nine/Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight Australia's Awhina has officially responded to speculation that she's dating Billy from the show.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Monday 12th May marked the resurrection of social media accounts owned by the MAFS Australia series 12 cast - bar a couple of cast mates, like Dave, who granted themselves access prior to today.

Despite reports that the cast are told to avoid announcing their return to social media after months of production being in control of their accounts, Awhina announced her return and wasted no time responding to fans' burning questions.

Taking to Instagram and TikTok Awhina lip synced to Eminem's 'Without Me' lyrics, 'guess who's back'. The MAFS bride asked fans to send her questions and, of course, the most important question was asked.

Here's what she said...

Billy and Awhina on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

One fan asked Awhina: "[Are] you dating anyone after the show?"

The mum-of-one replied: "I haven't actually gone on a date with anyone post show or hung out with any guy I wasn't already friends with. So I'm very single, and I'm sorry to the 1929928338838 questions about Billy and I but we are friends."

So, there you have it - hearts around the world are breaking because Billy and Awhina are truly just friends.

Dating rumours first began when the pair were reportedly spotted on a date earlier this year. Things were then intensified as they began to do press together, appearing overly friendly in multiple videos.

Awhina says she and Billy are just friends. Picture: Instagram

The pair even shared some cosy snaps to their Instagram, making fans think they'd gone Instagram official.

Awhina went on to say her confidence took a major hit during the experiment, where she was married to Adrian, and doesn't feel ready to date yet.

A fan asked: "Did being on mafs make you more confident? I hope it did - you are wonderful."

She replied: "I had so much confidence before the show, after a long term relationship I was excited about dating. I gained 8 kgs while filming and my self esteem took a huge hit.

"It's been 6 months now and I'm still not dating as deep down I'm still recovering from the impact the show had on my confidence."

Adrian and Awhina during Final Vows. Picture: Nine

While Billy must also have regained access to his social media he hasn't addressed their rumoured romance yet.

Read more about MAFS Australia here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.