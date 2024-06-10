When Does Reputation (Taylor's Version) Come Out? Here's What Taylor Swift Has Teased So Far

Taylor Swift Reputation (Taylor's Version): Release date, easter eggs, vault tracks and news. Picture: Big Machine Records

By Sam Prance

Everything you need to know about Taylor Swift's Reputation (Taylor's Version) including the release date, easter eggs, vault tracks, news and more.

1, 2, 3, let's go b-tch! Taylor Swift fans think that Taylor is about to announce Reputation (Taylor's Version) imminently but what is actually going on?

Ever since Taylor Swift revealed that she would be rerecording her first six albums to reclaim ownership of her masters, fans have been eager to find out when she will release Reputation (Taylor's Version). As the most recent of the six albums, Taylor legally had to wait until November 2022 before she could record Reputation TV but now she is free to put it out.

Over the course of the past few months, Taylor has teased exclusive snippets of 'Delicate (Taylor's Version)' and 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)'. Fans thought that Taylor was going to announce the album at one of the final dates of her the South American leg of her Eras Tour and at the Grammys but instead she announced a new album.

So when is Reputation (Taylor's Version) coming out? Here's everything we know so far about the rerecording including the release date, tracklist, vault tracks, collaborations and more.

When is Reputation (Taylor's Version) coming out?

Taylor Swift teases Reputation re-record era with dress easter egg at the VMAs

When is Taylor releasing Reputation (Taylor's Version)?

With Fearless (Taylor's Version), Red (Taylor's Version), Speak Now (Taylor's Version) and 1989 (Taylor's Version) all out, Taylor has just two albums left to drop. Swifties have a theory that Reputation (Taylor's Version) will be coming next. Initially, fans thought she might announce it in February 2024, during one of her Eras Tour shows in Japan or Australia.

Thanks to an easter egg from the 'Bejeweled' music video, Swifties believed that Rep (TV) would be announced in February because the black nail is next to the 2 on the clock. (The blue nail, representing 1989, is next to the 8. She announced the album in August 2023.)

However... that did not happen. The Tortured Poets Department happened... but the Rep TV easter eggs have continued.

With a new album out in April, it became unlikely that Rep (TV) would be released in the first half of 2024. But now we're in June, and the Swifties are back at it again with another theory...

Taylor after teasing reputation for months just to be referring to a different black and white album we knew nothing about pic.twitter.com/faZInaKp1u — macstermind (@kenziecoffman) February 5, 2024

Is Taylor Swift announcing Reputation (Taylor's Version) on June 13th in Liverpool?

Taylor is set to play her 100th show of The Eras Tour in Liverpool, UK on June 13th. And yes, the 100th show also falls on the 13th day of the month. It also happens to be her half birthday.

The numerology of the date is all too much for Swifties who have now convinced themselves that there could be a big announcement happening during the milestone show. But will it be for 'Reputation (TV)'?

if we’re wrong about the double TV announcement on the 100th show, june 13, taylor’s half birthday, 13 weeks before sep 13 which is a friday, i will simply never clown again! — swiftie wins (@swifferwins) June 10, 2024

The next show is the 100th show.

On the 13th.

SHE GAVE SO MANYYYY SIGNS🤡 pic.twitter.com/zQ7wD82xH6 — 𝙺𝚛𝚒𝚜𝚝𝚎𝚗⸆⸉ 🤍 (@perfectlyfine89) June 9, 2024

While Taylor has announced both 'Speak Now (TV)' and '1989 (TV)' live on stage at the Eras Tour, fans are convinced she's going to announce 'Rep (TV)' a little differently. Instead of a huge reveal on tour, fans have theorised that Taylor could just randomly announce 'Rep (TV)' like she did back in 2017, citing the iconic line: "There will be no more explanation, there will just be reputation."

The surprise songs she plays during her future Eras Tour shows could also definitely give some major hints.

If Taylor decides to announce it during an Eras Tour show, fans have noted that she has one final song from the original 'Reputation' album left to perform as a surprise song. So, if you suddenly hear the opening notes to 'I Did Something Bad', you know what's about to come next...

As of 10th June 2024, there's no confirmed release date for 'Reputation (TV)'. If no announcement comes on the 100th show, fans have theorised that it could be announced during her final show in London in August 2024.

i truly fear that she’ll play idsb, not announce anything, and then at the end of the concert she’ll pull something like this for the announcement 😭 https://t.co/MX4udHHEuC — shannon (🩵s 1989 TV!!!) (@holygroundsound) November 21, 2023

Will Taylor Swift announce Reputation (Taylor's Version) in London?

With 'The Tourtured Poets Department' being released in April 2024, Taylor will likely leave a large gap before dropping another recording. The gap between the release of 'Midnights' and 'Speak Now (TV)' was 8 months. The gap between 'Speak Now (TV)' and '1989 TV' was 3 and a half months.

