What does 'Azizam' mean? Ed Sheeran explains Persian meaning behind 'Azizam' lyrics

4 April 2025, 00:00

What does 'Azizam' mean? Ed Sheeran explains Persian meaning behind 'Azizam' lyrics
What does 'Azizam' mean? Ed Sheeran explains Persian meaning behind 'Azizam' lyrics. Picture: Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Here's what Ed Sheeran's 'Azizam' lyrics are actually about, the English translation and why he's singing in Farsi.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Azizam! Ed Sheeran is back with a brand new single but what does 'Azizam' mean and why is Ed singing in Persian?

Ed Sheeran has launched a new era. After officially ending his Mathematics albums pentalogy (+–=÷×), the beloved artist changed things up with his first independent album Autumn Variations in 2023. Since then Ed's been touring non-stop, but now the 34-year-old has kicked off his eighth studio album campaign with lead single 'Azizam'.

What is Ed Sheeran's 'Azizam' about though? Here's what he's said about the song and the Persian title in Farsi.

What are Ed Sheeran's 'Azizam' lyrics about?

Ed Sheeran explains what 'Azizam' means

What does 'Azizam' mean?

'Azizam' is a Persian word that means "my dear" or "my beloved" when translated from Farsi to English and the single is a love song about Ed's wife Cherry Seaborn. On the song, Ed sings: I wanna be nowhere but here with you now / I wanna be one in the space / I wanna be tangled and wrapped in your cloud / I wanna be close to your face.

Then in the song's chorus, Ed adds: Azizam / Meet mе on the floor tonight / Show me how to move likе the water / In between the dancin' lights / Be mine, be mine / Azizam. Ed then repeatedly chants the word 'azizam' multiple times throughout the song.

So why is Ed singing in Persian? Well, Ed co-wrote the song with Iranian-born Swedish producer ILYA who's worked on hits by singers like Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift and it was his idea to have Ed sing in Persian.

Ed actually told Jimmy Fallon that he's recorded a version of the song entirely in Farsi.

Scroll down to see what Ed's said about the song.

Ed Sheeran - Making of Azizam (Studio Behind the Scenes)

Why is Ed Sheeran singing 'Azizam' in Farsi?

Discussing how 'Azizam' started in an Instagram post, Ed said: "I wrote Azizam after Ilya suggested trying out making music inspired by his Persian heritage and culture. I love learning about music and different cultures the more I travel and connect with people. It was like opening a door to a completely new and exciting world."

Ed then added: "I loved how a lot of rhythms, scales, melodies and instruments were different but similar to the Irish trad music I had grown up with. It was showing to me music connects us all, and really is a universal language. This whole album is about being playful, explorative, and celebratory."

Ed ended by saying: "Thank you to Ilya for introducing me to such a fantastic world and culture. And thank you to Savan Kotecha and Johnny McDaid for helping create this with us."

Ed Sheeran - 'Azizam' lyrics

CHORUS Azizam
Meet me on the floor tonight
Show me how to move like the water
In between the dancin' lights
Be mine, be mine
Azizam

VERSE 1
I wanna be nowhere but here with you now
I wanna be one in the space
I wanna be tangled and wrapped in your cloud
I wanna be close to your face

PRE-CHORUS
Though Tomorrow can wait, losing time in this place
Till the sun is away, you're like a magnet on me
I don't care what they say, we can do it our way
And if love's just a game, then, come and play

CHORUS
Azizam
Meet mе on the floor tonight
Show me how to move likе the water
In between the dancin' lights
Be mine, be mine
Azizam

POST-CHORUS
Azizam
Azizam

VERSE 2
I wanna get lost in your ocean and drown
I wanna be careless and free
I wanna live here in the moment we've found
I wanna be all that you see

PRE-CHORUS
Though Tomorrow can wait, losing time in this place
Till the sun is away, you're like a magnet on me
I don't care what they say, we can do it our way
And if love's just a game, then, come and play

