How To Vote For The Official Swift Top 40 From Global On Capital (Taylor's Version)

8 July 2024, 00:01

Official Swift Top 40 ... as voted for by you
Official Swift Top 40 ... as voted for by you. Picture: Global
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Here's how to have your say on which Taylor's Version song makes it to number one on the Official Swift Top 40 from Global on Capital (Taylor's Version).

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Which song do you want to make it to number one on the Official Swift Top 40 from Global on Capital (Taylor's Version)? The choice is down to you Swifties, as we open the vote for Taylor Swift's number one song... as voted for by you, here's how to have your say.

In June 2024 we launched a radio station dedicated to playing 24/7 Taylor, to celebrate her worldwide domination after the success of her Eras Tour and Eras Tour blockbuster film.

Taylor brought the magic of The Eras Tour to London in June and will be returning to enchant the UK again in August. But before then we're asking Capital (Taylor's Version) listeners to vote for their favourite Taylor's Version song by midnight on Wednesday 31st July.

Is one of Taylor Swift's TTPD songs your number one?
Is one of Taylor Swift's TTPD songs your number one? Picture: Getty

How to vote for the Official Swift Top 40 From Global on Capital (Taylor's Version):

Voting is now open, so head over to our voting page to cast your vote. All you need to do is select your top three Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version) songs, putting your favourite one first.

Voting closes midnight on Wednesday 31st July so make sure you vote before then. Listen to Capital (Taylor's Version) on Global Player on Friday 9th August at 4pm where we'll be counting down to your number one between 4pm and 7pm on the Official Swift Top 40... as voted for by fans and listeners of Capital (Taylors Version).

Is 'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart' a fave for you?
Is 'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart' a fave for you? Picture: Getty

All of the songs in the Taylor's Version catalogue are up for number one on the Official Swift Top 40 …as voted for by you.

Taylor began re-recording her albums in 2021, starting with Fearless (Taylor’s Version), and since then she's created a large catalogue including vault tracks on every re-record and of course her mammoth 31-track album 'The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology'.

So Swifties, you're not short for choice but which track will be your number one?

Capital (Taylor’s Version) is available across the UK on DAB digital radio and on Global Player on your smart speaker ("play Capital (Taylor’s Version)"), iOS or Android device and at capitalfm.com.

