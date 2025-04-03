Wicked For Good trailer: Here's what happens in the first Wicked Part 2 trailer

3 April 2025, 11:51

Wicked For Good trailer: Here's what happens in the first Wicked Part 2 trailer
Wicked For Good trailer: Here's what happens in the first Wicked Part 2 trailer. Picture: Universal Pictures / Alamy
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

The first Wicked Part 2 trailer has aired at CinemaCon but when is the Wicked For Good trailer release date?

Ozians rejoicify! The first Wicked: For Good trailer has now premiered but what happens and how can you watch it?

Ever since Wicked: Part 1 came out in 2024, fans have been desperate to see how Jon M. Chu and the cast adapt the rest of the beloved musical. As it stands, we know Part 2 is much darker than the original film and Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande have both confirmed that they have brand new original songs for Elphaba and Glinda in the movie.

We'll have to wait until November 21st to see the film in cinemas. However, the first official Wicked: For Good trailer has now been shown at CinemaCon and it teases exactly what fans can expect from the highly-anticipated film.

On April 2nd, a select group of insiders and Wicked fans were given the opportunity to watch the official Wicked: For Good trailer and, based on their descriptions, it sounds like we've got another incredible movie in store for us.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new trailer starts with Glinda in the Emerald City saying: “Elphaba, I know you’re here. Just come out before the monkeys spot you." In response, Elphaba then says: "This is between us, the Wizard and I", all while the score for 'No Good Deed' plays in the background.

Elsewhere, Fiyero leads a search for Elphaba, Elphaba uses her broom to write "Our Wizard Lies" in the sky, there's an angry mob with pitchforks and we see a brief glimpse of Glinda and Fiyero’s wedding scene. On top of that, we also hear a snippet of Ariana and Cynthia singing 'For Good'.

In one moving scene, Elphaba tells Glinda: "You’re the only friend I’ve ever had". Glinda earnestly replies: “And I’ve had so many friends, but you’re the only one that mattered.”

Perhaps most exhilaratingly, there's a new shot of Dorothy, the Scarecrow, Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion on the Yellow Brick and Fiyero aims a pistol at the Wizard.

The trailer ends with Elphaba saying: "I’m off to see the wizard" and flying through the sky.

Is Dorothy in Wicked: Part 2?
Is Dorothy in Wicked: Part 2? Picture: Universal Pictures

When is the Wicked: For Good trailer release date?

Universal Pictures are yet to confirm when the Wicked: For Good trailer will be made available to watch by the public. However, now it's premiered at CinemaCon, it likely won't be too long before fans can get their next Wicked fix.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as the Wicked: For Good trailer is available to watch.

