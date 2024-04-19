What Is 'The Tortured Poets Department The Anthology'? 15 Extra Songs You Need To Listen To

Taylor Swift dropped 15 surprise songs with 'TTPD The Anthology'. Picture: Getty/Taylor Swift/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Taylor Swift surprised fans by revealing The Tortured Poets Department has a double edition called The Anthology.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Taylor Swift dropped Easter eggs, of course, for weeks that 'The Tortured Poets Department' was coming with a special surprise, and the 2am we kept seeing on the clock in her teasers turned out to mean a double edition of the album, titled 'The Tortured Poets Department The Anthology'.

That’s right, as well as the likes of 'loml', 'Fortnight' and 'So Long, London', Taylor gave us 15 extra songs, bringing 'The Anthology' track list to 31 songs, totalling two hours and two minutes.

It comes after fans noticed the peace sign alongside advertisements for ‘TTPD’ and all her promo included clocks with the hands at 2o’clock.

Taylor Swift released 15 extra songs with 'The Tortured Poets Department'. Picture: Getty

While we all thought we were getting just a few surprise songs, Taylor practically wrote a whole other album.

At 2am on Friday 19th April just as her album, dropped. here’s what she had to say about it: “It’s a 2am surprise: The Tortured Poets Department is a secret DOUBLE album. I’d written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here’s the second instalment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs. And now the story isn’t mine anymore… it’s all yours.”

Taylor Swift shares cryptic message

Here are the extra songs Taylor included in ‘The Tortured Poets Department The Anthology’:

'The Anthology' is a published collection of poems or other pieces of writing, continuing Taylor’s entire album’s theme of being a ‘tortured poet’.

Fans think the album name is a direct reference to her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, who has said in the past he was in a group chat called 'Tortured Man Club' with Paul Mescal, who dated Taylor's good friend Phoebe Bridgers, and fellow actor Andrew Scott. Taylor was in a relationship with Joe for six years before they split at the start of 2023 right before The Eras Tour kicked off.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.