Taylor Swift Shares Relationship Secret About Travis Kelce To TIME Magazine

Taylor says she wouldn't 'hard launch' a first date. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Taylor Swift has said when she and Travis Kelce *actually* started dating.

We all believed it didn't we... that Taylor Swift and her NFL boyf Travis Kelce had their first date when she attended his game back in October. Well, miss Tay is here to set the record straight on their true dating timeline.

Taylor said she and Travis would have to be "psychotic" to hard launch their first date in public. Instead, she revealed to TIME magazine, that by the time she went to her first Kansas City Chief game they were already a couple.

The billionaire superstar spoke very sweetly about Travis and said she was glad to of spent time with him before the whole world new about their relationship.

She explained their interactions began when Travis adorably put her blast on his and his brother's podcast New Heights, which she thought was "mental as hell".

Taylor spoke about the importance of making her relationship with Travis public. Picture: Getty

“We started hanging out right after that," Taylor said. "So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple."

This means that she and Travis actually began dating in August, months before they made their first public appearance together.

Taylor joked about people believing that their first date was at the Chiefs game. "I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date,” she said.

The pair have spent a lot of their relationship in the public eye, as their love for one another blossoms so does ours for them! And, although Travis was already a celebrity in his own right, Swiftie level of stardom is next level. However he has spoken about how he deals with it in a very productive way.

Travis and Taylor leaving Arrowhead stadium after an NFL football game. Picture: Alamy

Travis told the Wall Street Journal: "I'm not running away from any of it…. The scrutiny she gets... when she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange."

Speaking on the public nature of their relationship, the 'Shake It Off' singer explained how it can be a positive thing: “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care.”

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes reacting in a suite during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers. Picture: Getty

The romance has given the singer a new hobby. "Football is awesome, it turns out,” Taylor said in jest. “I’ve been missing out my whole life.”

Along with her new bestie Brittney Mahomes, the 'Reputation' star has been spotted at a few of Travis' NFL games. She tries to ignore the cameras as she says she is just there to support Travis.

The new football fan said she pays no attention to the "dads, Brads, and Chads” that might be annoyed by her attendance at the games. She's just their to cheer on her man, like he was for her when he attended her Argentina Era's Tour.

