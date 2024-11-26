Taylor Swift releases $15 tickets with no view for final Eras Tour shows in Vancouver

26 November 2024, 12:58

Taylor Swift releases $15 tickets with no view for final Eras Tour shows in Vancouver
Taylor Swift releases $15 tickets with no view for final Eras Tour shows in Vancouver. Picture: Jamie Squire/Getty Images, Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

If you want to attend Taylor Swift's final Eras Tour shows in Vancouver, Canada, now's your chance.

Didn't get Eras Tour tickets and want to see her before the tour ends? Taylor Swift is now selling new tickets for $15 making all of our wildest dreams come true.

With 121 sold-out stadium shows, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has become the highest-grossing tour of all time by a long margin. From the epic over three hour length to the surprise songs at every show, people can't get enough of it. In fact, the tour is so popular that fans without tickets have gathered outside each concert in their thousands.

Now, Taylor is ensuring even more people can attend the final Eras Tour shows by selling "no stage view" tickets.

Taylor Swift announces Eras Tour book

Yesterday (25 Nov), Swifties spotted that Ticketmaster had made new seats available for Taylor's final three Eras Tour shows in Vancouver, Canada. After almost two years on the road, the tour officially ends on 6, 7 and 8 December and you can now purchase seats for just $15 (Canadian Dollars). The only catch is you won't be able to see the stage.

As the stage map demonstrates when you buy the tickets, the new seats are located behind the stage in the stadium and listed as "no stage view seats". At previous shows, Taylor and other artists have offered cheaper restricted view tickets but this is the first time, she has sold tickets so far behind the stage.

Taylor hasn't discussed the seats publicly but she's likely made them available so that as many people as possible can attend her final shows. As Taylor is known to announce new albums at her shows, fans think she could even announce 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' or 'Debut (Taylor's Version)' at the upcoming shows.

Taylor previously announced 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' and '1989 (Taylor's Version)' live on stage.

Reacting on X / Twitter, one fan wrote: "I would be sooooooooo happy just to be there and listen to her voice and vibe with fellow Swifties. This is the bestest offer I have ever seen in my entire life."

Another added: "i don’t even know if this is good or bad 😭😭😭😭 like i’d feel so left out if I couldn’t see the screen."

$15 to attend the final shows of the highest-grossing tour of all time and the chance of a surprise announcement?

If you see me buy last minute flights to Vancouver, mind your business!

