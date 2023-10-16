Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Dating: A Complete Relationship Timeline So Far

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially dating. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Does Taylor Swift really have a new boyfriend? And is Travis Kelce the lucky man she's dating now? Their potential romance is all the internet can talk about, here's everything you need to know so far.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce have finally confirmed their relationship after being at the centre of dating rumours for weeks, ever since he watched her perform on The Eras Tour and failed to give her a friendship bracelet, much to his dismay.

The rumour mill really went into overdrive when Taylor, who broke up with long-term boyfriend Joe Alwyn earlier this year, was pictured watching Travis play a Kansas City Chiefs Game alongside his mum in a VIP section with her celebrity friends.

Since those first few games, Taylor and Travis appear to have gotten serious, making their debut as a couple on 14th October when they attended an SNL party together hand-in-hand, spending the evening looking 'so comfortable' with each other according to onlookers.

Here’s the latest on Taylor and Travis and their ongoing relationship, from how they met to when they started dating.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift headed to an SNL afterparty. Picture: Getty

Taylor and Travis hard-launch their relationship – October 2023

Taylor really said 'that's my boyfriend' when she and Travis headed to a Saturday Night Live after party together. Making their official debut as a couple in New York on 14th October, Travis seemed to tell Taylor's bodyguard that he's "got it from here" and proceeded to open her car door, help her out of the car and hold her hand, ever the gent.

We're already obsessed with the first few photos of the new couple, who were hand-in-hand in every one. According to onlookers at the SNL afterparty, they weren't shy in kissing in front of the crowd and apparently had 'so much fun' together, staying out until after 4am.

The first photo of Travis and Taylor is here – September 2023

A few days after Taylor watched Travis' Kansas City Chiefs' game, a picture of the pair looking like an official couple surfaced online showing Taylor with her arm around him as she chatted to a friend.

Travis apparently rented out the rooftop of bar Prime Social so he could throw a party for his friends.

Travis calls Taylor 'amazing'

On the podcast with his brother Travis reflected on his game which went viral thanks to Tay's appearance in the crowd. He told his brother: "I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her - the friends and family. She looked amazing and everybody was talking about her in great light.

"The slow-motion chest bumps, the high-fives with mom, it was definitely a game I will remember, that's for damn sure."

He even made reference to one of Taylor's songs after they were pictured leaving the match in his 1970s Chevelle 408 Stroker convertible, saying: "And then we just slid off in the getaway car at the end.”

Travis Kelce sang Taylor Swift's praises after she watched his game. Picture: Getty

Taylor watches Travis' game with his mum

Taylor spent Sunday 24th September watching Travis’ match against the Chicago Bears with his mum Donna. Taylor’s excited reactions from the crowd soon went viral as she jumped up and down cheering him on when he scored a touch down.

After the game, they were seen driving away together and later booked out an entire restaurant where they were reportedly joined by some of Travis’ team mates.

Tay’s attendance in the VIP section came days after Travis appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, admitting he invited Taylor to watch him play. “I told her ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead, you might have to come see me rock a stage at Arrowhead and we can see which ones a little more lit,’” he recalled. “We’ll see what happens in the near future.”

Taylor Swift spent time in New York earlier in September. Picture: Getty

Travis spends his week off training in New York, where Taylor’s also hanging – September 2023

Taylor and Travis ignited dating rumours when he jetted to New York on his week off, where Taylor also happened to be.

A source told The Messenger at the time: “Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out. She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago."

Travis’ brother jokes about Taylor liking his moustache – August 2023

In the podcast he hosts with his brother called New Heights, Travis’ brother Jason, who plays for the Eagles, pointed out his new moustache which Travis grows every year during training in honour of his coach Andy Reid.

Jason asked what Taylor would think about his brother’s new look, to which Travis responded: “We’re not gonna bring up Taylor Swift in this episode. But something tells me she’s gonna like it.”

Travis tries to get Taylor’s attention at The Eras Tour – July 2023

Travis tried shooting his shot Taylor’s way back in July at The Eras Tour stop in Kansas City. As per Swift tradition, he made a friendship bracelet for the ‘Bejeweled’ singer, but he wasn’t able to get it directly to her.

On his podcast he recalled what went down and expressed his disappointment at not meeting Tay.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs she sings,” Travis said. “So I was a little butt-hurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made her. I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on.”

When his brother asked whether he meant his shirt number or phone number, Travis responded: “You know which one,” adding: “She doesn’t meet anyone or at least she didn’t want to meet me so I took it personal.”

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.