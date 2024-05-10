All The Travis Kelce References In Taylor Swift's 'So High School' Eras Tour Performance

All The Travis Kelce References In Taylor Swift's 'So High School' Eras Tour Performance. Picture: Patrick Smith/Getty Images, @analiaogs via TikTok

By Sam Prance

Taylor Swift has added 'So High School' to her Eras Tour setlist and the performance is filled with Travis Kelce easter eggs.

Taylor Swift has changed up her Eras Tour setlist and there's now a 'So High School' performance dedicated to Travis Kelce.

Ever since 'The Tortured Poets Department' came out, fans have been obsessed with 'So High School'. The album contains multiple songs inspired by Taylor's breakups with Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy but there are also two love songs that appear to be about her relationship with Travis Kelce. 'The Alchemy' and 'So High School' are both filled with Travis references.

Now, Taylor has made the Travis references in 'So High School' even clearer with her performance of the song on The Eras Tour. With that in mind, here's a breakdown of all the nods Taylor makes to Travis in her 'So High School' performance.

In 'So High School', Taylor sings about how falling in love with Travis makes her feel like she's in high school all over again.

In the opening verse, Taylor alludes to a famous Travis interview in which he played marry, kiss, kill with Taylor before he met her. Taylor sings: Are you gonna marry, kiss, or kill me / It's just a game, but really / I'm bettin' on all three for us two. Making who the song is about clearer, Taylor references their careers in the bridge adding: You know how to ball, I know Aristotle.

Now, @analiaogs has pointed out on TikTok that Taylor's performance of 'So High School' is overflowing with references.

Taylor Swift's 'So High School' Travis Kelce References:

There are stadium light props in the performance similar to football stadium lights

The dancers sit and dance on props laid out like bleachers during the performance

Taylor reenacts giggling with Blake Lively at Travis' games with her dancers

Taylor points to the audience similar to how she points at Travis at his games

There's cheerleader choreography dotted throughout the performance

The dancers reenact Travis' infamous touchdown dance

There's 'Swag Surfin'' in the choreo which is a nod to Chiefs fans

The dancers reneact Travis' other touchdown dance

Taylor reenacts Travis' friend Patrick Mahomes waving at her

Another Travis dance move is featured in the choreography

There are red and yellow lights in the Chiefs' colours

Watch all the references to Travis in Anália's video below.

ALL THE REFERENCES IN “SO HIGH SCHOOL” AT THE ERAS TOUR *the edit* pic.twitter.com/07vmBhnTMI — anália (@analiaogs) May 10, 2024

