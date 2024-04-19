Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 45 Songs Played By Taylor
19 April 2024, 18:24
By Katie Louise Smith
Will Taylor Swift change the Eras Tour setlist? Here's the full official Eras Tour setlist and all the changes she's made so far.
It's safe to say that Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has well and truly surpassed every single expectation we had. The Eras Tour officially opened its doors in Glendale, Arizona on March 17th where Taylor performed songs from all 10 of her albums.
Taylor has over 200 songs to choose from for The Eras Tour setlist – but what songs made the cut? And what songs got cut?
Here's all the songs in Taylor's Eras Tour setlist, including every song featured in the show, how many songs she plays, every surprise song and whether or not she will change the setlist to include The Tortured Poets Department.
Plus, all the updates to the setlist and what to expect for the international Eras Tour dates.
What songs are on Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour setlist?
How many songs does Taylor Swift play on the Eras Tour setlist?
The average Taylor Swift concert is around 2 hours long but The Eras Tour is a whole different beast... The concert is a whopping 3 hours and 15 minutes long, and Taylor performs a huge 45 tracks within that timeframe.
Not all the tracks are performed in full, though – some are shortened versions. There's also a couple of additional little interludes that pop up throughout the show.
For context, on the Rep tour, Taylor performed 19 tracks in total, including several mashups that featured some of her older songs. For The 1989 World Tour, she performed 18 songs, while 17 songs were performed on The Red Tour and the Speak Now World Tour.
Taylor Swift Eras Tour setlist: What songs does Taylor Swift perform on the Eras Tour?
Taylor now only has two more legs of the Eras Tour to complete: Europe and the second U.S. and Canada leg. International fans heading to the shows in 2024 now have a pretty solid idea of what to expect when she performs later down the line. But big changes could come thanks to 'The Tortured Poets Department'.
The Eras Tour set list features a mix of her highest charting songs, lead singles, fan favourites, outright bangers and tracks that stand out as milestones in her incredible career so far.
Much like her other tours, Taylor will perform two surprise songs for each show. In 2023, Taylor played an additional 124 songs from her own discography. (Plus one of Gracie Abrams' own songs.)
The list has been reset for the 2024 shows, and Taylor has now introduced mashups.
Here's the full list of all the Surprise Acoustic Songs Taylor has performed on The Eras Tour so far:
'mirrorball' and 'Tim McGraw' (Glendale, AZ – Night 1)
'this is me trying' and 'State of Grace' (Glendale, AZ - Night 2)
'Our Song' and 'Snow on the Beach' (Las Vegas, NZ – Night 1)
'cowboy like me' (with Marcus Mumford) and 'White Horse' (Las Vegas, NZ – Night 2)
'Sad Beautiful Tragic' and 'Ours' (Arlington, TX – Night 1)
'Death By a Thousand Cuts' and 'Clean' (Arlington, TX – Night 2)
'Jump Then Fall' and 'The Lucky One' (Arlington, TX – Night 3)
'Speak Now' and 'Treacherous' (Tampa, FL – Night 1)
'The Great War' (with Aaron Dessner) and 'You're On Your Own, Kid' (Tampa, FL – Night 2)
'mad woman' (with Aaron Dessner) and 'Mean' (Tampa, FL – Night 3)
'Wonderland' and 'You're Not Sorry' (Houston, TX – Night 1)
'A Place In This World' and 'Today Was A Fairytale' (Houston, TX – Night 2)
'Begin Again' and 'Cold as You' (Houston, TX – Night 3)
'The Other Side of the Door' and 'Coney Island' (Atlanta, GA – Night 1)
'High Infidelity' and 'Gorgeous' (Atlanta, GA – Night 2)
'I Bet You Think About Me' and 'How You Get The Girl' (Atlanta, GA – Night 3)
'Sparks Fly' and 'Teardrops On My Guitar' (Nashville, TN – Night 1)
