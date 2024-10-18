Gracie Abrams Eras Tour setlist: Every song she performs opening for Taylor Swift

18 October 2024, 17:56 | Updated: 18 October 2024, 18:01

Gracie Abrams Eras Tour setlist: Every song she performs opening for Taylor Swift
Gracie Abrams Eras Tour setlist: Every song she performs opening for Taylor Swift. Picture: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images, Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

What songs are on Gracie Abrams' Eras Tour setlist? Does she perform a surprise song every night like Taylor Swift?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's a state of Gracie! Gracie Abrams is back opening Taylor Swift's Eras Tour as a support act...but what's her setlist?

Back in 2023, Gracie Abrams was one of the first acts to support Taylor Swift on her record-breaking Eras Tour. At the time, Gracie performed short, 4-6 song setlists alongside other artists like beabadoobee and Phoebe Bridgers. Now, Gracie is supporting the Eras Tour all by herself after topping the charts with her 2024 album 'The Secret of Us'.

Grace is also in the midst of her biggest tour to date. She just finished the US leg of The Secret of Us Tour where she has been performing to sold out crowds and singing hit singles like 'Risk', 'Close to You' and 'I Love You, I'm, Sorry'. Not only that but she's taken a leaf out of Taylor's book and been singing a surprise song every single night.

So has Gracie changed her Eras Tour setlist and is she doing surprise songs? Here's a full breakdown of her setlist.

Gracie Abrams and Taylor Swift write 'Us' together

How long is Gracie Abrams' Eras Tour setlist?

When Gracie Abrams did her first Eras Tour show in Arlington, Texas in April 2023, she performed just four songs. As the tour progressed, Gracie added two songs to the setlist. Given that she's released a whole new album since 2023 and is the only support act for the final leg of the Eras Tour, we imagine Gracie will perform a bigger setlist now.

In terms of time, Gracie is scheduled to start performing at 19:00 and we imagine that her setlist length will be similar to Paramore's Eras Tour support slot in Europe. The band performed nine songs each night in a 40 minute set.

Here's Gracie Abrams' full Eras Tour setlist, in order, based on her most recent show in LA:

  1. Where Do We Go Now?
  2. 21
  3. Block Me Out
  4. I Should Hate You
  5. I Know It Won't Work
  6. I Miss You, I'm Sorry

Based on the success of 'The Secret of Us', our bet is that Gracie's Eras Tour setlist for Miami Gardens, Flordia will be wildly different to her 2023 sets. Expect to see singles like 'Risk', 'Close to You' and 'I Love You, I'm, Sorry'. It's also possible that Gracie will sing her Taylor collab 'Us' during the show.

Every surprise song Gracie Abrams performs on The Eras Tour:

As it stands, it's currently unclear if Gracie Abrams will perform surprise songs on The Eras Tour. That being said, she has been performing a surprise song every single night of The Secret of Us Tour, so there's a good chance that she will surprise fans with surprise songs on The Eras Tour now too.

Taylor's most recent support act Paramore performed a surprise song every night during their European Eras Tour shows.

Bookmark this page and we'll update it as soon as Gracie's performed in Miami Gardens with her full setlist.

How long is Gracie Abrams' Eras Tour setlist?
How long is Gracie Abrams' Eras Tour setlist? Picture: Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Has Gracie Abrams made any changes to her Eras Tour setlist?

As we've mentioned above, Gracie's original Eras Tour setlist in Arlington, Texas was only four songs long. She then added two more songs to the setlist and we imagine that her 2024 Eras Tour setlist will be vastly different. It's also possible that she'll continue to make changes to the setlist throughout Taylor's final US leg.

Does Taylor Swift sing with Gracie Abrams on The Eras Tour?

Taylor and Gracie have performed twice together during Taylor's surprise song section on The Eras Tour. On 1st July 2023, they sang 'I Miss You, I'm Sorry' in Cincinnati. On 23rd June, they sang 'Us' in London live for the first time.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know if they perform together again.

