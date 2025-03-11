Millie Bobby Brown calls out "frustrating" comments about her accent changing

11 March 2025, 11:09 | Updated: 11 March 2025, 11:23

Millie Bobby Brown calls out "frustrating" comments about her accent changing
Millie Bobby Brown calls out "frustrating" comments about her accent changing. Picture: Arturo Holmes/WireImage, @max_balegde via TikTok
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

"I don’t do it intentionally, and I’m sorry if it offends you, okay?"

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Millie Bobby Brown has something very important to say about all those comments about her changing accent...

In case you haven't noticed, Millie's accent has become quite a bit of talking point on social media in recent years. In 2024, several interview clips went viral because of her switching between a British and American accent and similar clips continue to go viral to this day.

The Stranger Things star is an English actor, but she's lived and worked in the U.S. for the majority of her life. On top of that, she's played several American characters throughout her career so far.

As a result, Millie often finds herself switching between accents depending on who she's talking to and which country she is promoting her work in. Gillian Anderson does exactly the same thing! It's not that deep!

But apparently, that accent quirk seems to have annoyed some social media users, and they've accused her of 'pretending to be American'.

Millie first addressed the discourse while promoting her film Damsel and now she's speaking out again.

Is Millie Bobby Brown British or American?

Millie Bobby Brown calls out media for criticising her appearance

Appearing on the SmartLess podcast ahead of the release of her new Netflix film, The Electric State, Millie addressed criticism she’s faced for switching between British and American accents in interviews.

Explaining why her accent changes, Millie said: “That was such a huge thing for a minute. I actually call it the ‘accent-gate’ because it’s so frustrating because that was everywhere. Like for a second, everyone was talking about my accent, and they had a real problem about it. And I was like, ‘Guys, I’m married to an American.'”

Millie is, of course, married to model, actor and son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi, Jake Bongiovi. Millie added: "When I’m around [Jake's] family, I immediately go into an American accent. But then I was just in England, and then the second I hear my mom and dad’s accent, I just go right back."

She ended by saying: “You want me to play these characters, but you expect me not to morph into people. What I hear is what I do. It’s all part of it."

Is Millie Bobby Brown British or American?
Is Millie Bobby Brown British or American? Picture: Getty

Millie first issued a brilliant response to the comments about her changing accent in an interview with British TikToker Max Balegde in 2024. Chatting to Max for her Netflix film Damsel, Millie addressed the conversation surrounding her changing accent.

After Max defended Millie’s accent, Millie wanted to set the record straight herself. "Let me just speak to that real quick," she started, before launching into a full defence of her accent. "I grew up in the public eye. I grew up in America. I come to set and I’m an actor and I adapt, and so I want to mimic other people!"

Millie then continued: "I can’t help that when I'm around my fiancé, or when I’m with people like Jimmy Fallon who have a very American accent, I wanna replicate it!"

"And now I’m in England, I wanna replicate that [accent]! I don’t do it intentionally, and I’m sorry if it offends you, okay? But listen, I’m trying my best! I’m trying my best!"

Since moving to Florida with her family at the age of just eight years old, Millie has spent most of her life living and working in the US. As mentioned above, she's also married to Jake Bongiovi, who is American, and spends the majority of her time surrounded by people who speak with an American accent.

To echo Max's words: "She's Millie Bobby Brown, she can speak however she wants!"

Read more about Millie Bobby Brown here:

WATCH: Millie Bobby Brown vs. 'The Most Impossible Millie Bobby Brown Quiz'

Millie Bobby Brown vs. 'The Most Impossible Millie Bobby Brown Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Dave from MAFS Australia's age, job, height and everything we know

Dave from MAFS Australia's age, job, height and everything we know

TV & Film

Love Island’s Luca reveals ‘gross’ unaired All Stars ritual

Love Island’s Luca reveals ‘gross’ unaired All Stars ritual

Love Island

Jade fans think they've worked out the 'FUFN' music video theme

Jade fans think they've worked out major 'FUFN' music video theme

When is the next episode of MAFS Australia on?

When is MAFS Australia on? Days, time and next episode release schedule

TV & Film

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's boyfriend Ken Urker explains why he called off their engagement 6 years ago

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's boyfriend Ken Urker explains why he called off first engagement

Which rapper did MAFS Australia's Carina Mirabile date?

Did MAFS Australia's Carina date Quavo or Drake? The rapper she dated revealed

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio return as Daredevil and Kingpin in Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil's Charlie Cox & Vincent D'Onofrio Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

Exclusive
Kate Hudson turned down the role of Andy in The Devil Wears Prada

Kate Hudson confirms she turned down major Devil Wears Prada role

TV & Film

We Live In Time's Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh interview each other

We Live In Time's Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield interview each other

TV & Film

Aaron Taylor-Johnson vs. The Most Impossible Aaron Taylor-Johnson Quiz

Aaron Taylor-Johnson vs. 'The Most Impossible Aaron Taylor-Johnson Quiz'

TV & Film

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

TV & Film

Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight UK

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits