Who is Brittany Mahomes? Get to know Taylor Swift's friend

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes have been together since middle school. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Brittany Mahomes started hanging out with Taylor Swift when Taylor and Travis Kelce's relationship when public. So, how old is she, who are her children, and who is her husband Patrick Mahomes?

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce and Brittany Mahomes’ husband Patrick Mahomes both play for the Kansas City Chiefs, so while Taylor’s been supporting her new man at his games she’s not only been bringing her A-lister squad but also making pals with the partners of the other team members, including Brittany.

Brittany joined Taylor and her girl gang for dinner as Tay’s relationship with Travis Kelce hit the spotlight, joining Sophie Turner and Blake Lively for a girls’ night out.

But who is Brittany, who is her husband Patrick, do they have kids, and how did she become friends with Taylor? Here’s the lowdown on Taylor’s pal below.

Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes. Picture: Getty

Who is Brittany Mahomes?

Brittany herself is a sports star, signing to play for Iceland’s professional American soccor team just a month after Patrick landed his own deal, with the Chiefs. She played for just one season in 2017, securing her first championship trophy.

She decided to come back to the US and retire from soccer, starting a personal training business instead. She also co-owns the National Women’s Soccer League team, the Kansas City Current, alongside two-time Super Bowl champion Chris Long.

Is Brittany Mahomes friends with Taylor Swift?

Brittany, 29, and Taylor, 35, are friends, after meeting through their respective partners Patrick and Travis, who both play for the Kansas City Chiefs. Almost every Sunday, the women are spotted in the VIP section cheering on their beaus.

While they share opposing political views, they have still been spotted together looking super close. Ahead of the 2025 Super Bowl they were seen celebrating together at the game which secured the Chief's place in the sporting event.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes at the Kansas City Chiefs game on 22 October. Picture: Getty

Who is Brittany’s husband, Patrick Mahomes?

Brittany’s husband Patrick, 29, plays for the Kansas City Chiefs and is good friends with Taylor’s boyfriend Travis. Brittany and Patrick met in middle school where they bonded over their love of sports; he played American football and baseball while she was a cheerleader and football player.

The couple got married in Hawaii in 2022, after over a decade together.

Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes. Picture: Getty

Do Brittany and Patrick Mahomes have children?

Brittany and Patrick have three kids together, a son, and two daughters, with one who will be just 28 days old at the 2025 Super Bowl.

The kids frequently make appearances on their parents' Instagram, joining their dad at his football games and cheering from the sidelines with their mum.

In 2021 they welcomed their daughter Sterling Skye, early in 2023 they had a son named Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III and in January 2025 they welcomed their secound daughter, Golden Raye Mahomes

What is Brittany Mahomes net worth?

Reports suggest Brittany has a net worth of $30 million (£25 million). She’s built her own successful business, as well as spending years as a football player herself.

