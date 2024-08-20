Is Taylor Swift Releasing An Eras Tour Documentary? Here's What We Know So Far

20 August 2024, 11:42

Taylor Swift Eras Tour documentary
Taylor Swift Eras Tour documentary. Picture: Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images, Taylor Hill/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Will Taylor Swift release an Eras Tour behind-the-scenes tour documentary? Fans have a theory she's working on one.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

With the European leg of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour coming to an end, and the final string of shows set to begin in October, Swifties are now speculating that Taylor could be planning a tour documentary...

The Eras Tour is a showcase of Taylor's incredible discography, and a celebration of the superstar reclaiming her own music. The actual show is a feat in itself too – over three hours long, with 46 songs including two surprise songs every single night.

It's her biggest and best tour yet and it's clear that a lot of thought, heart and preparation has gone into the making of it. Understandably, fans are desperate to get a behind-the-scenes glimpse at how it was all pulled together.

READ MORE: Is Taylor Swift recording an Eras Tour live album? The surprise song theory explained

Speculation about a tour documentary is at an all time high right now after fans at the London shows have spotted film crews in the audience as well as capturing Taylor's exit from the cleaning cart on her way to the stage.

Taylor has already released the Eras Tour concert film, but could a documentary soon be on the way?

Will Taylor Swift release an Eras Tour documentary?

Will Taylor Swift release an Eras Tour documentary?
Will Taylor Swift release an Eras Tour documentary? Picture: Getty

Back in December 2023, Taylor released the Eras Tour concert film in cinemas before it eventually dropped on Disney+. The concert film was filmed over three nights at the end of her first U.S. leg in Los Angeles.

While fans are obviously over the moon to have the opportunity to re-live or watch the Eras Tour for the first time, the demand for a full behind-the-scenes documentary on how she pulled it all together is also growing.

And there's so many questions that fans are dying to know the answers to...

How did Taylor go about selecting the songs for the setlist? How did she decide what era to start with, and what order the rest of them would be in? What's the thought process behind which surprise songs she chooses for each night? How does she prepare before taking to the stage for over 3 hours? How did she go about choosing which 'Tortured Poets' songs to add to the setlist? Did she plan to release 'TTPD' while on tour this whole time?

The costumes, the staging, the dancers... The weather troubles! The Ticketmaster disaster! The crowds gathering outside the stadium to experience the show! The Travis Kelce of it all!

There's been no confirmation about an Eras Tour documentary just yet, but fans have noticed several instances of camera crews filming at Taylor's final London shows.

In one video posted on X/Twitter, a cameraman and a boom mic operator can be seen as Taylor gets out of the cleaning cart that transports her to the Eras Tour stage. Others spotted cameras filming the post-concert clean up, as well as fans dancing in the crowds.

Back in 2023, fans noticed that Taylor was being filmed by a camera crew at the premiere of The Eras Tour movie.

There's still one final leg of the tour to go before Taylor wraps up her Eras era. Fingers crossed we'll get to see how it all came together soon.

Is Unstoppable Taylor Swift on Amazon Prime Video an official Taylor Swift documentary?

In October 2023, Amazon Prime Video released a documentary called Unstoppable Taylor Swift. The synopsis reads: "Despite the very public dispute over the ownership of the music icon Taylor Swift's masters from her first six studio albums, she continues to dominate the charts with four new studio albums releasing and the re-recording of her first six albums. While Swift's careers has faced highs and lows, her constant resilience proves she is Unstoppable."

Taylor nor her team appear to have had any input in this documentary at all. It was directed by Hanna Summer and produced by Brian Aebech, and is completely unofficial.

Swifties who have already watched the doc have said that it doesn't present any new or exclusive information about Taylor or her career.

Read more Taylor Swift news here:

WATCH: The Witcher cast reveal their fave Henry Cavill moments as he departs Netflix show

The Witcher Cast Interview Each Other | PopBuzz Meets

Taylor Swift News

See more Taylor Swift News

Taylor Swift is apparently dating Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift's Ex-Boyfriends And Dating History Including Joe Alwyn And Taylor Lautner

Hot On Capital

Milly Alcock: facts House of the Dragon

Milly Alcock: Age, Height And Facts About The House of The Dragon Actress

TV & Film

Madison Beer Slams People Calling Sabrina Carpenter And Charli XCX "New Artists"

Madison Beer Slams People Calling Sabrina Carpenter And Charli XCX "New Artists"

News

Ashley Park opens up about filming Emily in Paris season 4 after critical septic shock left her hospitalised

Emily In Paris' Ashley Park Says Season 4 Filming Was 'Taxing' After Septic Shock Health Scare

News

Emily in Paris season 4 part 2 comes out on 12th September

Why Is There Only 5 Episodes Of Emily In Paris Season 4?

TV & Film

Are Jessy and Joey still together after Love Island?

Are Love Island's Joey And Jessy Still Together?

Love Island

Does Alfie leave Emily in Paris? What happened to him?

Does Alfie Leave Emily In Paris Season 4? Lucien Laviscount Teases Return

TV & Film

Chappell Roan Calls Out Fans For Their "Creepy Behaviour" In New Viral Video

Chappell Roan Calls Out Fans For Harassing And Stalking Her In New Viral Video

News

The latest on Love Island's summer 2024 couples

Which Love Island 2024 Couples Are Still Together?

Love Island

Tommy Fury's ex girlfriend Millie Roberts spoke out against Tommy in 2019 and 2020

Who Is Millie Roberts? Tommy Fury's Ex Who Warned Molly-Mae He'd 'Cheat'

News

Are Grace and Reuben still daring outside the villa?

Are Love Island's Grace And Reuben Still Together?

Love Island

Love Island's Grace and Reuben have gone their separate ways

Love Island Couple Break Up Over 'Long Distance' Struggles

Love Island

Emily in Paris season 4 part 2 release date: Here's when the final five episodes drop on Netflix

When Does Emily In Paris Season 4 Part 2 Come Out? Here's When It's Released On Netflix

TV & Film

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift Reputation (Taylor's Version): Release date, easter eggs, vault tracks and news

When Does Reputation (Taylor's Version) Come Out? Here's What Taylor Swift Has Teased So Far
Who will play Sophie Beckett in Bridgerton season 3?

Who Will Play Sophie Beckett In Bridgerton Season 4? Yerin Ha Reportedly Cast In Lead Role

TV & Film

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Song Paramore Perform Supporting Taylor Swift

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Surprise Song They Perform Opening For Taylor Swift

News

Chappell Roan 'Pink Pony Club' Lyrics Meaning Explained

Chappell Roan Explains The Emotional Meaning Behind Her 'Pink Pony Club' Lyrics

News

Maria Benkh and Tom Stroud partnered up in Love Is Blind UK 2024

Are Tom And Maria From Love Is Blind UK Still Together?

TV & Film

Bridgerton season 4: When will it be released?

Bridgerton Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Spoilers And News

TV & Film