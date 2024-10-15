Taylor Swift announces huge 250-page Eras Tour Book with never-before-seen photos

15 October 2024, 13:57 | Updated: 15 October 2024, 14:19

Taylor Swift announces huge 250-page Eras Tour book complete with over 500 photos and personal messages
Taylor Swift announces huge 250-page Eras Tour book complete with over 500 photos and personal messages. Picture: Kate Green/Getty Images, Taylor Nation via Twitter
By Katie Louise Smith

The Official Eras Tour Book will be available to buy in Target and will cost $39.99. Here's everything we know about it so far.

Well, it looks like Taylor Swift really is releasing a book after all! Get ready... The Official Eras Tour Book is about become the most in-demand piece of Taylor Swift merch!

In honour of the final leg of The Eras Tour (yes, it really is ending!), Taylor has announced two special surprises for the Swifties. 1) The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology album on vinyl and CD and an official Eras Tour book featuring over 500 photos.

Sharing the news on social media, Taylor wrote: "This tour has been the most wondrous experience and I knew I wanted to commemorate the memories we made together in a special way."

"Excited to announce that The Official Eras Tour Book, filled with my own personal reflections, never-before-seen behind the scenes photos, all the magical memories you guys brought every single night."

Where to buy Taylor Swift Official Eras Tour Book

Taylor has confirmed that The Official Eras Tour book will be available to purchase in the US, at Target only. No other retailer will be selling the book, so make sure you head to your local Target store to get your hands on it or go to their website.

The Official Eras Tour Book will be released on November 29th in the US, which is also Black Friday. It will be available to purchase online on November 30th per Target's website.

International fans will have wait a little longer as information on where to buy the book in the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and the rest of the world has not yet been revealed.

Taylor Swift announces huge Eras Tour book with over 500 photos and personal writings
Taylor Swift announces huge Eras Tour book with over 500 photos and personal writings. Picture: Taylor Swift via Twitter

Taylor Swift Eras Tour book price: How much does the Official Eras Tour Book cost?

The Official Eras Tour book is a 256-page volume that includes over 500 photos of performances, behind-the-scenes pics, never-before-seen snaps and Taylor's own personal musings and reflections.

It is also said to include sketches of the stage, set pieces, designer costume illustrations and more.

The Official Eras Tour Book will cost $39.99. International pricing has not yet been revealed, but it will likely be a similar amount.

The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology album will also be released on the same day, only at Target. The vinyl will cost $59.99 and the CD will cost $17.99. International info to follow. We'll update this article as soon as we know more.

Taylor Swift begins the final leg of her mammoth record-breaking Eras Tour on Friday October 18th in Miami, FL.

