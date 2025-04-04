What does 'Azizam' mean? Ed Sheeran explains Persian meaning behind 'Azizam' lyrics

Here's what Ed Sheeran's 'Azizam' lyrics are actually about, the English translation and why he's singing in Farsi.

Azizam! Ed Sheeran is back with a brand new single but what does 'Azizam' mean and why is Ed singing in Persian?

Ed Sheeran has launched a new era. After officially ending his Mathematics albums pentalogy (+–=÷×), the beloved artist changed things up with his first independent album Autumn Variations in 2023. Since then Ed's been touring non-stop, but now the 34-year-old has kicked off his eighth studio album campaign with lead single 'Azizam'.

What is Ed Sheeran's 'Azizam' about though? Here's what he's said about the song and the Persian title in Farsi.

What are Ed Sheeran's 'Azizam' lyrics about?

Ed Sheeran explains what 'Azizam' means

What does 'Azizam' mean?

'Azizam' is a Persian word that means "my dear" or "my beloved" when translated from Farsi to English and the single is a love song about Ed's wife Cherry Seaborn. On the song, Ed sings: I wanna be nowhere but here with you now / I wanna be one in the space / I wanna be tangled and wrapped in your cloud / I wanna be close to your face.

Then in the song's chorus, Ed adds: Azizam / Meet mе on the floor tonight / Show me how to move likе the water / In between the dancin' lights / Be mine, be mine / Azizam. Ed then repeatedly chants the word 'azizam' multiple times throughout the song.

So why is Ed singing in Persian? Well, Ed co-wrote the song with Iranian-born Swedish producer ILYA who's worked on hits by singers like Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift and it was his idea to have Ed sing in Persian.

Ed actually told Jimmy Fallon that he's recorded a version of the song entirely in Farsi.

Scroll down to see what Ed's said about the song.

Ed Sheeran - Making of Azizam (Studio Behind the Scenes)

Why is Ed Sheeran singing 'Azizam' in Farsi?

Discussing how 'Azizam' started in an Instagram post, Ed said: "I wrote Azizam after Ilya suggested trying out making music inspired by his Persian heritage and culture. I love learning about music and different cultures the more I travel and connect with people. It was like opening a door to a completely new and exciting world."

Ed then added: "I loved how a lot of rhythms, scales, melodies and instruments were different but similar to the Irish trad music I had grown up with. It was showing to me music connects us all, and really is a universal language. This whole album is about being playful, explorative, and celebratory."

Ed ended by saying: "Thank you to Ilya for introducing me to such a fantastic world and culture. And thank you to Savan Kotecha and Johnny McDaid for helping create this with us."

Ed Sheeran - 'Azizam' lyrics

CHORUS Azizam

Meet me on the floor tonight

Show me how to move like the water

In between the dancin' lights

Be mine, be mine

Azizam

VERSE 1

I wanna be nowhere but here with you now

I wanna be one in the space

I wanna be tangled and wrapped in your cloud

I wanna be close to your face

PRE-CHORUS

Though Tomorrow can wait, losing time in this place

Till the sun is away, you're like a magnet on me

I don't care what they say, we can do it our way

And if love's just a game, then, come and play

CHORUS

Azizam

Meet mе on the floor tonight

Show me how to move likе the water

In between the dancin' lights

Be mine, be mine

Azizam

POST-CHORUS

Azizam

Azizam

VERSE 2

I wanna get lost in your ocean and drown

I wanna be careless and free

I wanna live here in the moment we've found

I wanna be all that you see

PRE-CHORUS

Though Tomorrow can wait, losing time in this place

Till the sun is away, you're like a magnet on me

I don't care what they say, we can do it our way

And if love's just a game, then, come and play

CHORUS

Azizam

Meet me on the floor tonight

Show me how to move like the water

In between the dancin' lights

Be mine, be mine

Azizam

Meet me on the floor tonight

Show me how to move like the water

In between the dancin' lights

Be mine, be mine

Azizam

POST-CHORUS

Azizam

Azizam

