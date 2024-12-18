We Live In Time's Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield interview each other

18 December 2024, 15:42

We Live In Time's Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield interview each other
We Live In Time's Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield interview each other. Picture: Capital Buzz
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield grill each other on their secret talents, their fave characters they've ever played and so much more.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

You've seen Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield in countless interviews but have you ever wondered what they would be like as interviewers? Well, now's your chance to see Andrew and Florence take on the role of journalists for a day.

On 1st January 2025, We Live In Time comes out in cinemas in the UK. Starring Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield, the tearjerking rom-com tells the story of talented chef Almut and Weetabix employee Tobias. The movie follows Almut and Tobias' love story over the course of a decade and it's equal parts hilarious and heartbreaking.

To celebrate the release of the film, we asked Andrew and Florence to interview each other and the results were as chaotic as you'd expect. Not only do the co-stars both deliver award-worthy performances in their new roles as journalists but they also discuss everything from cereal to the next film they'd liked to make together.

We Live In Time's Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield interview each other

Inspired by Almut's past as a figure-skater, Florence asks Andrew if he had any secret talents as a child. Andrew then opens up about his time as a gymnast: "I was a gymnast. I was a tumbler. I did vault and floor routine. Started when I was about five. Then I went through the beginning of puberty and I was like, 'No more thank you'."

Meanwhile, Florence reveals the favourite character she's ever played. She says: "Who I enjoyed playing just because I feel like I really got to stretch my acting chops and show what I could do, probably Katherine from Lady Macbeth. I really enjoyed playing her and I loved everything bad that she did."

As for who she'd like to hang out with, Florence continues: "I kind of want to be friends with Yelena Belova because she's a bit bats--- and also quite a good person to have on side because she's good with knives and stuff."

If that weren't enough, Florence and Andrew also tease that they're desperate to make a buddy cop film with each other where "they're super great at their jobs but they kind of irritate each other."

To find out what Andrew's first impression of Florence was and what Florence would cook for Andrew if she had to make him a three course meal, hit play on the video above.

We Live In Time comes out in cinemas in the UK on January 1st.