Taylor's final night in London will happen on August 20th, which is four months after the release of 'TTPD'. It's entirely possible that she could announce the re-recording during the show, with the release following a few months later, just in time for her to return to the tour for her final leg in October 2024.

The biggest clue of all that she might announce the album in London? On 'Reputation', Taylor sings in detail about her then-budding romance with now-ex Joe Alwyn, who is from London...

Has Taylor Swift teased any Reputation (Taylor's Version) snippets?

On August 4th, Taylor debuted an official snippet of 'Delicate (Taylor's Version)' in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 episode 6. It's on Prime Video and you can fast forward to 11:56 to hear it in all its glory.

On August 23rd, Taylor also debuted an exclusive snippet of 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)' in the first teaser trailer for Prime Video's new drama Wilderness.

Another snipped of 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)' was released in March 2024 in a trailer for 'The Dynasty: New England Patriots'.

Another day another drama, but all she thinks about is karma…. Your first look at #Wilderness, featuring “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)” by @taylorswift13 coming to Prime Video on the 15th September 🐍 pic.twitter.com/XXAPFQkfui — Prime Video UK (@primevideouk) August 23, 2023

🐍| Snippet of 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)' in 'The Dynasty: New England Patriots'



pic.twitter.com/3FSfEd341V — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) March 7, 2024

Are there Reputation (Taylor's Version) easter eggs?

Some fans think that Taylor started teasing 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' easter eggs in 2022.

First there was the diamond dress at the 2022 MTV VMAs. Fans compared it to Taylor's 'Look What You Made Me Do' bathtub scene. Fans also think that Taylor teased 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' at the 2023 MTV VMAs. She wore another 'Reputation' inspired outfit and made a snake motion with her hands while collecting one of her awards.

Ahead of the Eras Tour film premiere Taylor also tweeted some Reputation easter eggs. She wrote, "Look what you genuinely made me do" and "Getting in the car now…" Very interesting.

Taylor has also been alternating between blue and black outfits... While some fans were sure that meant there was a another version of '1989 (Taylor's Version)' on the way, she could also be confirming that 'Rep (TV)' will follow '1989 (TV)'.

On top of that, Swifties also spotted an easter egg hidden within the 'Taylor's Version' font on her website. It featured the 'S' in the shape of a snake, next to 'IO N'. 10th November? The original release date? Interesting.

Am I the only one who doesn’t think this was an Easter egg for TS11 but just another Easter egg for Rep being announced on Nov 10th? 11th month, 10th day. There’s 11 fingers in the first pic, and 10 in the second. pic.twitter.com/KpMKMDoSB1 — Sage (Taylors Version) ⸆⸉ 🖤 ✨ (@longlonglive13_) October 24, 2023

🚨| Taylor Swift seemingly teases “reputation (Taylor’s Version)” in her speech before tonight’s first surprise song!



“I started my career 745 years ago… well actually 20… 17 years ago” pic.twitter.com/NhqIGrsWxn — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) July 1, 2023

“i love slinking around different genres” WITH A SNAKE MOTION AND REP CODED OUTFIT???!?!!!??! pic.twitter.com/J9pa7n0aUH — vanessa ✶.* tayronto! (@TSMIDNlGHTS) September 13, 2023

What are the Reputation (Taylor's Version) vault tracks?

At just 15 songs long and the only Taylor Swift album without a deluxe edition or any bonus tracks, it's possible 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' will have many surprises from the vault in store for us. However, just like the past Taylor's Version albums, Taylor is keeping all vault track details for 'Reputation' close to her chest for now.

After Taylor originally released 'Reputation', a theory went viral that Taylor had scrapped an entire album called Karma so, if the theory is true (!), then there's a chance that some of tracks will appear on 'Reputation (TV)'. However, it's possible that those rumoured songs don't fit in with the vibe of 'Reputation'.

Taylor wrote most of 'Reputation' with Max Martin, Shellback and Jack Anotnoff so it's possible that most of the vault tracks will have been co-written with them. However, given that Max Martin has not been involved with Taylor's rerecords, it's possible that he won't feature on the vault tracks.

Fans have been theorising and hoping that 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' featuring Zayn would be part of the vault, as well as her own version of 'This Is What You Came For'. We'll have to wait and see if they make the cut.

What collabs will be on Reputation (Taylor's Version)?

The original version of 'Reputation' contains one collaboration: 'End Game', which features Ed Sheeran and Future. With the album being an electro-pop record with elements of trap, EDM and hip-hop, the collab possibilities are endless.

Taylor is yet to drop any hints on who else will be on 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)', and even the fans are stumped as to who could possibly be featured on it, but we'll let you know when we know more.

