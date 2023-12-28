A Sneak Peek At Taylor Swift's New £10M North London Home

28 December 2023, 10:51 | Updated: 28 December 2023, 11:31

Taylor Swift has purchased a new London home
Taylor Swift has purchased a new London home. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Abbie Reynolds

Taylor Swift is reportedly revamping a London mansion to be her Europe base - here's at look at her £10 million city home.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 'London Boy' singer is truly embracing being a London girl, as Taylor Swift is said to be splashing out a huge £10 million on a new London property she purchased from an unidentified politician.

Billionaire TayTay is completely reconstructing the North London home set in one of the most exclusive private estates in the capital. The revamp will come complete with a swimming pool and orangery.

While Taylor currently spends her time jetting between her New York City home and Kansas City to see her boyfriend Travis Kelce, insiders say she plans on making this North London mansion her European base.

So, where exactly is her new pad, who did she buy it from and will Travis have a key?? Let's take a look...

Taylor has always been a big fan of London
Taylor has always been a big fan of London. Picture: Getty

Where is Taylor Swift's new London home?

Her newest UK property is located in a private North London estate. The 'Shake It Off' singer is no stranger to London and has previously rented a home in Primrose Hill with her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Although the exact location of the new home is not known it is likely to be close to Primrose Hill as it is a celebrity hotspot. The likes of model Kate Moss and celebrity chef Jamie Oliver have settled there and could be Taylor's new neighbours.

A source told the tabloids that Taylor "loves London" and has been "looking for a base in the capital for a long time".

“She loves the culture and vibe of the city, and is particularly at home in North London, so this estate makes perfect sense," they went on.

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez attend restaurant in NYC for her birthday

Her 2019 track 'London Boy' was written as a love letter to the city as much as it was about a boy, the insider said: "That is why so many areas are mentioned in it."

After 2023 was such a huge year for Taylor it's no surprise to hear that with this new property she is "taking her time to make sure it fits all her needs and is ultra secure”.

Taylor was recently in London for the premiere of 'RENAISSANCE: A Film By Beyoncé'
Taylor was recently in London for the premiere of 'RENAISSANCE: A Film By Beyoncé'. Picture: Getty

When Taylor was with her ex Joe she split her time between the UK and the states, now with her new beau Travis she spends a lot of time between NYC and Kansas but perhaps she'll be bringing the NFL to the capital to show him all her fave LDN spots.

No official pics of the pad have been released yet but according to planning documents, via the tabloids, there will be a swimming pool and a personal orangery.

