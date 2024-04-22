Taylor Swift's Brutal Workout Routine Goes Viral: Inside Her Intense Eras Tour Training

Taylor Swift's workout routine for The Eras Tour has been revealed. Picture: John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management, Buda Mendes/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

By Katie Louise Smith

The sheer intensity of Taylor Swift's workout routine and Eras Tour training preparation has absolutely stunned Swifties.

Thinking about trying Taylor Swift's workout routine for The Eras Tour? Be warned: Her personal trainer has revealed that the intense routine might make people "throw up" if they tried it.

Ever since the Eras Tour began in March 2023, Swifties and casual fans alike have marvelled at Taylor's stamina and effortless ability to be able to perform for over three hours each night on stage, then come back and do it all over again...and again, and again.

Of course, the fact that Taylor is able to do that is down to careful preparation and an incredibly intense training regimen built specifically for her.

Taylor's already spoken briefly about how she prepared for the Eras Tour, but now her personal trainer has shared exactly how hard Taylor goes behind-the-scenes to maintain that level of fitness required for her world tour... And there's no chance any Swiftie who isn't a professional athlete could pull this off on a casual Thursday at the gym.

Taylor Swift's workout routine sees her train six days a week for The Eras Tour. Picture: Getty

Taylor previously gave fans some insight into her intense workout routine in her Person of the Year profile for TIME magazine.

Discussing how she trained for six months to be able to perform on stage for 3+ hours, sometimes up to four nights in a row, Taylor revealed her absolutely wild treadmill routine that fans have already tried and failed to do over on TikTok.

"Every day I would run on the treadmill, singing the entire set list out loud," she revealed. "Fast for fast songs, and a jog or a fast walk for slow songs." The entire setlist, by the way, includes 45 songs and spans a whopping 3 hours and 15 minutes. (Or, if your preferred measurement of time is 'How Many Plays Of 'All Too Well (Ten Minute Version)' Is That?' It's around 19.)

Speaking to Vogue, Taylor's personal trainer and owner of the Dogpound Gym Kirk Myers doubled down on just how hard Taylor's routine actually is.

Taylor Swift gives glimpse at intense workout in 'Fortnight' challenge video

"Some people would probably throw up or have to lay down on the floor if they trained like her," he said. "We approached her training for the Eras Tour with the mindset like a professional athlete. There was an ‘off-season’ when she wasn’t touring and 'in-season' when she was. When she’s not touring, we’re in the gym up to six days a week for sometimes two hours a day."

Myers goes on to explain that Taylor focuses on strength, conditioning, and targeting her core, all of which help her to make it through her intense Eras Tour performances.

And the training doesn't stop when she's actually out there on tour either – she still continued to train two times a week, on top of performing.

"If you’ve seen the show, you know how intense it is physically. Imagine doing that three, four days in a row and then you finally have a few off days and you’re still showing up to gym. That’s Taylor," Myers added.

