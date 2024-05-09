Taylor Swift Eras Tour Start Times: What Time Does Taylor Swift Take To The Stage?

By Sam Prance

How long is a Taylor Swift concert? Everything you need to know about the timings for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour and when it starts at the Paris La Défense Arena in France and the rest of her tour stops.

Going to see Taylor Swift at The Eras Tour and want to know what time you have to be at the venue? We've got you covered.

There's no denying that Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is one of the most in-demand concerts of all time. Not only have all the tour dates sold out but Ticketmaster also crashed during the first sale. On top of that, every show, thousands of Swifties gather outside each of the stadiums to sing along as Taylor performs a whopping 45 song setlist of her biggest hits to date.

What's the schedule though and how long is Taylor performing for? With Taylor's European leg just beginning, here's what you need to know about all the Eras Tour times. Whether you've got tickets or are just hoping to watch one of the fan livestreams, we're here to help.

What time does Taylor Swift's Eras Tour start?

Taylor Swift's opening acts vary throughout The Eras Tour so we recommend that you get to the venue with plenty of time to spare if you want to see who is supporting her. If you just want to see Taylor, we advise that you arrive an hour before she is due to take to the stage. That way you should be able to get through security and find your seat before she starts.

On dates where Taylor performs the full Eras Tour setlist, the concert is 3 hours and 15 minutes long. However, Taylor often has surprises at her shows and in some cases the concerts have lasted as long as 3 hours and 45 minutes. With her new album The Tortured Poets Department now out, it's possible that the concert length time will have changed.

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour times - United States shows:

Doors Open: 16:30

Support Act: 19:00

Taylor Swift: 20:00

Show Ends: 23:15

However, the start time and end time will vary from show to show based on stadium curfews and how many people Taylor has supporting her. The first show in Glendale, Arizona started at 20:00 and ended at 23:10. The most recent show in Singapore started at 19:05 and ended at 22:25.

What time does Taylor Swift start performing in Paris, France?

Taylor Swift is set to perform four shows in Paris France starting tonight with Paramore supporting her. Exact times are yet to be confirmed. However, if they're similar to Singapore, the stage times for Taylor's four shows at the Paris La Défense Arena on May 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th will be as follows:

Doors Open: 16:45

Paramore on stage: 18:30

Taylor Swift on stage: 19:30

Surprise Songs: 22:15

Show Ends: 22:50

Be sure to listen out for weather warnings too in case there are any delays. We will update this page if anything changes.

If you're looking for a livestream link to watch from the US, Taylor's performance is scheduled to start at 22:30PM (PT) and 01:30AM (ET). As for the UK, it will start at 18:30PM (GMT).

Following her four shows at Paris La Défense Arena, Taylor will have a small break before playing three sold out shows in Stockholm, Sweden on May 17th, 18th and 19th. Paramore will be supporting and stage times will likely be similar to previous ones depending on stage curfews.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know timings for each Eras Tour concert as and when they happen.

