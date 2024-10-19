Taylor Swift drops huge 'Reputation (TV)' easter egg with new Rep bodysuit on Eras Tour

Taylor Swift finally debuts a new Reputation bodysuit on the Eras Tour
Taylor Swift finally debuts a new Reputation bodysuit on the Eras Tour. Picture: Ashok Kumar/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management, John Shearer/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
I'm sorry, the old Reputation bodysuit can't come to the phone right now...

Oh my God! Okay it's happening... Everyone stay calm! STAY CALMMM! Taylor Swift has just dropped the mother of all 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' Easter eggs on the first night of the final leg of the Eras Tour, seemingly hinting that the 'Rep (TV)' announcement is imminent.

If you've been keeping track of Taylor's Eras Tour outfits, you'll know that Taylor has worn the exact same black and red Reputation bodysuit for the entire tour so far.

For the past year, fans have waiting with baited breath to see if Taylor will ever walk out in a new one. The theory being, if a new Rep bodysuit ever showed up, the 'Rep (TV)' announcement would soon follow. And now... well... it's finally happened.

A brand new Rep outfit has arrived, but will Taylor announce 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' during this final run of Eras Tour shows?

I'm sorry, the old Reputation bodysuit can't come to the phone right now... Why? Oh, 'cause she's dead!
I'm sorry, the old Reputation bodysuit can't come to the phone right now... Why? Oh, 'cause she's dead! Picture: Getty

During her first show back in Miami, Florida, Taylor left the sold-out crowd screaming, crying and throwing up as she emerged to perform the 'Reputation' section in a brand new black and gold bodysuit.

Fans immediately clocked that the snake design on the front is also different and now appears to feature the iconic cobra head of Karyn, the giant inflatable snake that appeared on stage at the Reputation Stadium Tour.

Taylor had not changed her original Rep section outfit since March 2023. She'd worn it for 131 shows.

The return of Karyn? 131 shows? I don't know about you but... the Easter eggs are easter egg-ing!

So, what does this mean? Why is everyone gagged? Is a 'Rep (TV)' announcement finally coming?

By now, almost every single Swiftie believes that 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' will likely be Taylor's next major release. There's been countless easter eggs (including that very obviously one from the recent Eras Tour Book announcement video) and now one of the final puzzle pieces (the new outfit) has arrived.

The theory behind the new outfit stems from when Taylor announced '1989 (Taylor's Version)' on stage in Los Angeles. She popped up in a brand new blue two-piece outfit for the 1989 section and revealed the re-recording release date during the surprise song section.

Taylor Swift sparks Swiftie panic after debuting new Reputation bodysuit
Taylor Swift sparks Swiftie panic after debuting new Reputation bodysuit. Picture: Getty

Taylor is set to release her new Eras Tour Book and physical copies of The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology on November 29th so any potential announcements that she may or may not have planned will probably come after that.

Fans have been clowning since February 2024 for 'Rep TV' but could it finally be confirmed at the final show of the Eras Tour? We'll have to wait and see...

