Is Taylor Swift Releasing An Eras Tour Documentary? Here's What We Know So Far

Taylor Swift Eras Tour documentary. Picture: Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images, Taylor Hill/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

By Katie Louise Smith

Will Taylor Swift release an Eras Tour behind-the-scenes tour documentary? Fans have a theory she's working on one.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

With the European leg of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour coming to an end, and the final string of shows set to begin in October, Swifties are now speculating that Taylor could be planning a tour documentary...

The Eras Tour is a showcase of Taylor's incredible discography, and a celebration of the superstar reclaiming her own music. The actual show is a feat in itself too – over three hours long, with 46 songs including two surprise songs every single night.

It's her biggest and best tour yet and it's clear that a lot of thought, heart and preparation has gone into the making of it. Understandably, fans are desperate to get a behind-the-scenes glimpse at how it was all pulled together.

READ MORE: Is Taylor Swift recording an Eras Tour live album? The surprise song theory explained

Speculation about a tour documentary is at an all time high right now after fans at the London shows have spotted film crews in the audience as well as capturing Taylor's exit from the cleaning cart on her way to the stage.

Taylor has already released the Eras Tour concert film, but could a documentary soon be on the way?

Will Taylor Swift release an Eras Tour documentary?

Will Taylor Swift release an Eras Tour documentary? Picture: Getty

Back in December 2023, Taylor released the Eras Tour concert film in cinemas before it eventually dropped on Disney+. The concert film was filmed over three nights at the end of her first U.S. leg in Los Angeles.

While fans are obviously over the moon to have the opportunity to re-live or watch the Eras Tour for the first time, the demand for a full behind-the-scenes documentary on how she pulled it all together is also growing.

And there's so many questions that fans are dying to know the answers to...

How did Taylor go about selecting the songs for the setlist? How did she decide what era to start with, and what order the rest of them would be in? What's the thought process behind which surprise songs she chooses for each night? How does she prepare before taking to the stage for over 3 hours? How did she go about choosing which 'Tortured Poets' songs to add to the setlist? Did she plan to release 'TTPD' while on tour this whole time?

The costumes, the staging, the dancers... The weather troubles! The Ticketmaster disaster! The crowds gathering outside the stadium to experience the show! The Travis Kelce of it all!

if there’s no “The Making Of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” documentary what’s the point 😭 i need to know how she chose the setlist and the dancers and the costumes and what she thought about the tickets — shannon 💟 (DROP EVERYTHING NOW ERA) (@holygroundsound) July 21, 2023

There's been no confirmation about an Eras Tour documentary just yet, but fans have noticed several instances of camera crews filming at Taylor's final London shows.

In one video posted on X/Twitter, a cameraman and a boom mic operator can be seen as Taylor gets out of the cleaning cart that transports her to the Eras Tour stage. Others spotted cameras filming the post-concert clean up, as well as fans dancing in the crowds.

Back in 2023, fans noticed that Taylor was being filmed by a camera crew at the premiere of The Eras Tour movie.

There's still one final leg of the tour to go before Taylor wraps up her Eras era. Fingers crossed we'll get to see how it all came together soon.

i mean it would literally make ZERO sense if THE eras tour did not have a documentary like this is some history books shit pic.twitter.com/xyDeTzhqGG — zaynah ౨ৎ (@peaceofseven) August 16, 2024

Sometimes what a girl needs is just 13 extremely detailed episodes documentary of the eras tour — iya ★ (@hotmessjunk) August 16, 2024

i sincerely hope the eras tour documentary is real, and i wholeheartedly hope she waits until just after the tour ends to release it. it would be the perfect end cap - our final eras tour event together. pic.twitter.com/EBLEOOuvC0 — liz ♛ (@SoLongLiz) August 20, 2024

Is Unstoppable Taylor Swift on Amazon Prime Video an official Taylor Swift documentary?

In October 2023, Amazon Prime Video released a documentary called Unstoppable Taylor Swift. The synopsis reads: "Despite the very public dispute over the ownership of the music icon Taylor Swift's masters from her first six studio albums, she continues to dominate the charts with four new studio albums releasing and the re-recording of her first six albums. While Swift's careers has faced highs and lows, her constant resilience proves she is Unstoppable."

Taylor nor her team appear to have had any input in this documentary at all. It was directed by Hanna Summer and produced by Brian Aebech, and is completely unofficial.

Swifties who have already watched the doc have said that it doesn't present any new or exclusive information about Taylor or her career.

Read more Taylor Swift news here: