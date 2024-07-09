Does Taylor Swift's ‘Fortnight’ Acoustic Video Hold A 'Reputation (TV)' Clue?

Taylor Swift appears to have dropped another 'Fortnight' clue. Picture: Getty/ Taylor Swift/YouTube

By Kathryn Knight

Blink and you’ll miss it, but it looks like Taylor Swift has just hinted at ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version)’ in her latest video.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Swifties are eagerly awaiting the re-recordings of ‘Reputation’ and her self-titled debut album, and queen of clues Taylor Swift may have just given us all another release date hint to obsess over until she officially announces anything.

After releasing the acoustic version of ‘Fortnight’ featuring Post Malone, Tay dropped an animated video to go with it and soon after it was released on YouTube a few fans noticed the screen does something unexpected at 3 minutes 14 seconds – it goes completely black for a split second.

The Eras Tour singer and Post are laying on hundreds of sheets of paper in the shape of Tay’s silhouette in the video – a scene which also appears in the original music video – and sheets of paper are falling all around them. But at 3.14 it’s like the screen resets after momentarily going blank and the sheets begin to fall all over again.

After noticing the glitch, one person took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to say: “The screen flashes black only at 3:14 of the #FortnightAcousticVersion youtube video!!! it doesn’t happen at any other time in the video!!! why is no one seeing this?!?”

Taylor Swift are awaiting news on 'Reputation (TV)'. Picture: Getty

If we’re looking into this like the Swiftie investigators we are, then we could take 3.14 to represent the 314th day of the year, which happens to be 10th November, aka the date ‘Reputation’ was released all the way back in 2017. This is something another fan was quick to point out.

“Omg rep tv easter egg,” one fan replied, as a second said: “I don’t want to move.”

“Oh my god?!” Simply said another shocked Swiftie.

While we wait on the edge of our seats for ‘Reputation (TV)’ news, Taylor remains the musical gift that keeps on giving and her acoustic version of ‘Fortnight’ feat. Post Malone had fans in all the feels.

the screen flashes black only at 3:14 of the #FortnightAcousticVersion youtube video!!! it doesn’t happen at any other time in the video!!! why is no one seeing this?!? pic.twitter.com/Ok9Q5cvzEc — chloe ⸆⸉ eras cardiff (@chloe_andoomfs) July 9, 2024

Taylor Swift gives glimpse at intense workout in 'Fortnight' challenge video

We didn’t think it was possible but Taylor and Post’s vocals sound even more heavenly on the acoustic version of ‘Fortnight’, which has just dropped on streaming platforms.

“Fortnight acoustic is actually so good i’m vibing,” wrote one person on X, as another said: “This is actually very beautiful and dreamy sounding omg good morning.”

Meanwhile, someone else called it ‘terrifyingly perfect’.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.