'Out of the Woods' and 'Fifteen' (Nashville, TN – Night 2)
'Would've Could've Should've' (with Aaron Dessner) and 'Mine' (Nashville, TN – Night 3)
'gold rush' and 'Come Back... Be Here' (Philadelphia, PA – Night 1)
'Forever & Always' and 'This Love' (Philadelphia, PA – Night 2)
'Hey Stephen' and 'The Best Day' (Philadelphia, PA – Night 3)
'Should've Said No' and 'Better Man' (Foxborough, MA – Night 1)
'Question...?' and 'Invisible' (Foxborough, MA – Night 2)
'I Think He Knows' and 'Red' (Foxborough, MA – Night 3)
'Getaway Car' (with Jack Antonoff) and 'Maroon' (East Rutherford, NJ – Night 1)
'Holy Ground' and 'False God' (East Rutherford, NJ – Night 2)
'Welcome To New York' and 'Clean' (East Rutherford, NJ – Night 3)
'I Wish You Would' and 'the lakes' (Chicago, IL – Night 1)
'You All Over Me' (with Maren Morris) and 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' (Chicago, IL – Night 2)
'Hits Different' and 'The Moment I Knew' (Chicago, IL – Night 3)
'Haunted' and 'I Almost Do' (Detroit, MI – Night 1)
'All You Had To Do Was Stay' and 'Breathe' (Detroit, MI – Night 2)
'Mr. Perfectly Fine' and 'The Last Time' (Pittsburgh, PA – Night 1)
'seven' (with Aaron Dessner) and 'The Story of Us' (Pittsburgh, PA – Night 2)
'Paper Rings' and 'If This Was A Movie' (Minneapolis, MN – Night 1)
'Dear John' and 'Daylight' (Minneapolis, MN – Night 2)
'I'm Only Me When I'm With You' and 'evermore' (Cincinnati, OH – Night 1)
'ivy' (with Aaron Dessner), 'I miss you, I’m sorry' (with Gracie Abrams) and 'Call It What You Want' (Cincinnati, OH – Night 2)
'Never Grow Up' and 'When Emma Falls In Love' (Kansas City, MO – Night 1)
'Last Kiss' and 'dorothea' (Kansas City, MO – Night 2)
'Picture To Burn' and 'Timeless' (Denver, CO – Night 1)
'Starlight' and 'Back To December' (Denver, CO – Night 2)
'This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things' and 'Everything Has Changed' (Seattle, WA – Night 1)
'Message In A Bottle' and 'Tied Together With A Smile' (Seattle, WA – Night 2)
'right where you left me' (with Aaron Dessner) and 'Castles Crumbling' (Santa Clara, CA – Night 1)
'Stay Stay Stay' and 'All of the Girls You've Loved Before' (Santa Clara, CA – Night 2)
'I Can See You' and Maroon' (Los Angeles, CA – Night 1)
'Our Song' and 'You Are In Love' (Los Angeles, CA – Night 2)
'Death By A Thousand Cuts' and 'You're On Your Own, Kid' (Los Angeles, CA – Night 3)
'Dress' and 'exile' (Los Angeles, CA – Night 4)
'I Know Places' and 'King of My Heart' (Los Angeles, CA – Night 5)
'New Romantics' and 'New Year's Day' (Los Angeles, CA – Night 6)
'I Forgot That You Existed' and 'Sweet Nothing' (Mexico City – Night 1)
'Tell Me Why' and 'Snow on the Beach' (Mexico City – Night 2)
'Cornelia Street' and 'You're On Your Own, Kid' (Mexico City – Night 3)
'Afterglow' and 'Maroon' (Mexico City – Night 4)
'The Very First Night' and 'Labyrinth' (Buenos Aires – Night 1)
'Is It Over Now?'+ 'Out of the Woods' mashup and 'End Game' (Buenos Aires – Night 2)
'Better Than Revenge' and 'Slut!' (Buenos Aires – Night 3)
'Stay Beautiful' and 'Suburban Legends' (Rio de Janeiro – Night 1)
'Dancing With Our Hands Tied' and 'Bigger Than The Whole Sky' (Rio de Janeiro – Night 2)
'ME!' and 'So It Goes...' (Rio de Janeiro – Night 3)
'Now That We Don't Talk' and 'Innocent' (São Paulo - Night 1)
'Safe & Sound' and 'Untouchable' (São Paulo - Night 2)
'Say Don't Go' and 'it's time to go' (São Paulo - Night 3)
'Dear Reader' and 'Holy Ground' (Tokyo - Night 1)
'Eyes Open' and 'Electric Touch' (Tokyo - Night 2)
'Superman' and 'The Outside' (Tokyo - Night 3)
'Come In With The Rain' and 'You're On Your Own, Kid' (Tokyo - Night 4)
'Red' and 'You're Losing Me' (Melbourne – Night 1)
'Getaway Car/August/The Other Side of the Door' and 'this is me trying' (Melbourne – Night 2)
'Come Back...Be Here/Daylight' and 'Teardrops On My Guitar' (Melbourne – Night 3)
'How You Get The Girl' and 'White Horse/Coney Island' with Sabrina Carpenter (Sydney – Night 1)
'Should've Said No/You're Not Sorry' and 'New Year's Day/Peace' (Sydney – Night 2)
