Capital Breakfast’s Jordan North brings Greggs Corned Beef Bakes back to London

The Greggs Corned Beef Bakes is back in London for the first time in over 10 years!

To celebrate Jordan North's one year anniversary on Capital Breakfast alongside Chris Stark and Sian Welby, Greggs are bringing a tasty snack ONLY available in certain regions, to London for the first time in over 10 years.

The Corned Beef Bake, which is famously only available in selected regions across the UK, including shops in the Midlands, Yorkshire, Wales, the Northeast and Southwest, isn’t available in London - until now.

That's right, they've paired Jordan's two favourite things, Greggs and corned beef - what a way to celebrate!

As a proud Northerner, Jordan has long championed his love for all things corned beef—much to the horror of his co-hosts and some listeners, who simply can’t get on board.

Whether it’s a corned beef hash, a Greggs bake, or even straight from the tin, Jordan insists it’s a delicacy that deserves more respect.

What's in a Greggs Corned Beef Bake?

The bake is made up of chunks of corned beef, potato, carrots, onion and peas and enclosed in a puff pastry case. Now, after being briefly available in London stores in 2012 as part of a trial it's back in the capital.

Celebrating the London return of the Corned Beef Bake, Jordan's said: "I’ve had the best time over the past year. Our listeners, Sian, Chris and all the Breakfast team have all been so welcoming.

"But there is one thing no-one agrees with me on - that Corned Beef is a fantastic meal. I want to change people’s minds and have called on Gregg’s to help me.

"Last year we launched the controversial breakfast bap, The Jordan, with all three sauces, so who better to help me convince everyone round here is wrong and we need the famous Corned Beef Bake in London!"

How to get a Greggs Corned Beef Bake in London:

Where can I get a Greggs Corned Beef Bake?

The Corned Beef Bake is available for one day only and in just 5 shops in London on Friday 4th April.

Until stocks last on Friday 4th April, the Corned Beef Bake will be available at the below Greggs shops for FREE:

Greggs, 1 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7NA Greggs, 421-422 Strand, London, WC2R 0PS Greggs, U2/3 Embankment Underground Station, Villiers Street, London, WC2N 6NS Greggs, London Marylebone Station, Melcombe Place, London, NW1 6JJ Greggs, Primark, 14-28 Oxford Street, London, W1D 1AU

Happy one year anniversary Jordan!