CHORUS
Azizam
Meet me on the floor tonight
Show me how to move like the water
In between the dancin' lights
Be mine, be mine
Azizam
Meet me on the floor tonight
Show me how to move like the water
In between the dancin' lights
Be mine, be mine
Azizam

POST-CHORUS
Azizam
Azizam

Read more music news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Chappell Roan's controversial comments about parenting have divided the internet

Chappell Roan divides internet after saying none of her friends with kids are "happy"

Elon John and Chappell Roan have become good friends

Elton John praises success of 'young' artists like Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter

Lady Gaga tour presale: How to get Mayhem Ball tickets

How to get presale tickets for Lady Gaga's Mayhem Ball tour

Gracie Abrams reveals savage 'Death Wish' lyrics are about a "mega narcissist"

Gracie Abrams reveals savage 'Death Wish' lyrics are about a "mega narcissist"

Lady Gaga Mayhem Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist and more

Lady Gaga MAYHEM Ball tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist and more

Hot On Capital

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together and who split?

TV & Film

Justin Bieber looks set to launch his streetwear brand

What is SKYLRK? Justin Bieber looks set to launch his streetwear brand

Hunger Games prequel reveals heartbreaking reason why Haymitch raises geese in Mockingjay

Hunger Games prequel reveals heartbreaking reason why Haymitch raises geese in Mockingjay

TV & Film

Who is MAFS UK's Nathan's girlfriend? Abi Moores' Love Island season, age and more

Who is MAFS UK's Nathan's girlfriend? Abi Moores' Love Island season, age and more

TV & Film

The Last of Us' Craig Mazin addresses complaints that Bella Ramsey doesn't look old enough to play Ellie in season 2

The Last of Us boss addresses criticism that Bella Ramsey looks too young to play Ellie in season 2

TV & Film

MAFS Australia PR team are reportedly 'not happy' after Dave regained access to his social media accounts.

MAFS Australia's Dave caught 'breaking' huge show rule

TV & Film

A psychologist has explained why Jamie continued to deny he had killed Katie despite being shown the evidence.

Why Adolescence's Jamie denies killing Katie despite seeing video evidence

TV & Film

Love Island's Gabby addresses Casey split rumours on Dubai holiday

Love Island's Gabby addresses Casey breakup rumours as Dubai trip sparks split concerns

Love Island

Wicked For Good trailer: Here's what happens in the first Wicked Part 2 trailer

Wicked For Good trailer: Here's what happens in the first Wicked Part 2 trailer

TV & Film

Is Alisha Weir playing Dorothy in Wicked Part 2? The rumours explained

Who plays Dorothy in Wicked Part 2? The Alisha Weir rumours explained

TV & Film

MAFS Australia's Paul faced police investigation after punching wall on the show

MAFS Australia's Paul faced police investigation after violent outburst on the show

TV & Film

Adrian's former best friend Jasmin apologised following the MAFS Australia homestay.

MAFS Australia’s Awhina receives apology from Adrian’s friend after fiery homestay row

TV & Film

Here's who's still together from the All Stars 2025 cast

Which Love Island All Stars 2025 couples are still together?

Love Island

Are Catherine Agbaje and Omar Nyame still together?

Are Love Island’s Catherine and Omar still together?

Love Island

Why did Love Island's Catherine and Omar split?

Why did Love Island's Catherine and Omar split?

Love Island

Ariana DeBose has issued a statement after deleting a post about her former costar Rachel Zegler.

Ariana DeBose deletes post appearing to criticise Rachel Zegler amid Snow White controversy

TV & Film

Hunger Games Sunrise on the Reaping cast: Who will star in the Haymitch prequel?

Hunger Games Sunrise on the Reaping cast: Who will star in the Haymitch prequel?

TV & Film

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couple has baby news?

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couple has baby news?

TV & Film

The 'hidden meaning' behind Jamie's sandwich in Adolescence explained

What does Jamie's sandwich mean in Adolescence? Expert explains hidden meaning

TV & Film

Did MAFS Australia's Paul used to date Awhina's twin sister Cleo?

MAFS Australia's Paul and Awhina’s twin sister relationship revealed

TV & Film

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch