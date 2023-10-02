Inside Taylor Swift And Blake Lively’s Friendship And All Their Supportive Moments

2 October 2023, 12:22

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively have been friends since 2015
Taylor Swift and Blake Lively have been friends since 2015. Picture: Getty/Blake Lively/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively have been friends for years, but how did they first meet? Let’s take a look inside their supportive friendship.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively are like sisters after years of friendship, staying close even after Tay’s ‘girl squad’ disbanded all those years ago.

Her best friends these days include Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner and the Haim sisters as well as Blake – who she was recently pictured with while watching rumoured boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, play against the New York Jets.

Blake and husband Ryan Reynolds are parents of three kids; James, Inez, Betty and an eight-month old whose name they’re yet to share. Tay fans will already know Blake’s children because of ‘Folklore’ in which Tay mentions all their names for characters in her song ‘Betty’.

James’ adorable voice can even be heard at the start of Taylor’s song ‘Gorgeous’ from Taylor’s ‘Reputation’ album.

But when did Taylor and Blake become friends, when did they first meet and what have they said about their friendship? Here’s a look inside their close relationship.

Taylor Swift attends the VMAs 2023

Taylor Swift watched the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs with Brittany Mahomes, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
Taylor Swift watched the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs with Brittany Mahomes, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Picture: Getty

How is Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively related to Taylor Swift?

So Ryan and Blake aren’t actually related to Taylor, but the Deadpool actor has spoken abut his family’s love for the pop star.

When asked whether Taylor would appear in Deadpool 3, he said she’d ‘of course’ be welcome in it. “Are you kidding me? I would do anything for that woman. She’s a genius,” he told Entertainment Tonight.

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively have been friends since 2015
Taylor Swift and Blake Lively have been friends since 2015. Picture: Blake Lively/Instagram

Which Taylor Swift music video did Blake Lively direct?

Talented actress Blake turned her hand to directing when she worked with Taylor on her music video for ‘I Bet You Think About Me’, from ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ in 2021. It marked Blake’s directorial debut!

Taylor was full of praise for her friend’s work on the video, sharing a TikTok of Blake hard at work behind the scenes.

And when she won Favourite Pop Album at the American Music Awards, Taylor gave Blake a shoutout: “I want to take a moment to thank someone who directed the music video 'I Bet You Think About Me,' my beautiful, brilliant friend, my director Blake Lively.”

Taylor Swift’s party guest lists always include Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Blake and husband Ryan are always at Taylor’s epic parties, proving how close they are when they joined Tay to celebrate her 30th birthday in December 2019.

Fans will remember the viral photo from July 2016 when Blake and Ryan celebrated Fourth of July at Taylor’s house with her and then-boyfriend Tom Hiddleston.

They took a cute couples photo all together with Tay’s high school bestie Britany Lamanna and her husband too.

What Taylor Swift songs are about Blake Lively’s kids?

On Taylor’s ‘Reputation’ album in 2017, fans were so excited to discover the cute voice that features at the start is Blake and Ryan’s daughter James’.

Taylor made use of Blake’s three kids’ names again on ‘Folklore’ in her song ‘Betty’, in which she sings about characters Betty, Inez and James.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds with their kids in 2016
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds with their kids in 2016. Picture: Getty

When did Taylor Swift become friends with Blake Lively?

Taylor and Blake have been friends since 2015 when Blake revealed just how much of a massive Swiftie she is. Blake referenced Taylor’s song ‘Bad Blood’ in an Instagram post and quickly had to clear up speculation she was throwing shade.

She joked she had a ‘Taylor Swift Please Be My Wife Too Doo Doll,’ and wanted to combine their last names.

A few weeks later they met up in Australia while Taylor was on her ‘1989’ tour and the rest is history.

Taylor Swift

