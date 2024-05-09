Paramore's Eras Tour Setlist Revealed As They Open For Taylor Swift

9 May 2024, 19:35

Paramore's Eras Tour Setlist Revealed As They Open For Taylor Swift. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Boston Calling
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Will Paramore change their Eras Tour setlist? Here's the band's full official Taylor Swift Eras Tour setlist.

The Eras Tour is officially back and Paramore are supporting Taylor Swift. What songs are they singing in their setlist though?

As soon as Taylor Swift confirmed that Paramore would be joining her on the European leg of The Eras Tour, fans have been desperate to find out what songs Hayley Williams, Zac Farro and Taylor York would perform. As one of the most iconic pop punk bands of all time, Paramore have hundreds of songs (and a recent Taylor Swift / Hayley collab) to choose from.

Paramore actually supported Taylor at her first two Eras Tour shows in Glendale, Arizona but their setlist has changed since then. So what Paramore songs made the cut for their European Eras Tour shows. Will the setlist remain the same for all 51 dates? Here's everything you need to know about the songs Paramore sing as part of The Eras Tour.

What songs are on Paramore's Eras Tour setlist?

Paramore at Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour in Glendale, Arizona
Paramore at Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour in Glendale, Arizona. Picture: Getty

How long is Paramore's setlist on The Eras Tour?

Paramore launched their first performances at The Eras Tour in Glendale with an all-killer-no-filler setlist. As for Europe, they have switched out three songs but the setlist length remains the same. The setlist is nine songs long and it includes songs from every Paramore album except for their debut All We Know Is Falling.

Smash hits like 'Still Into You' are interspersed with recent singles like 'This Is Why'. Paramore's Talking Heads cover of 'Burning Down the House' also makes the cut.

In terms of times, Paramore's setlist is 40 minutes long. On their first night in Paris, they took to the stage at 18:45 and left at 19:25.

Here's Paramore' full Eras tour setlist, in order, based on their first show in Paris:

  1. Hard Times / Heart of Glass (Blondie Cover)
  2. Burning Down the House (Talking Heads Cover)
  3. Still Into You
  4. Caught in the Middle
  5. Brick By Boring Brick
  6. The Only Exception
  7. That's What You Get
  8. Ain't It Fun
  9. This Is Why

Does Taylor Swift sing with Hayley Williams on The Eras Tour?

As it stands, Hayley is yet to join Taylor on stage at The Eras Tour but it's possible that they will perform their duet 'Castles Crumbling' during Taylor's set in future shows. We'll let you know if and when that happens.

Watch Paramore announce they won't be performing Misery Business again for a long time

Have Paramore made changes to their Eras Tour setlist?

As we've mentioned above, Paramore's original Eras Tour setlist in Glendale was slightly different to their Paris setlist. As for which songs they cut from Glendale, 'Decode', 'Rose-Colored Boy' and 'Misery Business' have been switched out in favour of 'Burning Down the House', 'Caught in the Middle' and 'Brick By Boring Brick'.

Whether or not Paramore change the setlist more throughout the tour is yet to be seen. Bookmark this page and we'll make notes of any edits throughout the tour as and when they happen.

