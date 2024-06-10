When Does Reputation (Taylor's Version) Come Out? Here's What Taylor Swift Has Teased So Far

10 June 2024, 23:04

Taylor Swift Reputation (Taylor's Version): Release date, easter eggs, vault tracks and news
Taylor Swift Reputation (Taylor's Version): Release date, easter eggs, vault tracks and news. Picture: Big Machine Records
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Everything you need to know about Taylor Swift's Reputation (Taylor's Version) including the release date, easter eggs, vault tracks, news and more.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

1, 2, 3, let's go b-tch! Taylor Swift fans think that Taylor is about to announce Reputation (Taylor's Version) imminently but what is actually going on?

Ever since Taylor Swift revealed that she would be rerecording her first six albums to reclaim ownership of her masters, fans have been eager to find out when she will release Reputation (Taylor's Version). As the most recent of the six albums, Taylor legally had to wait until November 2022 before she could record Reputation TV but now she is free to put it out.

Over the course of the past few months, Taylor has teased exclusive snippets of 'Delicate (Taylor's Version)' and 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)'. Fans thought that Taylor was going to announce the album at one of the final dates of her the South American leg of her Eras Tour and at the Grammys but instead she announced a new album.

So when is Reputation (Taylor's Version) coming out? Here's everything we know so far about the rerecording including the release date, tracklist, vault tracks, collaborations and more.

When is Reputation (Taylor's Version) coming out?

Taylor Swift teases Reputation re-record era with dress easter egg at the VMAs

When is Taylor releasing Reputation (Taylor's Version)?

With Fearless (Taylor's Version), Red (Taylor's Version), Speak Now (Taylor's Version) and 1989 (Taylor's Version) all out, Taylor has just two albums left to drop. Swifties have a theory that Reputation (Taylor's Version) will be coming next. Initially, fans thought she might announce it in February 2024, during one of her Eras Tour shows in Japan or Australia.

Thanks to an easter egg from the 'Bejeweled' music video, Swifties believed that Rep (TV) would be announced in February because the black nail is next to the 2 on the clock. (The blue nail, representing 1989, is next to the 8. She announced the album in August 2023.)

However... that did not happen. The Tortured Poets Department happened... but the Rep TV easter eggs have continued.

With a new album out in April, it became unlikely that Rep (TV) would be released in the first half of 2024. But now we're in June, and the Swifties are back at it again with another theory...

Is Taylor Swift announcing Reputation (Taylor's Version) on June 13th in Liverpool?

Taylor is set to play her 100th show of The Eras Tour in Liverpool, UK on June 13th. And yes, the 100th show also falls on the 13th day of the month. It also happens to be her half birthday.

The numerology of the date is all too much for Swifties who have now convinced themselves that there could be a big announcement happening during the milestone show. But will it be for 'Reputation (TV)'?

While Taylor has announced both 'Speak Now (TV)' and '1989 (TV)' live on stage at the Eras Tour, fans are convinced she's going to announce 'Rep (TV)' a little differently. Instead of a huge reveal on tour, fans have theorised that Taylor could just randomly announce 'Rep (TV)' like she did back in 2017, citing the iconic line: "There will be no more explanation, there will just be reputation."

The surprise songs she plays during her future Eras Tour shows could also definitely give some major hints.

If Taylor decides to announce it during an Eras Tour show, fans have noted that she has one final song from the original 'Reputation' album left to perform as a surprise song. So, if you suddenly hear the opening notes to 'I Did Something Bad', you know what's about to come next...

As of 10th June 2024, there's no confirmed release date for 'Reputation (TV)'. If no announcement comes on the 100th show, fans have theorised that it could be announced during her final show in London in August 2024.

Will Taylor Swift announce Reputation (Taylor's Version) in London?

With 'The Tourtured Poets Department' being released in April 2024, Taylor will likely leave a large gap before dropping another recording. The gap between the release of 'Midnights' and 'Speak Now (TV)' was 8 months. The gap between 'Speak Now (TV)' and '1989 TV' was 3 and a half months.

Taylor's final night in London will happen on August 20th, which is four months after the release of 'TTPD'. It's entirely possible that she could announce the re-recording during the show, with the release following a few months later, just in time for her to return to the tour for her final leg in October 2024.

The biggest clue of all that she might announce the album in London? On 'Reputation', Taylor sings in detail about her then-budding romance with now-ex Joe Alwyn, who is from London...

Has Taylor Swift teased any Reputation (Taylor's Version) snippets?

On August 4th, Taylor debuted an official snippet of 'Delicate (Taylor's Version)' in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 episode 6. It's on Prime Video and you can fast forward to 11:56 to hear it in all its glory.

On August 23rd, Taylor also debuted an exclusive snippet of 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)' in the first teaser trailer for Prime Video's new drama Wilderness.

Another snipped of 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)' was released in March 2024 in a trailer for 'The Dynasty: New England Patriots'.

Are there Reputation (Taylor's Version) easter eggs?

Some fans think that Taylor started teasing 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' easter eggs in 2022.

