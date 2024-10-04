Andrew Garfield says he's never used his real accent in a movie until We Live In Time

4 October 2024, 16:44

Andrew Garfield says he's never used his real voice in a movie until now
Andrew Garfield says he's never used his real voice in a movie until now. Picture: JB Lacroix/WireImage, @weliveintimemov via TikTok
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Some people are only just discovering how Andrew Garfield actually speaks thanks to We Live In Time.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

We all love Andrew Garfield's voice, right? Well, if you haven't heard him speak outside of his films, you may not know what he actually sounds like.

Over the course of the past 20 years, Andrew Garfield has become one of the most beloved actors in the world. From his breakthrough role in The Social Network to his incredible run as Peter Parker in the The Amazing Spider-Man films, it's hard to imagine modern pop culture without Andrew.

Now, Andrew is starring opposite Florence Pugh in We Live In Time and people are only just discovering his real accent.

Is Andrew Garfield British?

Watch the We Live In Time trailer

In We Live In Time, Andrew plays a British Weetabix employee called Tobias and the film explores his love story with a chef named Almut who's played by Florence. Throughout the film, Andrew uses his actual voice instead of an American accent like he's done in many of his past projects.

In a promo video for We Live In Time, Andrew was asked if this is the first time he's used his own voice in a film. After a little bit of hesitation, he said: "I think it's the first time maybe I'm using my [voice]. I think it's true yeah." Florence can then be seen reacting in shock.

Despite being British in real life, Andrew Garfield was actually born in Los Angeles to British parents. He moved to the UK at the age of 3 and was brought up in Epsom, Surrey.

Andrew Garfield reveals he's never used his real voice in a film before

The video immediately went viral with people reacting in shock in the comments. One person wrote: "andrew garfield so rarely uses his own accent that even google thinks he's an american actor". Meanwhile, another added: "I didn't even know Andrew Garfield wasn't American".

However, others were quick to point out that Andrew has played British on screen before. Someone wrote: "bro really forgot Never Let Me Go".

Justice for Tommy!

Read more Capital Buzz news here:

WATCH: Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

How Old Were Lyle And Erik Menendez When They Killed Their Parents? Their Ages Explained

How Old Were Lyle And Erik Menendez When They Killed Their Parents?

Paul Brunson responds to angry MAFS fans

MAFS' Paul C Brunson reveals filming secret amid Eve and Charlie backlash

Did Lyle Menendez Wear A Wig? The True Story Behind His Hair Explained

Did Lyle Menendez Wear A Wig? The True Story Behind His Hair Loss Explained

Love Is Blind next episode release time: When does episode 7 come out on Netflix

Love Is Blind season 7 new episodes: Here's when episode 7 comes out on Netflix

Meet Amy Kenyon from Married at First Sight UK

Who is Amy from Married at First Sight UK? Age, job, where she's from and link to past MAFS groom
Meet Luke Debono from MAFS UK

Who is Luke from MAFS UK? Age, job, Instagram, where he's from and more

What happened to Dominique Dunne? How she was connected to the Menendez brothers trial

What happened to Dominique Dunne? How she was connected to the Menendez brothers trial

Nobody Wants This season 2: Release date, cast, trailer, plot spoilers and news about the Netflix show

Nobody Wants This season 2: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix show

What time is MAFS on tonight?

What time is MAFS UK on tonight? Here's when the next episode comes out

Heartstopper season 4: Release date, cast, book spoilers and news about the Netflix show

Heartstopper season 4: Release date, cast, book spoilers and news about the Netflix show

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Hollands’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits