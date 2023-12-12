All The Pictures From Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift's Relationship So Far

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce hard launching their relationship after Saturday Night Live. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Honey wake up, a new Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce pic just dropped. It’s a relationship that has set the internet alight - here are all the photos of Taylor and her new boyfriend.

Now that they are publicly official and not afraid to show some PDA, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been pictured out and about holding hands and sharing kisses.

Speaking to TIME magazine, Taylor explained why she is comfortable having a high-profile relationship: “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care.”

The 'Cruel Summer' singer now appears to be a regular fixture at the Arrowhead Stadium where Travis’ team the Kansas City Chiefs play and where she herself performed as part of her Eras Tour earlier this year.

Now that her tour is taking a short break, it seems like Taylor and Travis have more time to hang out together; they have been spotted in New York as well as Kansas City.

Let’s take a look at all the times they’ve been pictured together.

Taylor and Travis get in the Christmas spirit

Taylor and Travis are photographed in a festive setting. Picture: Instagram @patty_cuts

This brand new pic of the pair has the internet going crazy yet again. Shared by Travis' hairdresser Patrick Regan, they are seen sharing an embrace in front of a festive setting.

Just like the viral moment they shared after a Kansas City Chief game awhile back, Taylor is reaching up to her man and planting a kiss on his cheek.

After they didn't get to spend their first Thanksgiving together, due to the South American leg of Taylor's tour, it looks like they are making up for lost time this holiday season.

Taylor, Travis and friends on a festive night out

Taylor and Travis out and about with their besties. Picture: X/ @TheSwiftSociety

Taylor takes Travis out after Chiefs' loss

Taylor takes Travis on a night out after the Chiefs lost their match. Picture: X/ @TheSwiftSociety

Taylor looks adoringly at her man as they head out of Arrowhead Stadium hand in hand. Sadly, Travis' team, the Kansas City Chiefs, had just lost a home game against the Buffalo Bills but Taylor was right their to console her man.

Travis and Taylor's first kiss!

Taylor and Travis pictured kissing for the first time. Picture: Instagram/@chariah_

The first pictures of the two kissing emergerged not in a magazine or via any of Taylor’s social channels but on the instagram account of Chariah Gordon. Who is Chariah Gordon I hear you ask?

Well, as well as being a successful business woman and beauty mogul, she is also the girlfriend of Kansas City Chief wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. She snapped the cute pic after a game on Sunday 22nd October.

It sure does look like Taylor is fully leaning into being a NFL WAG and we all know that she has also been hanging out with Brittany Mahomes, the wife of team’s quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Could this be the start of a new squad for Taylor?

Travis looks after Taylor after the big game

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead stadium together. Picture: Alamy

Taylor looked every bit the ‘cheer captain’ for Travis after his game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday 22nd October.

She was seen proudly wearing team colours (well, we all know how much Taylor likes the colour red - it’s her signature lipstick shade and the title of her fourth studio album) while Travis escorted her out of the stadium holding hands.

Earlier in the day Taylor could be seen in the VIP box cheering on her boyfriend with the partners of other team mates including Brittany Mahmones. As well as the scarlet team sweatshirt, Taylor could also be spotted wearing a friendship bracelet with the number 87 - which also happens to be the number that Travis wears on his team jersey.

Could that be a sign that things are getting really serious for the couple.

Taylor and Travis go public at Saturday Night Live

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce hard launching their relationship after Saturday Night Live. Picture: Getty

This is when the couple hard launched their relationship. They made surprise cameos appearances on Saturday Night Live on Saturday 15 October. Taylor was there to introduce her ‘Karma’ collaborator Ice Spice while Travis’s appearance seemed to poke fun at the speculation surrounding his relationship.

In a skit with comedians Kenan Thompson, Mikey Day, Molly Kearney, James Austin Johnson, Devon Walker, SNL host Pete Davidson made fun of the media coverage surrounding Taylor and Travis.

When Kenan Thompson then pleaded that he wanted to chat with “someone who actually wants to talk football” Travis appeared on screen with a wink.

Taylor Swift shares cryptic teaser for the 1989 (Taylor’s Version) vault

After the show the show the two went public and gave the fans what they wanted - a picture of them looking thoroughly coupled up with Travis holding Taylor’s hand - his “hand sandwich” instantly reaching iconic status.

And if anyone had any doubts about Travis’s chivalry the NFL player certainly proved his macho credentials after telling Taylor’s security team he could “take it from here” when they reached the destination for their dinner date. *swoon*

