Gracie Abrams Spills On Friendship With Taylor Swift And Setting The 'Fortnight' Singer's Kitchen Alight

27 June 2024, 22:21 | Updated: 27 June 2024, 22:22

Gracie Abrams On Setting Taylor Swift’s Kitchen On Fire

By Kathryn Knight

Gracie Abrams chatted to Capital’s Jimmy Hill about her friendship with Taylor Swift, revealing how their collaboration came about.

Gracie Abrams is one of the many artists who have sang with Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour including when she brought her out at Wembley Stadium earlier in June.

Capital’s Jimmy Hill quizzed Gracie on their friendship and she revealed just how they became pals. Watch their full interview at the top of this page!

She told us: “Taylor and I met through Aaron Dessner and one day she sweetly invited me to her birthday.”

Gracie said they bonded around the time of the Grammys and after going for dinner they ended up writing a collaboration, ‘Us’ which features on her latest album.

Taylor Swift and Gracie Abrams perform on stage during The Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium
Taylor Swift and Gracie Abrams perform on stage during The Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium. Picture: Getty

“We’ve become such great friends and we went out for dinner one night to toast Grammy nominations. And then we got totally drunk and got really excited about each other’s albums and just fell into writing this song that was very related to our conversations,” she recalled.

Gracie also spilled on how she and Taylor accidentally set fire to the ‘Tortured Poet’s Department’ singer’s kitchen, revealing Taylor was ‘straight into action’ while she was busy laughing at the chaos.

Taylor Swift and Gracie Abrams bonded over dinner
Taylor Swift and Gracie Abrams bonded over dinner. Picture: Getty

