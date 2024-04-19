Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 45 Songs Played By Taylor

By Katie Louise Smith

Will Taylor Swift change the Eras Tour setlist? Here's the full official Eras Tour setlist and all the changes she's made so far.

It's safe to say that Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has well and truly surpassed every single expectation we had. The Eras Tour officially opened its doors in Glendale, Arizona on March 17th where Taylor performed songs from all 10 of her albums.

Taylor has over 200 songs to choose from for The Eras Tour setlist – but what songs made the cut? And what songs got cut?

Here's all the songs in Taylor's Eras Tour setlist, including every song featured in the show, how many songs she plays, every surprise song and whether or not she will change the setlist to include The Tortured Poets Department.

Plus, all the updates to the setlist and what to expect for the international Eras Tour dates.

What songs are on Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour setlist?

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play? Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Amazon, Republic Records

How many songs does Taylor Swift play on the Eras Tour setlist?

The average Taylor Swift concert is around 2 hours long but The Eras Tour is a whole different beast... The concert is a whopping 3 hours and 15 minutes long, and Taylor performs a huge 45 tracks within that timeframe.

Not all the tracks are performed in full, though – some are shortened versions. There's also a couple of additional little interludes that pop up throughout the show.

For context, on the Rep tour, Taylor performed 19 tracks in total, including several mashups that featured some of her older songs. For The 1989 World Tour, she performed 18 songs, while 17 songs were performed on The Red Tour and the Speak Now World Tour.

Taylor Swift Eras Tour setlist: What songs does Taylor Swift perform on the Eras Tour?

Taylor now only has two more legs of the Eras Tour to complete: Europe and the second U.S. and Canada leg. International fans heading to the shows in 2024 now have a pretty solid idea of what to expect when she performs later down the line. But big changes could come thanks to 'The Tortured Poets Department'.

The Eras Tour set list features a mix of her highest charting songs, lead singles, fan favourites, outright bangers and tracks that stand out as milestones in her incredible career so far.

On March 31st, during her first show in Arlington, TX, Taylor confirmed that the setlist will have some changes as the tour goes on. Two permanent changes have happened so far, with songs being replaced and added:

'invisible string' was cut and replaced with 'the 1' on March 31st.

'Long Live' was added on July 7th.

Here's the full 45 song Eras tour setlist, in order, based on the first show in Glendale, AZ:

(Additions and changes to the setlist are indicated with an asterisk.)

Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince (shortened) Cruel Summer The Man You Need To Calm Down (shortened) Lover The Archer Fearless (shortened) You Belong With Me Love Story tis the damn season*** willow marjorie (shortened) champagne problems tolerate it …Ready For It? Delicate Don’t Blame Me Look What You Made Me Do Enchanted Long Live** 22 We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together I Knew You Were Trouble All Too Well (10 Minute Version) invisible string* betty the last great american dynasty august illicit affairs (shortened) my tears ricochet cardigan Style Blank Space Shake It Off Wildest Dreams (shortened) Bad Blood (shortened) Surprise Guitar Acoustic Song Surprise Piano Acoustic Song Lavender Haze Anti-Hero Midnight Rain Vigilante Shit Bejeweled Mastermind Karma

All Eras Tour setlist changes and updates so far:

*'invisible string' was replaced by 'the 1' from March 31st onwards. It returned on May 6th in Nashville night 2, but 'the 1' came back to the setlist on May 7th.

**On July 7th and 8th, Taylor performed 'Long Live' after 'Enchanted'. The song has now officially been added to the full setlist.

***On July 22nd, Taylor replaced 'tis the damn season' so she could perform 'No Body, No Crime' with HAIM. 'Tis the damn season' returned to the main setlist on August 24th in Mexico City.

For all the shows where Phoebe Bridgers appeared as a support act, Taylor performed 'Nothing New' with her during the Red (TV) section.

Ice Spice joined Taylor on stage to perform 'Karma' on May 26th and May 27th in East Rutherford, NJ, in honour of the release of their new version of the song.

As of March 9th 2024, there is still no section on the tour dedicated to her debut album, Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift's last tour was back in 2018 with the Reputation Stadium Tour. Picture: Getty

What surprise songs has Taylor Swift performed?

Much like her other tours, Taylor will perform two surprise songs for each show. In 2023, Taylor played an additional 124 songs from her own discography. (Plus one of Gracie Abrams' own songs.)

The list has been reset for the 2024 shows, and Taylor has now introduced mashups.