Read more Capital Buzz news here:

WATCH: Chappell Roan breaks down every song on The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Chappell Roan Breaks Down Every Song On 'The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess' | Making The Album

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Sabrina Carpenter Short n Sweet Tour start times: What time does Sabrina take to the stage?

Sabrina Carpenter Short n Sweet Tour start times: What time does Sabrina go on stage?

Every Surprise Cover Sabrina Carpenter Sings On The Short n' Sweet Tour

Every Surprise Cover Sabrina Carpenter Sings On The Short n' Sweet Tour

Jade 'Fantasy' lyrics meaning explained

Jade explains spicy meaning behind her 'Fantasy' lyrics

Niall Horan says Liam Payne was "brightest in every room" in heartbreaking tribute message

Niall Horan says Liam Payne was "brightest in every room" in heartbreaking tribute statement
Are Gracie Abrams' 'Packing It Up' lyrics about Paul Mescal? The meaning explained

Are Gracie Abrams' 'Packing It Up' lyrics about Paul Mescal? The meaning explained

Hot On Capital

Kate Cassidy breaks her silence following boyfriend Liam Payne's death

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy says she loved him 'unconditionally' in moving statement
Cheryl has issued a heartfelt statement about Liam Payne's death

Cheryl urges people to give Liam Payne 'the little dignity he has left’ in statement

Chase Stokes explains "deal" he and Kelsea Ballerini have after she reveals she doesn't watch Outer Banks

Outer Banks' Chase Stokes explains why girlfriend Kelsea Ballerini doesn't watch the show

TV & Film

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift

Gypsy Rose Blanchard opens up about her daughter never meeting her mother

Gypsy Rose Blanchard says it’s ‘heartbreaking’ her mother will never meet her baby

Erik Menendez actor Cooper Koch did not use a prosthetic in Monsters shower scene

Erik Menendez actor Cooper Koch did not use a prosthetic in Monsters shower scene

TV & Film

What time is MAFS on tonight?

What time is MAFS UK on tonight? Here's when the next episode comes out

TV & Film

MAFS UK's Sacha slams her cast for encouraging 'trolling' in frustrated rant

MAFS UK's Sacha slams her cast for encouraging 'trolling' in frustrated rant

TV & Film

Hunger Games author Suzanne Collins announces new prequel book focusing on 50th Hunger Games

Hunger Games prequel film confirms young Haymitch as main character

TV & Film

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton have been subject to speculation about their relationship

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan responds following speculation about Luke Newton relationship

The experts paired Sacha and Ross together on MAFS UK 2024

Are Ross and Sacha still together from MAFS UK 2024?

TV & Film

Why MAFS UK's Sacha and Ross split

Why did MAFS UK's Sacha and Ross' split? Their shock breakup revealed

TV & Film

Ryan and Hannah on what happened between them

MAFS UK's Hannah and Ryan reveal truth behind what happened at retreat amid 'cheating' rumours

TV & Film

Harry Styles shares heartfelt tribute to Liam Payne following his death

Harry Styles pens emotional tribute to "my lovely friend" Liam Payne following his death

Zayn posts moving tribute to Liam Payne

Zayn says he's "lost a brother" in emotional tribute to Liam Payne following his death

Louis Tomlinson posts moving tribute to "brother" Liam Payne

Louis Tomlinson vows to be there for Liam Payne's son Bear in emotional tribute following Liam's death
One Direction release emotional joint statement following the loss of their 'brother'

One Direction release emotional joint statement following the loss of their "brother" Liam Payne
Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour setlist: Every song revealed

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour setlist: Every song revealed

Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour start times: What time does Billie go on stage?

Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour start times: What time does Billie go on stage?

MAFS UK's Hannah makes cheeky comment about Orson amid cheating rumours

MAFS UK's Hannah makes wild cheeky Orson comment amid cheating rumours

TV & Film

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch