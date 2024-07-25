Watch Hugh Jackman And Ryan Reynolds Battle To Find Out Who’s The Real Super Hero

25 July 2024, 08:10 | Updated: 25 July 2024, 08:15

Ryan Reynolds V.S. Hugh Jackman... Who's the better REAL-LIFE superhero?

By Kathryn Knight

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds went head to head in a series of challenges and their friendship test had us laughing, crying and holding our breath all at the same time.

To celebrate their new film Deadpool & Wolverine, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds competed in a bunch of challenges, including a thumb wrestle, creating new yoga poses and a compliment battle.

Kemi Rodgers, who’s in for Sian Welby on Capital Breakfast, put the stars up to the ultimate test to find out who is the real life super hero.

The categories were strength, mind, flexibility, persuasion and kindness and the Hollywood duo took every task very seriously, even the kindness challenge, which had Hugh tearing up.