First there was the diamond dress at the 2022 MTV VMAs. Fans compared it to Taylor's 'Look What You Made Me Do' bathtub scene. Fans also think that Taylor teased 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' at the 2023 MTV VMAs. She wore another 'Reputation' inspired outfit and made a snake motion with her hands while collecting one of her awards.

Ahead of the Eras Tour film premiere Taylor also tweeted some Reputation easter eggs. She wrote, "Look what you genuinely made me do" and "Getting in the car now…" Very interesting.

Taylor has also been alternating between blue and black outfits... While some fans were sure that meant there was a another version of '1989 (Taylor's Version)' on the way, she could also be confirming that 'Rep (TV)' will follow '1989 (TV)'.

On top of that, Swifties also spotted an easter egg hidden within the 'Taylor's Version' font on her website. It featured the 'S' in the shape of a snake, next to 'IO N'. 10th November? The original release date? Interesting.

What are the Reputation (Taylor's Version) vault tracks?

At just 15 songs long and the only Taylor Swift album without a deluxe edition or any bonus tracks, it's possible 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' will have many surprises from the vault in store for us. However, just like the past Taylor's Version albums, Taylor is keeping all vault track details for 'Reputation' close to her chest for now.

After Taylor originally released 'Reputation', a theory went viral that Taylor had scrapped an entire album called Karma so, if the theory is true (!), then there's a chance that some of tracks will appear on 'Reputation (TV)'. However, it's possible that those rumoured songs don't fit in with the vibe of 'Reputation'.

Taylor wrote most of 'Reputation' with Max Martin, Shellback and Jack Anotnoff so it's possible that most of the vault tracks will have been co-written with them. However, given that Max Martin has not been involved with Taylor's rerecords, it's possible that he won't feature on the vault tracks.

Fans have been theorising and hoping that 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' featuring Zayn would be part of the vault, as well as her own version of 'This Is What You Came For'. We'll have to wait and see if they make the cut.

What collabs will be on Reputation (Taylor's Version)?

The original version of 'Reputation' contains one collaboration: 'End Game', which features Ed Sheeran and Future. With the album being an electro-pop record with elements of trap, EDM and hip-hop, the collab possibilities are endless.

Taylor is yet to drop any hints on who else will be on 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)', and even the fans are stumped as to who could possibly be featured on it, but we'll let you know when we know more.

Read more Taylor Swift news here:

WATCH: Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Taylor Swift News

See more Taylor Swift News

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Song Paramore Perform Supporting Taylor Swift

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Surprise Song They Perform Opening For Taylor Swift

News

Hot On Capital

Love Island 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island Summer 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island

Practical Magic 2 is in the works with Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman in talks to return

Practical Magic 2 In The Works With Sandra Bullock And Nicole Kidman In Talks To Return

TV & Film

The Love Island villa is decorated for the show during filming

Where Is The Series 11 Love Island Villa In 2024?

Love Island

Gen V will say goodbye to Chance Perdomo's Andre following his tragic passing

Gen V Creator Reveals How Season 2 Will Approach Chance Perdomo's Andre Following His Death

TV & Film

Tom Clare and Molly Smith won Love Island All Stars 2024

Love Island Molly Smith And Tom Clare’s Relationship Timeline - A Closer Look

Love Island

Fans are convinced Sabrina's teased a third single in her latest music video for 'Please Please Please.'

Fans Think Sabrina Carpenter's 'Please Please Please' Teased A Third 'Short n' Sweet' Single

News

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter have been together since 2023

Barry Keoghan Fact File Including Height, Girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter And Ex Alyson Sandro

News

Get to know Love Island bombshell Omar

5 Facts About Love Island 2024's Omar Nyame Including Age, Job & Famous Friend

Love Island

Love Island's Harriet Blackmore has completely transformed since her pre-villa days

Love Island's Harriett Blackmore Before The Villa & A Closer Look At Her Transformation

Love Island

Billie told Capital which song was the turning point for 'Hit Me Hard And Soft

Billie Eilish Recalls "Punishing" Moments Of Creating 'Hit Me Hard And Soft'

News

Fans are convinced Joey Essex has been faking feelings for Love Island star Samantha Kenny

Joey Essex And Samantha Kenny Have Love Island Fans Saying One Thing

Love Island

Billie Eilish had a 'very London lunch' with Jordan North

Billie Eilish And Jordan North Discuss 'Hit Me Hard And Soft' Over A Very London 'Lunch'

News

Billie Eilish spoke to Capital's Jordan North

Billie Eilish On How The Oscars Became Her Favourite Night Of 2024 So Far

News

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

When does Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version) come out?

When Does 'Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version)' Come Out? All The 'Debut (Taylor's Version)' Clues So Far
Leigh-Anne Pinnock is releasing her debut album

When Is Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Solo Album Coming Out?

News

Sabrina Carpenter 'Please Please Please' Lyrics Meaning Explained

Sabrina Carpenter Explains The Meaning Behind Her 'Please Please Please' Lyrics

News

Love Island 2024 made history bringing Joey Essex in as a celebrity bombshell

Every Love Island 2024 Bombshell From Joey Essex To Omar Nyame

Love Island

Here's who's going to be on Love Island 2024

Meet Love Island 2024's Summer Contestants: The Complete Line-Up

Love Island