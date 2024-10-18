Gracie Abrams Eras Tour setlist: Every song she performs opening for Taylor Swift

Gracie Abrams Eras Tour setlist: Every song she performs opening for Taylor Swift. Picture: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images, Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

By Sam Prance

What songs are on Gracie Abrams' Eras Tour setlist? Does she perform a surprise song every night like Taylor Swift?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It's a state of Gracie! Gracie Abrams is back opening Taylor Swift's Eras Tour as a support act...but what's her setlist?

Back in 2023, Gracie Abrams was one of the first acts to support Taylor Swift on her record-breaking Eras Tour. At the time, Gracie performed short, 4-6 song setlists alongside other artists like beabadoobee and Phoebe Bridgers. Now, Gracie is supporting the Eras Tour all by herself after topping the charts with her 2024 album 'The Secret of Us'.

Grace is also in the midst of her biggest tour to date. She just finished the US leg of The Secret of Us Tour where she has been performing to sold out crowds and singing hit singles like 'Risk', 'Close to You' and 'I Love You, I'm, Sorry'. Not only that but she's taken a leaf out of Taylor's book and been singing a surprise song every single night.

So has Gracie changed her Eras Tour setlist and is she doing surprise songs? Here's a full breakdown of her setlist.

Gracie Abrams and Taylor Swift write 'Us' together

How long is Gracie Abrams' Eras Tour setlist?

When Gracie Abrams did her first Eras Tour show in Arlington, Texas in April 2023, she performed just four songs. As the tour progressed, Gracie added two songs to the setlist. Given that she's released a whole new album since 2023 and is the only support act for the final leg of the Eras Tour, we imagine Gracie will perform a bigger setlist now.

In terms of time, Gracie is scheduled to start performing at 19:00 and we imagine that her setlist length will be similar to Paramore's Eras Tour support slot in Europe. The band performed nine songs each night in a 40 minute set.

Here's Gracie Abrams' full Eras Tour setlist, in order, based on her most recent show in LA:

Where Do We Go Now? 21 Block Me Out I Should Hate You I Know It Won't Work I Miss You, I'm Sorry

Based on the success of 'The Secret of Us', our bet is that Gracie's Eras Tour setlist for Miami Gardens, Flordia will be wildly different to her 2023 sets. Expect to see singles like 'Risk', 'Close to You' and 'I Love You, I'm, Sorry'. It's also possible that Gracie will sing her Taylor collab 'Us' during the show.

Every surprise song Gracie Abrams performs on The Eras Tour:

As it stands, it's currently unclear if Gracie Abrams will perform surprise songs on The Eras Tour. That being said, she has been performing a surprise song every single night of The Secret of Us Tour, so there's a good chance that she will surprise fans with surprise songs on The Eras Tour now too.

Taylor's most recent support act Paramore performed a surprise song every night during their European Eras Tour shows.

Bookmark this page and we'll update it as soon as Gracie's performed in Miami Gardens with her full setlist.

Has Gracie Abrams made any changes to her Eras Tour setlist?

As we've mentioned above, Gracie's original Eras Tour setlist in Arlington, Texas was only four songs long. She then added two more songs to the setlist and we imagine that her 2024 Eras Tour setlist will be vastly different. It's also possible that she'll continue to make changes to the setlist throughout Taylor's final US leg.

Does Taylor Swift sing with Gracie Abrams on The Eras Tour?

Taylor and Gracie have performed twice together during Taylor's surprise song section on The Eras Tour. On 1st July 2023, they sang 'I Miss You, I'm Sorry' in Cincinnati. On 23rd June, they sang 'Us' in London live for the first time.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know if they perform together again.

Read more Capital Buzz news here:

Chappell Roan Breaks Down Every Song On 'The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess' | Making The Album

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.