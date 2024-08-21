Taylor Swift Makes Emotional 'So Long, London' Lyric Change On The Eras Tour

21 August 2024, 11:56

Taylor Swift Makes Emotional 'So Long, London' Lyric Change On The Eras Tour
Taylor Swift Makes Emotional 'So Long, London' Lyric Change On The Eras Tour. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management, @francis_yiwei via TikTok
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

I need Taylor Swift to add this version of 'So Long, London' to streaming immediately.

Swifties assemble! Taylor Swift just sang 'So Long, London' live for the first time and she changed a key lyric from the song.

Ever since Taylor Swift released 'The Tortured Poets Department', fans have been begging her to perform 'So Long, London' as one of her surprise songs on The Eras Tour. Widely believed to be inspired by her 2023 split from Joe Alwyn, 'So Long, London' is a heartbreaking breakup anthem in which Taylor bids goodbye to a longterm love and the city they lived in.

Based on the title, fans theorised that Taylor would perform 'So Long, London' at her final Eras Tour show in London and, sure enough, that happened. However, Taylor made sure to edit one part of the song and the emotional switch up has left fans in tears.

Taylor Swift brings Travis Kelce on stage at the Eras Tour in London

Announcing the song, Taylor said: "We've done a lot of shows on The Eras Tour so it's kind of rare to have a song I've never performed live before and yet here we are." She then launched into a faithful rendition of the song. However, the recorded version ends with Taylor singing "You'll find someone" and fans noticed she sang "I'll find someone" instead.

Taylor does actually sing "I'll find someone" after the second verse in the original 'So Long, London' lyrics, but changing up the outro to make it about her instead of her ex makes it even more moving. Considering that Taylor has found someone with her boyfriend Travis Kelce, the new ending packs quite the emotional punch.

Reacting, one fan tweeted: "Tay changing the last line to repeat 'i’ll find someone' instead of 'you’ll' made cry hysterically btw".

Another added: "Her smile when she said 'i’ll find someone'!"

Don't mind me. Just down bad crying at the gym again!

