Taylor Swift And Gracie Abrams Would Never Be In A Chart Feud, Gracie Tells Capital

Gracie Abrams spoke about how supportive Taylor Swift is as friend to her. Picture: Global

By Abbie Reynolds

Gracie Abrams celebrated the success of her sophomore album 'The Secret Of Us' by joining Sonny Jay on Capital's evening show.

After touring with Olivia Rodrigo and performing on stage with Taylor Swift at The Eras Tour, Gracie Abrams is now set to go on her own tour for her second album 'The Secret Of Us'.

As tickets for her European show go on-sale she joined Capital's Sonny Jay, who's in for Jimmy Hill, to talk all about performing in "dream locations", making music with her best friend and her song 'Risk' making it in the charts.

The last time Gracie was on Capital she told us that she and Taylor bonded around the time of the Grammys and after going for dinner they ended up writing a collaboration, ‘Us’ which features on her latest album.

Taylor Swift and Gracie Abrams perform on stage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Wembley Stadium. Picture: Getty

"You are in the charts at the moment, with your friend Taylor Swift, is there any moment where you might text each other and be like, 'I'm number one today, it's me today Taylor, sit down would you?'", Sony quizzed.

"There's no competing with Taylor ever, she's on a planet of her own obviously," Gracie was quick to reply, adding: "I am so lucky to have found her as a friend because she couldn't be a more supportive person, do you know what I mean?

"When it went number one she texted me just being so kind about it all. And it's never lost on me that so much of why I'm even in this room talking to you is because she's been so supportive and generous with her stage, allowing me to share it.

"It has been beyond my wildest dreams," Gracie gushed.

Gracie said Taylor is 'on a planet of her own' when it comes to the charts. Picture: Getty

Grace Abrams joined Sonny Jay on Capital. Picture: Global

There's no denying that 2024 has been a huge year in the charts for Taylor with the release of her album 'The Tortured Poets Department' her extended album 'The Anthology' and special editions of her hit 'Fortnight', as well as the release of 'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart' as a single.

But Taylor proves that she's the ever supportive friend as usual as she backs Gracie breaking into the scene with the success of new music.