Here's the full list of all the Surprise Acoustic Songs Taylor has performed on The Eras Tour so far:

'mirrorball' and 'Tim McGraw' (Glendale, AZ – Night 1)

'this is me trying' and 'State of Grace' (Glendale, AZ - Night 2)

'Our Song' and 'Snow on the Beach' (Las Vegas, NZ – Night 1)

'cowboy like me' (with Marcus Mumford) and 'White Horse' (Las Vegas, NZ – Night 2)

'Sad Beautiful Tragic' and 'Ours' (Arlington, TX – Night 1)

'Death By a Thousand Cuts' and 'Clean' (Arlington, TX – Night 2)

'Jump Then Fall' and 'The Lucky One' (Arlington, TX – Night 3)

'Speak Now' and 'Treacherous' (Tampa, FL – Night 1)

'The Great War' (with Aaron Dessner) and 'You're On Your Own, Kid' (Tampa, FL – Night 2)

'mad woman' (with Aaron Dessner) and 'Mean' (Tampa, FL – Night 3)

'Wonderland' and 'You're Not Sorry' (Houston, TX – Night 1)

'A Place In This World' and 'Today Was A Fairytale' (Houston, TX – Night 2)

'Begin Again' and 'Cold as You' (Houston, TX – Night 3)

'The Other Side of the Door' and 'Coney Island' (Atlanta, GA – Night 1)

'High Infidelity' and 'Gorgeous' (Atlanta, GA – Night 2)

'I Bet You Think About Me' and 'How You Get The Girl' (Atlanta, GA – Night 3)

'Sparks Fly' and 'Teardrops On My Guitar' (Nashville, TN – Night 1)

'Out of the Woods' and 'Fifteen' (Nashville, TN – Night 2)

'Would've Could've Should've' (with Aaron Dessner) and 'Mine' (Nashville, TN – Night 3)

'gold rush' and 'Come Back... Be Here' (Philadelphia, PA – Night 1)

'Forever & Always' and 'This Love' (Philadelphia, PA – Night 2)

'Hey Stephen' and 'The Best Day' (Philadelphia, PA – Night 3)

'Should've Said No' and 'Better Man' (Foxborough, MA – Night 1)

'Question...?' and 'Invisible' (Foxborough, MA – Night 2)

'I Think He Knows' and 'Red' (Foxborough, MA – Night 3)

'Getaway Car' (with Jack Antonoff) and 'Maroon' (East Rutherford, NJ – Night 1)

'Holy Ground' and 'False God' (East Rutherford, NJ – Night 2)

'Welcome To New York' and 'Clean' (East Rutherford, NJ – Night 3)

'I Wish You Would' and 'the lakes' (Chicago, IL – Night 1)

'You All Over Me' (with Maren Morris) and 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' (Chicago, IL – Night 2)

'Hits Different' and 'The Moment I Knew' (Chicago, IL – Night 3)

'Haunted' and 'I Almost Do' (Detroit, MI – Night 1)

'All You Had To Do Was Stay' and 'Breathe' (Detroit, MI – Night 2)

'Mr. Perfectly Fine' and 'The Last Time' (Pittsburgh, PA – Night 1)

'seven' (with Aaron Dessner) and 'The Story of Us' (Pittsburgh, PA – Night 2)

'Paper Rings' and 'If This Was A Movie' (Minneapolis, MN – Night 1)

'Dear John' and 'Daylight' (Minneapolis, MN – Night 2)

'I'm Only Me When I'm With You' and 'evermore' (Cincinnati, OH – Night 1)

'ivy' (with Aaron Dessner), 'I miss you, I’m sorry' (with Gracie Abrams) and 'Call It What You Want' (Cincinnati, OH – Night 2)

'Never Grow Up' and 'When Emma Falls In Love' (Kansas City, MO – Night 1)

'Last Kiss' and 'dorothea' (Kansas City, MO – Night 2)

'Picture To Burn' and 'Timeless' (Denver, CO – Night 1)

'Starlight' and 'Back To December' (Denver, CO – Night 2)

'This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things' and 'Everything Has Changed' (Seattle, WA – Night 1)

'Message In A Bottle' and 'Tied Together With A Smile' (Seattle, WA – Night 2)

'right where you left me' (with Aaron Dessner) and 'Castles Crumbling' (Santa Clara, CA – Night 1)

'Stay Stay Stay' and 'All of the Girls You've Loved Before' (Santa Clara, CA – Night 2)

'I Can See You' and Maroon' (Los Angeles, CA – Night 1)

'Our Song' and 'You Are In Love' (Los Angeles, CA – Night 2)

'Death By A Thousand Cuts' and 'You're On Your Own, Kid' (Los Angeles, CA – Night 3)

'Dress' and 'exile' (Los Angeles, CA – Night 4)

'I Know Places' and 'King of My Heart' (Los Angeles, CA – Night 5)

'New Romantics' and 'New Year's Day' (Los Angeles, CA – Night 6)

'I Forgot That You Existed' and 'Sweet Nothing' (Mexico City – Night 1)

'Tell Me Why' and 'Snow on the Beach' (Mexico City – Night 2)

'Cornelia Street' and 'You're On Your Own, Kid' (Mexico City – Night 3)

'Afterglow' and 'Maroon' (Mexico City – Night 4)

'The Very First Night' and 'Labyrinth' (Buenos Aires – Night 1)

'Is It Over Now?'+ 'Out of the Woods' mashup and 'End Game' (Buenos Aires – Night 2)

'Better Than Revenge' and 'Slut!' (Buenos Aires – Night 3)

'Stay Beautiful' and 'Suburban Legends' (Rio de Janeiro – Night 1)

'Dancing With Our Hands Tied' and 'Bigger Than The Whole Sky' (Rio de Janeiro – Night 2)

'ME!' and 'So It Goes...' (Rio de Janeiro – Night 3)

