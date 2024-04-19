Taylor Swift 'So High School' Lyrics – All The Travis Kelce References Explained

Taylor Swift releases first love song about Travis Kelce called 'So High School'. Picture: Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images, Michael Owens/Getty Images

By Katie Louise Smith

Taylor sings about her relationship with Travis on 'So High School'. Here's what the lyrics mean and how they reference key moments in their relationship.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

With the release of 'The Tortured Poets Department', it's fair to say that Taylor Swift has now officially entered her Songs About Travis Kelce era.

In and amongst the emotional, retrospective songs about Joe Alwyn and even Matty Healy, there's a handful of tracks within the full double album that appear to be about her boyfriend Travis. 'The Alchemy' is one, and 'So High School' is another.

'So High School', which features on 'The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology' (track 22), sees Taylor sing about the exciting giddiness of a new relationship and how the whole thing makes her feel like she's 16 again. Based on the lyrics, this one is very clearly about her relationship with Travis Kelce.

Here's a full breakdown of Taylor's 'So High School' lyrics, including all the references she makes to their relationship, Travis' past interview comments and more.

Is Taylor Swift's 'So High School' about Travis Kelce?

Taylor Swift kisses Travis Kelce as he heads to Super Bowl

Swifties have already spotted a handful of lyrics in 'So High School' that correspond to key moments between the couple that have been discussed widely on social media and between themselves in interviews.

In the first verse, Taylor makes an explicit reference to a viral clip of a young Travis playing 'Kill, Marry, Kiss' in a past interview. Back then, he selected Taylor to kiss, Katy Perry to marry and Ariana Grande to hypthotically kill.

In the lyrics here, Taylor puts her own spin on it, placing bets that all three will eventually happen to them: Are you gonna marry, kiss, or kill me (Kill me) / It's just a game, but really (Really) / I'm bettin' on all three for us two (All three).

She then acknowledges the fact that Travis always opens the car door for her, something that Swifties have been obsessed with since they were first pictured out in public together. She sings: Get my car door, isn't that sweet? (That sweet) / Then pull me to the backsеat (Backseat) / No one's evеr had me (Had me), not like you.

Then, of course, there's the obvious You know how to ball, I know Aristotle lyric, referring to Travis' career as a sports star.

Taylor also ends the song by referencing Travis' well-documented public comments about trying to shoot his shot with Taylor after seeing her perform in Kansas City on The Eras Tour. Shortly after the concert, Travis revealed he tried to give Taylor a friendship bracelet with his number on it but he didn't get to meet her after the show. Eventually, they ended up connecting and the rest is history!

On 'So High School', Taylor confirms what we all already knew, that she loved Travis' boldness and that it paid off: You knew what you wanted, and, boy, you got her.

And that's how you get the girl!

Taylor Swift references Travis Kelce opening car doors for her on 'So High School'. Picture: Getty

When did Taylor Swift write 'The Tortured Poets Department'?

Explaining when she penned the album, Taylor revealed that she had been working on it since she “turned in Midnights”, ready for it to be pressed on to vinyl.

That process takes around 6 months, and with 'Midnights' being released in October 2022, it’s possible that Taylor started writing TTPD at some point in April/May 2022. She likely finished writing the album around October 2023.

"I started working on it immediately after [turning in 'Midnights'] and I've been working on it for about two years. I kept working on it throughout the US tour, and when it was perfect, in my opinion, when it was good enough for you, I finished it. And I am so so excited that soon you'll get to hear it, soon we’ll get to experience it together."

Taylor and Travis had been dating for a few months by October 2023. 'So High School' appears to be about the early stages of their relationship.

Taylor Swift's So High School is about her relationship with Travis Kelce. Picture: Getty

Read Taylor Swift's 'So High School' lyrics in full here:

[Intro]

I feel so high school every time I look at you

I wanna find you in a crowd just to hide from you



[Chorus]

And in a blink of a crinkling eye

I'm sinking, our fingers entwined

Cheeks pink in the twinkling lights

Tell me 'bout the first time you saw me

I'll drink what you think and I'm high

From smoking your jokes all damn night

The brink of a wrinkle in time

Been a sweet 16 suddenly



[Post-Chorus]

I'm watching American Pie with you on a Saturday night

Your friends are around, so be quiet

I'm trying to stifle my sighs

'Cause I feel so high school every time I look at you, but look at you

Ba-ba-ba-ba-ba



[Verse 1]

Are you gonna marry, kiss, or kill me (Kill me)

It's just a game, but really (Really)

I'm bettin' on all three for us two (All three)

Get my car door, isn't that sweet? (That sweet)

Then pull me to the backsеat (Backseat)

No one's evеr had me (Had me), not like you

[Bridge]

Truth, dare, spin bottles

You know how to ball, I know Aristotle

Brand new, full throttle

Touch me while your bros play Grand Theft Auto

It's true, swear, scouts honor

You knew what you wanted, and, boy, you got her

Brand new, full throttle

You already know, babe



[Verse 2]

I feel like laughing in the middle of practice

To that impression you did of your dad again

I'm hearing voices like a madman



[Chorus]

And in a blink of a crinkling eye

I'm sinking, our fingers entwined

Cheeks pink in the twinkling lights

Tell me 'bout the first time you saw me

I'll drink what you think and I'm high

From smoking your jokes all damn night

The brink of a wrinkle in time

Been a sweet 16 suddenly



[Post-Chorus]

I'm watching American Pie with you on a Saturday night

Your friends are around, so be quiet

I'm trying to stifle my sighs

'Cause I feel so high school (So high school) every time I look at you, but look at you

You already know, babe

[Bridge]

Truth, dare, spin bottles

You know how to ball, I know Aristotle

Brand new, full throttle

Teach me while your bros play Grand Theft Auto

It's true, swear, scouts honor

You knew what you wanted, and, boy, you got her

Brand new, full throttle

You already know, babe

Read more about Taylor Swift here:

Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.