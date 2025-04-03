Why Adolescence's Jamie denies killing Katie despite seeing video evidence

3 April 2025, 13:19

A psychologist has explained why Jamie continued to deny he had killed Katie despite being shown the evidence.
Capital Buzz

By Capital Buzz

A child psychologist has revealed the ‘true’ reason why Jamie continued to deny he killed Katie despite being shown the CCTV footage as evidence in Adolescence.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

If there’s one thing the creators of Adolescence have made clear about their Netflix show, it’s that the evidence against Jamie is irrefutable.

While fans are initially led to believe that innocent-looking Jamie's arrest must be a mistake, by the end of the first episode, video footage makes it clear Jamie did kill Katie.

Despite this, some viewers remained sceptical about his guilt, influenced largely by his continued denial of the crime.

But now an expert child psychologist has waded in on why Jamie (played by newcomer Owen Cooper) continued to deny committing the murder despite having seen the evidence with his own eyes.

Jamie and his dad in Adolescence.
Writing for the Daily Mail, Dr. Sheila Redfern explained that she believes it is rooted in a refusal to believe he is capable of such a heinous crime.

She said: “I think it's because of the sheer shame he's feeling. He can't admit he is that sort of person – either to himself or his dad, played by Stephen Graham.

“He's terrified other people will see him in that light, hence why he is also so desperate to know if Briony likes him.”

In episode three, after a very tense session between Jamie and psychologist Briony Ariston (Erin Doherty), he repeatedly demands she admit whether she likes him or not.

It's here that it becomes clear Jamie is so desperate for validation that he even gets violent once again in pursuit of the answer.

Jamie and Briony in Adolescence.
Jamie and Briony in Adolescence. . Picture: Netflix

Dr. Redfern said that it’s also possible that Jamie is trying to “split off part of his personality” so he can separate the version of himself that killed Katie from the version that “he sees himself as”.

In the final episode, which takes place 13 months after Jamie's arrest, the audience learns that he has finally come to terms with his actions.

While his family are driving home from a slightly traumatic trip to Wainwrights, they receive a call from Jamie who admits that he's changing his plea from innocent to guilty.

