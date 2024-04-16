Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ & Who Got Songwriter Credits

Taylor Swift's latest album has some old names and news ones credited as co-writers. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Taylor Swift’s latest album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ is all anyone can think about. Those who pre-saved it have had access to the songwriting credits and, it’s safe to say, that the fans really have won.

Taylor Swift has been on her two-month break from her World Eras Tour and she’s graciously used the time to drop a whole new album!

So in between watching Taylor live her best life at Coachella with boyfriend Travis Kelce, fans can enjoy ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ which will drop on the 19th of April.

The highly anticipated album is believed to be about her 6-year relationship with ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn after the title had similarities to a WhatsApp group the actor shared with Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott.

Fans who pre-saved the album have shared the track list and writing credits that became available to them and the reappearance of the name Aaron Dessner alongside features from Post Malone and Florence and the Machine have everyone just a little bit excited.

Taylor Swift's newest album 'The Tortured Poets Department' drops on the 19th of April. Picture: Getty

Check out the songwriting credits for ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ here.

1. 'Fortnight' featuring Post Malone: Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff & Austin Post

2. 'The Tortured Poets Department': Taylor Swift & Jack Antonoff

3. 'My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys': Taylor Swift

4. 'Down Bad': Taylor Swift & Jack Antonoff

5. 'So Long, London': Taylor Swift & Aaron Dessner

6. 'But Daddy I Love Him': Taylor Swift & Aaron Dessner

7. 'Fresh Out the Slammer': Taylor Swift & Jack Antonoff

8. 'Florida!!!' featuring Florence + The Machine: Taylor Swift & Florence Welch

9. 'Guilty as Sin?': Taylor Swift & Jack Antonoff

10. 'Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?': Taylor Swift

11. 'I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)': Taylor Swift & Jack Antonoff

12. 'loml': (Taylor Swift & Aaron Dessner)

13. 'I Can Do It With a Broken Heart': Taylor Swift & Jack Antonoff

14. 'The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived': Taylor Swift & Aaron Dessner

15. 'The Alchemy': Taylor Swift & Jack Antonoff

16. 'Clara Bow': Taylor Swift & Aaron Dessner

Taylor Swift's album 'Speak Now' was entirely self written. Picture: Alamy

Immediately what fans noticed was that they’re being treated to two solely written songs by Taylor, with one fan commenting on the thread "So, My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys and Who's Afraid of Little Old Me? are solely written by Taylor? Very excited for those tracks then!”

Whilst another highlighted what that actually meant for the fans, “Second longest song is self-written... as a 'Speak Now' girl I'm so scared.”

The fan was referring to the 2010 album ‘Speak Now’ which was entirely self-written by Taylor. So if you’re a fan of that album, you’ll need to brace yourself for all the emotions when listening to ‘Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?’ which has a playtime of 5 minutes and 34 seconds.

Post Malone features and co-wrote on the song 'Fortnight'. Picture: Getty

‘Fortnight’ featuring Post Malone has also caused a stir of excitement, not just for the track, but for the songwriting credits which have gone to not just Taylor and long-time writing partner Jack Antonoff but also a man called Austin Post.

Fans may not recognise him by that name, but that is actually Post Malone’s real name, with one fan writing, “Today I learned that Post Malone’s real name is Austin Post lol.”

Post Malone is joined by Florence Welsh from Florence and the Machine as a featured artist and collaborating writer on the album. Florence’s dulcet tones should appear in ‘Florida’, a song which she’s also been given writing credit for.

“Oh so Florence isn’t just featured but a writer on Florida!!! yep that one is gonna be the death of me,” a commenter left under the post.

Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff have worked together on a number of albums and songs. Picture: Getty

Jack Antonoff is a name known well by Swifties, the musician and producer has had a strong relationship with Taylor since 2012 and has worked on at least 50 of her songs with her in some capacity from co-writing to producing.

But fans are far more excited to see the return of Aaron Dessner, whom started working with Taylor on 'Folklore' and has quickly wormed his way into Swifties’ hearts with his musical talent and obvious professional chemistry with Taylor.

One commenter wrote, “5 Aaron Dessner songs. I'm seated,” but what seems to be causing the biggest fuss online is that the fifth track, ‘So Long, London’ is co-written by him and Taylor.

Swifties know that ‘Track 5’ or the ‘fifth song’ has now become a lore of its own when it comes to Taylor’s albums. The fifth songs always seem to be the most heartbreaking of the album and fans have noticed the pattern since ‘Red’ came out in 2012.

Aaron Dessner began working with Taylor on her album Folklore. Picture: Getty

Whilst Taylor’s mentioned in the past that she wasn’t aware she was doing it until fans brought it to her attention, it’s in her mind now and we can’t help but wonder whether she’ll go out of her way to make sure track five is a doozy for her fans.

The knowledge, with the knowledge that the songs Aaron Dessner touches turn to gold, has fans in emotional turmoil online, “'So Long, London' is an Aaron collab AND a track 5? I already know this song will destroy me,” one fan wrote.

“A track 5 with Aaron?! We won!!” another commented whilst one simply said, “This might just be the most heartbreaking track 5 yet ” with a crying emoji.

