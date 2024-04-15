Taylor Swift's Coachella Outfit Nods To How She Met Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Coachella outfits 2024. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted at Coachella weekend one. Here are all the details on their festival fits, including that Stella McCartney bag and how Tay's hat was a nod to their relationship.

As expected the Californian desert was blessed with the presence of Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce for the first weekend of Coachella.

It was believed that the couple where going to be at the festival in support of Taylor's long-time industry bestie Lana Del Rey. But while there weren't spotted during her set, where she brought out Billie Eilish, they were spotted at the Neon Carnival held during the festival.

The couple where photographed with friends including rapper Ice Spice. Taylor was in an all black ensemble complete with a Stella McCartney crossbody bag while Travis sported a Adam Sandler inspired look topped off with a 'happy gilmore' cap.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Neon Carnival at Coachella. Picture: Getty

Amongst all the other boho festival looks, Taylor's outfit was pretty understated which surprised fans since her Eras Tour looks are so festival coded.

She wore a black tank top, black ripped denim shorts with a black leather bomber jacket and matching trainers. The outfit was also paired with merch from Travis and his brother's podcast as she wore a 'New Heights' cap.

The podcast 'New Heights' is what initially brought Tay and Trav together as she told TIME magazine in 2023 that they had started dating long before the public knew.

She said: "Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell. We started hanging out right after that."

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce at Coachella. pic.twitter.com/SjQtTG0Sm5 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 14, 2024

The crossbody bag Taylor wore was Stella McCartney, it retails at £590 and is made out of faux-leather.

Similarly, Travis wore a cap which had the words 'Happy Gilmore' written across it, seemingly a reference to Adam Sandler's 1996 golf film.

The rest of the fit was also pretty Sandler coded as the NFL player donned an open plaid shirt with a white tee underneath and stripey blue jeans. From head to toe he looked like a relaxed festival goer as she strutted across the desert in all white Converse.

Ice Spice and Taylor Swift at Coachella. Picture: Getty

They were seen dancing together and hugging by many onlookers across the festival as they were pictured at Ice Spice, Dom Dolla and Jungle's set.

Surprisingly they weren't spotted during Lana's set but they were likely keeping a low-profile and could have even been watching from backstage.