'Is It Over Now?/I Wish You Would' and 'Haunted/Exile' (Sydney – Night 3)
'Would've Could've Should've/Ivy' and 'Forever & Always/Maroon' (Sydney – Night 4)
'Mine/Starlight' and 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever/Dress' (Singapore – Night 1)
'Long Story Short/The Story of Us' and 'Clean/Evermore' (Singapore – Night 2)
'Foolish One/Tell Me Why' and 'This Love/Call It What You Want' (Singapore – Night 3)
'Death By A Thousand Cuts/Babe' and 'Fifteen/You're On Your Own, Kid' (Singapore – Night 4)
'Sparks Fly/Gold Rush' and 'False God/Slut!' (Singapore – Night 5)
'Tim McGraw/Cowboy Like Me' and 'Mirrorball/Epiphany' (Singapore – Night 6)
Taylor has 'reset' the surprise song list, which means anyone attending a show in 2024 can anticipate hearing a song she's already performed. She previously stated that she will only play each surprise song once during the tour, unless she messes one up.
There's also no rules for Taylor repeating songs from Midnights as surprise songs, which means fans may get to hear the likes of 'You're On Your Own Kid' and 'Snow on the Beach' again at some point in the future.
Will Taylor Swift change the Eras Tour setlist for the international shows?
As of March 9th 2024, the Eras Tour setlist has remained the same as the U.S. leg. However, with the release of The Tortured Poets Department in April, things could change. More on that further down the page.
Fans attending the European shows might end up hearing Taylor perform 'Castles Crumbling' with Hayley Williams as an additional song during the Speak Now section, as Paramore will be supporting her throughout those tour dates. (Both Phoebe Bridgers and HAIM joined Taylor on stage to perform 'Nothing New' and 'No Body, No Crime' respectively on the nights they were support acts.)
After completing her shows in South America, Australia, Japan and Singapore, Taylor is now set to pick the tour back up in Europe in May 2024 and run through to mid-August, before returning to North America in November 2024.
Will Taylor Swift change the Eras Tour setlist to include The Tortured Poets Department?
Taylor's brand new album was released on April 19th, just before she embarks on the European leg of the Eras Tour. The full anthology version of the album includes a whopping 31 new songs.
We won't know for sure whether or not the official setlist will change to accommodate those songs until she kicks off the Eras Tour in Paris on May 9th.
It's unclear if she will add a new TTPD section to the tour, but it's looking very likely that Taylor will perform some of those new songs as surprise songs. We'll update this article as soon as we know more!
What are Taylor's most performed songs on tour?
Before she embarked on The Eras Tour, Taylor’s top 3 most performed songs are ‘Love Story’ (491 times), ‘Our Song’ (404 times) and ‘You Belong With Me’ (381 times).
Of course, almost all of Taylor’s most performed songs are from her first two albums. As the list goes on, the Speak Now bops, Red bangers and 1989 hits start to weave their way in.
If you’re wondering what Taylor’s most played songs from her first five albums are, here’s a break down:
Taylor Swift: ‘Our Song’, ‘Tim McGraw’ and ‘Picture To Burn’
Fearless: ‘Love Story’, ‘You Belong With Me’ and ‘Fifteen’
Speak Now: ‘Sparks Fly’, ‘Mean’ and ‘Mine’
Red: ‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together’, ‘I Knew You Were Trouble’ and ‘Red’
1989: ‘Shake It Off’, ‘Blank Space’ and ‘Out of the Woods’
Taylor has only had the chance to perform songs from Reputation on the Reputation Stadium Tour so far, but ‘Ready For It?’, ‘Delicate’ and ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ take the top spots when it comes to live performances of the Rep tracks.
Due to the cancellation of Lover Fest, Taylor hasn’t been able to perform Lover on a tour setting. Folklore, Evermore and Midnights will also be making their tour debut on the Eras Tour.