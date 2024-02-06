Is ‘Tortured Poets Department’ About Joe Alwyn?

Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' track list has fans convinced it's about Joe Alwyn. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Is Taylor Swift’s new album ’Tortured Poets Department’ about Joe Alwyn? The track list seems to say yes.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Taylor Swift dropped the track list for ‘Tortured Poets Department’ just 24 hours after announcing her new album at the Grammys, revealing song titles like ‘So Long, London’, ‘loml’ and ‘I Can Do It With A Broken Heart’.

The track list has Swifties convinced ‘Tortured Poets Department’ is heavily influenced by Taylor’s six-year relationship and split from Joe Alwyn, who she broke up with at the start of 2023 right before heading on The Eras Tour.

Taylor may be happily loved up with new boyfriend Travis Kelce, but she’s been working on her 11th studio album for two years, meaning she would have still been with Joe when she began writing the new songs.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn were together for six years. Picture: Getty

Is ‘Tortured Poets Department’ about Joe Alwyn?

Taylor will never confirm if a whole album is about an ex-boyfriend, but she’s made it no secret that it’s her love life that inspires her music, having written songs about exes Jake Gyllenhaal, Harry Styles and Calvin Harris too.

‘Tortured Poets Department’ seems to be heavily influenced by her relationship with Joe, just from looking at the track list.

‘So Long, London’ is a pretty strong hint that album ‘Tortured Poets Department’ is about Taylor’s London-born ex Joe, as Taylor’s 2019 song ‘London Boy’ from her album ‘Lover’ is all about how they’d spend their days in Camden Market, Highgate, Brixton and Shoreditch.

The chorus was filled with references of the capital and we suspect ‘So Long, London’ is all about leaving the city after spending so long there with Joe. However, in December it was reported she spent £10 million on a new home in North London so it doesn’t look like it’s goodbye for long!

Joe Alwyn and Paul Mescal were in a group chat with Andrew Scott called The Tortured Man Club. Picture: Getty

Taylor apparently picked the London mansion to be her base in Europe while she tours on this side of the globe in the coming months.

A few of the songs on the track list for ‘Tortured Poets Department’ also seems to hint at the tougher times in their relationship like ‘But Daddy I Love Him’, ‘I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)’ and ‘I Can Do It With A Broken Heart’.

Taylor Swift makes Grammy history as female musicians sweep top gongs

The name of the album itself could even be a direct link to Joe, who revealed in 2022 he was in a group chat called The Tortured Man Club with Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott. Joe’s pal Paul has a direct link to Tay in that he dated Taylor’s close friend Phoebe Bridges for two years.

Speaking to Variety, they revealed Andrew "started the group", with Paul saying: "He's just on it every day. He's just on it by himself."

Taylor Swift announced 'Tortured Poets Department' at the Grammys. Picture: Getty

Joe jokingly added: "Just messaging himself good mornings."

Taylor and Joe broke up at the start of 2023, although it wasn’t actually made public until April that year.

Throughout their relationship and even after their breakup Taylor put her feelings into their music, as is her trademark, and has a back catalogue of songs about Joe.

These include ‘Invisible Sting’, ‘The 1’, ‘Peace’, ‘Delicate’, ‘Gorgeous’, ‘Lover’ and ‘The Archer’ to name a few.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.