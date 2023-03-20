Every Single Outfit Taylor Swift Wears On The Eras Tour

All of Taylor Swift's tour outfits. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Here is every outfit Taylor wears during her Eras Tour show, and every single look is utterly bejewelled...

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is finally underway and I think we're all just a little bit speechless!

From the setlist to the stage design to the theatrics, the pop powerhouse has truly outdone herself with one of the most hyper-detailed stadium spectacles audiences have ever seen.

But one aspect of the tour that fans simply can't get over is the sheer amount of costume changes Taylor undergoes to put on the jaw-dropping show!

The 'Midnights' songstress channels every one of her eras with her incredibly meta wardrobe, she has a whopping 16 outfit changes that draw inspiration from the past 17 years of her career.

Of course, we couldn't resist the urge to collate every single Eras Tour stage ensemble, read on to find out what Taylor wore to represent each one of her 10 albums...

Taylor Swift opens with the Lover era Taylor wore her 'Lover' colours. Picture: Alamy She sported Versace and Louboutin heels. Picture: Getty She sang 6 songs from Lover. Picture: Alamy Taylor starts the beginning of every show looking drop-dead gorgeous in a custom Versace sequined bodysuit and sparkly Louboutin heels, setting the bar high for the rest of the concert's wardrobe! She later accessories the look halfway through the 'Lover' set when she sports a bedazzled blazer over the top of the opening ensemble – wow! 'Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince'

'Cruel Summer'

'The Man'

'You Need to Calm Down'

'Lover'

'The Archer' Taylor's Fearless setlist made everyone nostalgic Fearless. Picture: Getty Alternate Fearless dress. Picture: Getty Next on the setlist was Taylor's 'Fearless' era, and she channelled her second studio album by stepping out in a re-imagination of her iconic glittered fringed dress. She sings three tracks from 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)' all whilst twirling around with her rhinestones guitar, it's like its 2008 all over again! 'Fearless'

'You Belong With Me'

'Love Story' Taylor stunned in her Evermore get-up Taylor wowed in a yellow dress. Picture: Getty Taylor performed an 'evermore' ballad. Picture: Getty Taylor brought the 'evermore' record alive when she donned a whimsical burnt yellow dress that seemed like it leapt straight from the stories of her folky album. She even brought along a moss-covered piano to complete the 'evermore' aesthetic when singing 'Champagne Problems', in total she treated 70,000 fans to performances of five 'evermore' tracks. 'Tis the Damn Season'

'Willow'

'Marjorie'

'Champagne Problems'

Tolerate It' Taylor brought back the drama of her Reputation tour Reputation Taylor made a return. Picture: Getty Taylor wore an asymmetrical bodysuit . Picture: Getty The 33-year-old pop star called back to her Reputation World Tour with the fiery look she donned during the next segment of the concert. She brought all the drama as she performed in a snake-embellished one-legged bodysuit from Roberto Cavalli. Taylor delivered four unforgettable 'Reputation' tracks, even bringing out dancers wearing a host of her most iconic looks during her 'Look What You Made Me Do' performance. '…Ready for It?'

'Delicate'

'Don’t Blame Me'

'Look What You Made Me Do' Taylor brings the Speak Now's fairytale vibes to The Eras Tour Taylor performs 'Enchanted'. Picture: Getty She wears different versions of the ball gown. Picture: Getty It may have been short but sweet but Taylor made quite the impact with the one song she chose to sing from the 'Speak Now' record. Her fairytale-esque dresses are back for The Eras Tour as she belts out fan-favourite track 'Enchanted' whilst wearing a sequinned ball gown fit for a princess! The gowns are strikingly similar to the Valentino one she wore during the 'Speak Now' tour back in 2012. Taylor's iconic 'Red' looks are back on the stage Taylor wore her '22' music video t-shirt. Picture: Getty She colour-blocked with black and red. Picture: Getty Taylor wore three 'Red' outifts. Picture: Getty The next section of the tour sees Taylor don three looks that call back to her 'Red' album with looks we've seen before! She kicks off this era with '22' and even sports one of her outfits from the music video, and of course, she just had to close the set with 'All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)' – she sure knows how to treat us! '22'

'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together'

'I Knew You Were Trouble'

'All Too Well (10 Minute Version)' Taylor looks ethereal in her Folklore looks 'Invisible String'. Picture: Getty Folklore. Picture: Getty Folklore. Picture: Getty Potentially one of the longest sets in the concerts, Taylor opts for a floaty floor length dress as she sings seven 'Folklore' songs! Each night she rocks a Kate Bush-esque billowy gown to sing some of her most poetic tracks, giving fans an IRL rendition of this album for the first time – all whilst looking like an ethereal goddess. 'Invisible String'

'Betty'

'The Last Great American Dynasty'

'August'/ 'Illicit Affairs'

'My Tears Ricochet'

Cardigan' Taylor is the 1989 pop princess all over again Taylor kicked off the era with 'Style'. Picture: Getty Taylor brought back the glittered two piece. Picture: Getty Swift gave us another blast from the past with 1989 World Tour references whilst she sang the likes of 'Style', 'Shake It Off' and 'Bad Blood'. She did so whilst wearing a bejewelled two-piece co-ord that just oozes her 2014 era, and the look comes in hot pink and emerald! 'Style'

'Blank Space'

'Shake It Off'

'Wildest Dreams'

'Bad Blood' Taylor stuns in a romantic gown for her acoustic set Tim McGraw. Picture: Getty Taylor dials down the drama during her acoustic set that becomes the penulitmate sectino fo the show. Each night she surprises fans with a stripped back set of two songs every night that haven't before been in the setlist. On opening night she sang 'Tim McGraw' and 'Mirrorball'. Taylor's Midnights outfits end the show with a bang Taylor channelled 'Lavender Haze'. Picture: Getty She wore multiple looks for 'Midnights'. Picture: Getty Taylor ended with her tenth album. Picture: Getty She wore four fun 'Midnights' looks. Picture: Getty Of course, Taylor ended her show with her most recent release and tenth studio album! She knew how to finish off the event when she brought a seven-track set of 'Midnights' material to the stage and sported four iconic looks in the process. From a lavender fur coat to a jet-black glittering bodysuit, Taylor pulled out all the stops for her closing era. What. A. Wardrobe! 'Lavender Haze'

'Anti-Hero'

'Midnight Rain'

'Vigilante Shit'

'Bejeweled'

'Mastermind'

'Karma'

What's your favourite Eras Tour look?

