Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour setlist: Every song Beyoncé plays revealed

29 April 2025, 04:40 | Updated: 29 April 2025, 07:02

What songs does Beyoncé sing on the Cowboy Carter Tour? Here's a breakdown of the full Cowboy Carter setlist in order.

Time to strike a match and light up this juke joint. Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour is finally here but what's the setlist?

Ever since Beyoncé announced the Cowboy Carter Tour in February, fans have been desperate to see what songs she will perform. In the past, Beyoncé has orchestrated her setlists around her new albums. Her Renaissance World Tour famously featured every song from the LP, as well as a ballad section and surprises like 'My Power' with Blue Ivy.

With 27 new songs/interludes courtesy of Cowboy Carter, as well as her iconic catalogue of smash hits and fan fave deep cuts, Beyoncé has plenty of songs to choose from for the Cowboy Carter Tour. With that in mind, here's a full guide to every song Beyoncé sings, how long each show is and whether she makes changes to the setlist.

What is Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour setlist?

Beyoncé unveils video of the Cowboy Carter Tour stage

How many songs does Beyoncé play on the Cowboy Carter Tour?

Beyoncé kicked off the Cowboy Carter Tour in LA on April 28th and she performed an incredible 36 song setlist with 10 acts and elements almost every song from Cowboy Carter. Just like the album, the show started with 'Ameriican Requiem' and ended with 'Amen'. If the setlist stays the same, the entire show lasts 2 hours and 45 minutes.

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour setlist

Below is the full Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour setlist from her first concert in LA on April 28th.

ACT I

Intro - 'Ameriican Requiem'

1) 'Ameriican Requiem'
2) 'Blackbiird'
3) 'The Star-Spangled Banner'
4) 'Freedom'
5) 'Ya Ya' / 'Why Don't You Love Me'

Outro - 'Oh Louisiana'

ACT II

Video Interlude - 'What Is Country?'

6) 'America Has a Problem' with elements of 'Spaghetti'
7) 'Spaghetti' with elements of 'Flawless' and 'Run the World (Girls)'
8) 'Formation'
9) 'My House' with elements of 'Bow Down'
10) 'Diva'

ACT III

Video Interlude - 'Who Is Cowboy Carter?' with elements of 'I Been On'

11) 'Alliigator Tears'
12) 'Just for Fun'
13) 'Protector'
14) 'Flamenco'

ACT IV

Video Interlude - 'Outsider' with elements of 'Move'

15) 'Desert Eagle'
16) 'Riiverdance'
17) 'II Hands II Heaven' with elements of 'Tyrant'
18) 'Sweet Honey Buckiin'' with elements of 'Pure/Honey' and 'Summer Renaissance'

ACT V

Video Interlude - 'Las Vegas' with elements of 'Dolly P'

19) 'Jolene' with elements of 'Daddy Lessons'
20) 'Daddy Lessons'
21) 'Bodyguard'
22) 'II Most Wanted' with elements of 'Blow'
23) 'Cuff It' with elements of 'Dance For You'

ACT VI

Video Interlude - 'Smoke Hour II' with elements 'Cuff It (Wetter Remix)'

24) 'Tyrant' with elements of 'Haunted'
25) 'Thique' with elements of 'All Up In Your Mind' and 'Bills Bills Bills'
26) 'Levii's Jeans'

ACT VII

Video Interlude - 'This Is Theatre'

27) 'Daughter'

ACT VIII

Video Interlude - 'Renaissance' with elements of 'Energy' and 'Loop the Sample'

28) 'I'm That Girl'
29) 'Cozy'
30) 'Alien Superstar'

Outro Ballroom Battle / 'Deja Vu' performed by Blue Ivy Carter

ACT IX

Video Interlude - 'Attack on the 400 feet Cowboy'

31) 'Texas Hold 'Em' / 'Texas Hold 'Em (Pony Up Remix)' with elements of 'Church Girl'
32) 'Crazy In Love'
33) 'Heated'
34) 'Before I Let Go'

ACT X

Video Interlude - 'I Wanna Be Where You Are'

35) '16 Carriages'
36) 'Amen'

Bookmark this page and we'll update it if Beyoncé changes the setlist at all throughout the tour.

Will Beyoncé change the Cowboy Carter Tour setlist at all?

For the most part, Beyoncé tends to keep her setlists the same on tour. However, for the Renaissance World Tour, she only performed 'Thique', 'All Up In Your Mind' and 'Drunk In Love' at select dates. Depending on stadium curfews or extenuating circumstances, Beyoncé may cut some songs from show to show.

Bookmark this page and we'll update it with any changes after each Cowboy Carter Tour show.

