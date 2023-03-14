What Songs Will Be On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Setlist?

What's on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour setlist? Picture: Getty/Taylor Swift/Instagram

By Savannah Roberts

Fans are predicting what songs Taylor Swift will be performing on The Eras Tour – here are some of the best theories...

Taylor Swift's highly anticipated tour is soon approaching, meanwhile, the global pop star has been staying suspiciously silent, we're all on the edge of our seats...

The Eras Tour is set to commence on March 18 in Glendale Arizona, which has temporarily renamed itself as 'Swift City' – that's the power of the 'Midnights' songstress. The 33-year-old songster is still yet to announce when she will be touring in the UK.

The aptly named tour celebrates not just Taylor's most recent release but all of the album cycles that have come before it, meaning there is a mind-bogglingly huge collection of songs the star can draw from when curating her setlist.

The cat won't be out of the bag until she finally returns to the stage, but fans think they have some pretty good guesses on what she'll be performing in the meantime.

Taylor's fans are guessing the songs she'll play. Picture: Getty

Taylor's tour begins on March 18. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram

Although Taylor is yet to comment on the tracks she will be taking on the road, there are a series of songs she has allegedly been heard rehearsing as she prepares to launch the tour.

At the time of writing, several videos claiming to have overheard the pop star's rehearsals have made waves online – could these tracks be set for opening night? Glendale locals (where the tour commences) have heard the likes of 'Shake It Off' to 'Cruel Summer' emanating from State Farm Stadium. Read the full list below:

'Shake It Off'

'Love Story'

'Anti-Hero'

'You Belong With Me'

'Delicate'

'...Ready For It?'

'Cruel Summer'

🚨 | @TaylorSwift13 was spotted rehearsing for “The Eras Tour”!pic.twitter.com/6oWLzeC8rs — Taylor Swift Facts (@blessedswifty) March 14, 2023

A lot of theories and fan-made setlists are floating around the web, it's all purely speculative at this point but there are a few songs that keep cropping up time and time again!

@thethriftysiftie on TikTok thinks there’s a high likelihood that a good portion of songs from 'Midnights' will be performed, such as ‘Lavender Haze’ due to its iconic intro line ‘Meet me at midnight’. She also predicts that ‘Bejewelled’ and ‘Midnight Rain’ are both likely among others.

Others think ‘The Eras Tour’ is a rebranded wording of a 'Greatest Hits Tour', leading fans to think she could be delivering hit after hit, and potentially merging some together to make mash-ups – very time efficient!

This being said, many Swifties are speculating that the songstress will be keeping us all on our toes and will change up the setlist for every single city.

Let's face it, she has enough songs to change it up each and every night!

Taylor hasn't toured since 2018 with her 'Reputation World Tour', she has since released 'Lover' in 2019, 'Folklore' and 'Evermore' in 2020, her re-recorded albums 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)' and 'Red (Taylor's Version)' in 2021, and of course 'Midnights' at the end of 2022 – wow!

There are a lot of tunes that need their time in the limelight as they have rarely been performed live, since 2019 Taylor has released 72 brand-new tracks and a further 15 from The Vault as part of her re-releases.

In total, the songwriter has released 10 studio albums and two re-recordings but who knows when her next 'Taylor's Version' will drop – she could even announced one on opening night!