'Now That We Don't Talk' and 'Innocent' (São Paulo - Night 1)

'Safe & Sound' and 'Untouchable' (São Paulo - Night 2)

'Say Don't Go' and 'it's time to go' (São Paulo - Night 3)

'Dear Reader' and 'Holy Ground' (Tokyo - Night 1)

'Eyes Open' and 'Electric Touch' (Tokyo - Night 2)

'Superman' and 'The Outside' (Tokyo - Night 3)

'Come In With The Rain' and 'You're On Your Own, Kid' (Tokyo - Night 4)

'Red' and 'You're Losing Me' (Melbourne – Night 1)

'Getaway Car/August/The Other Side of the Door' and 'this is me trying' (Melbourne – Night 2)

'Come Back...Be Here/Daylight' and 'Teardrops On My Guitar' (Melbourne – Night 3)

'How You Get The Girl' and 'White Horse/Coney Island' with Sabrina Carpenter (Sydney – Night 1)

'Should've Said No/You're Not Sorry' and 'New Year's Day/Peace' (Sydney – Night 2)

'Is It Over Now?/I Wish You Would' and 'Haunted/Exile' (Sydney – Night 3)

'Would've Could've Should've/Ivy' and 'Forever & Always/Maroon' (Sydney – Night 4)

'Mine/Starlight' and 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever/Dress' (Singapore – Night 1)

'Long Story Short/The Story of Us' and 'Clean/Evermore' (Singapore – Night 2)

'Foolish One/Tell Me Why' and 'This Love/Call It What You Want' (Singapore – Night 3)

'Death By A Thousand Cuts/Babe' and 'Fifteen/You're On Your Own, Kid' (Singapore – Night 4)

'Sparks Fly/Gold Rush' and 'False God/Slut!' (Singapore – Night 5)

'Tim McGraw/Cowboy Like Me' and 'Mirrorball/Epiphany' (Singapore – Night 6)

Taylor has 'reset' the surprise song list, which means anyone attending a show in 2024 can anticipate hearing a song she's already performed. She previously stated that she will only play each surprise song once during the tour, unless she messes one up.

There's also no rules for Taylor repeating songs from Midnights as surprise songs, which means fans may get to hear the likes of 'You're On Your Own Kid' and 'Snow on the Beach' again at some point in the future.

We'll update this article with every Surprise Acoustic Song – and every surprise song that she will play again – after every show.

Will Taylor Swift change the Eras Tour setlist to include The Tortured Poets Department? Picture: Getty

Will Taylor Swift change the Eras Tour setlist for the international shows?

As of March 9th 2024, the Eras Tour setlist has remained the same as the U.S. leg. However, with the release of The Tortured Poets Department in April, things could change. More on that further down the page.

Fans attending the European shows might end up hearing Taylor perform 'Castles Crumbling' with Hayley Williams as an additional song during the Speak Now section, as Paramore will be supporting her throughout those tour dates. (Both Phoebe Bridgers and HAIM joined Taylor on stage to perform 'Nothing New' and 'No Body, No Crime' respectively on the nights they were support acts.)

After completing her shows in South America, Australia, Japan and Singapore, Taylor is now set to pick the tour back up in Europe in May 2024 and run through to mid-August, before returning to North America in November 2024.

Will Taylor Swift change the Eras Tour setlist to include The Tortured Poets Department?

Taylor's brand new album was released on April 19th, just before she embarks on the European leg of the Eras Tour. The full anthology version of the album includes a whopping 31 new songs.

We won't know for sure whether or not the official setlist will change to accommodate those songs until she kicks off the Eras Tour in Paris on May 9th.

It's unclear if she will add a new TTPD section to the tour, but it's looking very likely that Taylor will perform some of those new songs as surprise songs. We'll update this article as soon as we know more!

What are Taylor's most performed songs on tour?

Before she embarked on The Eras Tour, Taylor’s top 3 most performed songs are ‘Love Story’ (491 times), ‘Our Song’ (404 times) and ‘You Belong With Me’ (381 times).

Of course, almost all of Taylor’s most performed songs are from her first two albums. As the list goes on, the Speak Now bops, Red bangers and 1989 hits start to weave their way in.

If you’re wondering what Taylor’s most played songs from her first five albums are, here’s a break down:

Taylor Swift: ‘Our Song’, ‘Tim McGraw’ and ‘Picture To Burn’

Fearless: ‘Love Story’, ‘You Belong With Me’ and ‘Fifteen’

Speak Now: ‘Sparks Fly’, ‘Mean’ and ‘Mine’

Red: ‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together’, ‘I Knew You Were Trouble’ and ‘Red’

1989: ‘Shake It Off’, ‘Blank Space’ and ‘Out of the Woods’

Taylor has only had the chance to perform songs from Reputation on the Reputation Stadium Tour so far, but ‘Ready For It?’, ‘Delicate’ and ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ take the top spots when it comes to live performances of the Rep tracks.

Due to the cancellation of Lover Fest, Taylor hasn’t been able to perform Lover on a tour setting. Folklore, Evermore and Midnights will also be making their tour debut on the Eras Tour.

