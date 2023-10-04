Taylor Swift Wealth: What Is Her Total Net worth?

4 October 2023, 17:37

Taylor Swift at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on September 12,
Taylor Swift: How much is the 'Anti-Hero' singer worth? Picture: Getty
With 10 studio albums under her belt and a slew of hit singles, it’s safe to say that Taylor Swift isn’t short of cash. But how rich is she really?

There’s a couple of different things that go into figuring out someone’s net worth. How much money they have in the bank is obviously one of them, but a lot of the time stars have their money tied up in investments which can go up or down.

Unlike some popstars, Taylor Swift has remained tightlipped over how much her last record deal with Republic Records was worth and not much is known about the details of her past endorsement deals with brands like CoverGirl, Coca-Cola and Sony.

What we do know is that she's broken records on The Eras Tour, and continues to make millions from her albums after re-recording her first six releases. Let's not forget how many fans bought tickets to The Eras Tour Film when it was first announced too; AMC Theatres said they made $26 million (£21m) in revenue the day tickets went on sale, surpassing former record holder Spider-Man: No Way Home which made the company $16.9 million (£13.2m).

With all that in mind, let’s delve into the details and Taylor’s finances and see how they look.

How much is Taylor Swift worth right now?

Taylor Swift attending the premier of 'All Too Well'
Taylor Swift is reportedly worth close to a billion dollars. Picture: Getty

According to money bible, Forbes Magazine, Taylor Swift's current net worth is around $740 million. Let’s put that into perspective shall we. The most expensive house in New York is a penthouse overlooking Central Park on a street unironically dubbed Billionaires Row. It costs $250 million so Taylor could buy two of those and still have almost a third of her wealth left.

Taylor’s father, Scott Swift, was a stockbroker, so being savvy with money is definitely something that runs in her family.

Taylor Swift arriving at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards held at the Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey,
Taylor Swift's wealth comes from a combination of savvy investments and songwriting talent. Picture: Alamy

It’s thought that the majority of Taylor’s cash comes from her music. Aside from a superhuman talent for delivering a catchy hook, Taylor has two things going for her. Firstly, she’s been making music from a very young age – she was 16 years old when her debut single 'Tim McGraw' was released so the amount of music by Taylor you can listen to is already bigger than most other artists.

Secondly as Taylor writes her own songs she is entitled to a larger proportion of royalties and publishing. And her re-release albums are certainly giving her a boost on that front too. Forbes has reported that Taylor has made $92 million from re-recordings of  her back catalogue.

Taylor Swift shares cryptic teaser for the 1989 (Taylor’s Version) vault

Taylor also makes a lot of money by touring. Her Eras Tour is her biggest to date with 146 shows across five continents as well as a concert film.

She also has a real estate portfolio worth around $150 million including properties in Tennessee, Rhode Island, California and New York. In fact she has lent one of her New York apartments to new BFF Sophie Turner, as she works out the details of her divorce from Joe Jonas.

Is Taylor Swift a billionaire?

Almost. If reports of her net worth are to be believed then she needs another $260 million to reach billionaire status. Though it sounds like a lot for an artist of Taylor’s calibre it’s definitely not out of the question.

Just take a look at her last tour, Reputation. After playing more than 50 shows around the world, the tour grossed $350 million making it one of the most successful tours of all time. Taylor’s Eras tour looks like she will surpass this.

Will Taylor be a billion? The odds are definitely in her favour

How much money does Taylor Swift make per concert?

Taylor Swift performing on her Eras Tour
Taylor Swift reportedly makes $13 million every night of her Eras Tour. Picture: Getty

Are you ready for some girl math? It’s thought that Eras could be the biggest money-making tour of all time (beating current record holder Elton John). This would be down to a combination of ticket sales and merchandise sales (estimated to be worth more than $100 million so far). Add to that the bump in streaming her back catalogue gets as fans get ready for the gigs and you have a whole heap of money. Conservative estimates put Taylor at earning $13 million per show.

Not bad for a day’s work, right?

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

