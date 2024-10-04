Andrew Garfield says he's never used his real accent in a movie until We Live In Time

Andrew Garfield says he's never used his real voice in a movie until now. Picture: JB Lacroix/WireImage, @weliveintimemov via TikTok

Some people are only just discovering how Andrew Garfield actually speaks thanks to We Live In Time.

We all love Andrew Garfield's voice, right? Well, if you haven't heard him speak outside of his films, you may not know what he actually sounds like.

Over the course of the past 20 years, Andrew Garfield has become one of the most beloved actors in the world. From his breakthrough role in The Social Network to his incredible run as Peter Parker in the The Amazing Spider-Man films, it's hard to imagine modern pop culture without Andrew.

Now, Andrew is starring opposite Florence Pugh in We Live In Time and people are only just discovering his real accent.

Is Andrew Garfield British?

Watch the We Live In Time trailer

In We Live In Time, Andrew plays a British Weetabix employee called Tobias and the film explores his love story with a chef named Almut who's played by Florence. Throughout the film, Andrew uses his actual voice instead of an American accent like he's done in many of his past projects.

In a promo video for We Live In Time, Andrew was asked if this is the first time he's used his own voice in a film. After a little bit of hesitation, he said: "I think it's the first time maybe I'm using my [voice]. I think it's true yeah." Florence can then be seen reacting in shock.

Despite being British in real life, Andrew Garfield was actually born in Los Angeles to British parents. He moved to the UK at the age of 3 and was brought up in Epsom, Surrey.

Andrew Garfield reveals he's never used his real voice in a film before

The video immediately went viral with people reacting in shock in the comments. One person wrote: "andrew garfield so rarely uses his own accent that even google thinks he's an american actor". Meanwhile, another added: "I didn't even know Andrew Garfield wasn't American".

However, others were quick to point out that Andrew has played British on screen before. Someone wrote: "bro really forgot Never Let Me Go".

Justice for Tommy!

