Are Taylor Swift's 'I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)' Lyrics About Matty Healy?

19 April 2024, 13:17

Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Is Taylor Swift's 'I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)' about Matty Healy? Here's a deep dive into those lyrics.

Roll up, roll up! Another Taylor Swift song about Matty Healy has just dropped and the lyrics have sent fans into a tailspin. Just when we all thought 'The Tortured Poets Department' would focus on Taylor's emotions during her breakup with Joe Alwyn, it turns out she's dived into her brief relationship with Matty in detail too.

One of those songs is 'I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)', and fans have immediately drawn connections between the lyrics and Taylor and Matty's relationship. When their relationship was first reported in May 2023, criticism was levelled at Matty (and at Taylor) due to his previous offensive comments and controversial behaviour.

In the song, Taylor sings about believing she is the one who can change her man and that people shouldn't be worried about her or doubt her ability to do so. She then ends the song with a short, hilarious retraction of everything she just sang.

Here's a deep dive into what those lyrics mean, and how they appear to relate to her relationship with Matty Healy.

At the start of the track, Taylor sings about her man's smoking habit and his penchant for controversial comments and jokes. Immediately, fans have assumed that she's referring to Matty. She sings: The smoke cloud billows out his mouth like a freight train through a small town / The jokes that he told across the bar were revolting and far too loud.

Referencing the social media commentary and mounting questions towards her relationship with Matty, she then starts each chorus with the line: They shake their heads saying, "God, help her" when I tell 'em he's my man.

In the second verse, Taylor seems to drop a cheeky nod to her iconic 'Blank Space' lyrics. She describes her man (Matty, we're all now assuming) as someone who is a perfect case for my certain skill set – echoing her previous statement that she can make the bad guys good for a weekend.

At the end of the song, Taylor then realises that, actually, maybe she can't change this man at all. Alluding to the short-lived relationship, Taylor hilariously ends the song on a: Woah, maybe I can't.

Taylor has not revealed who or what the song is about just yet. We'll update this article if she elaborates on the track.

Read the full lyrics to 'I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)' here:

[Verse 1]
The smoke cloud billows out his mouth like a freight train through a small town
The jokes that he told across the bar were revolting and far too loud

[Chorus]
They shake their heads saying, "God, help her" when I tell 'em he's my man
But your good lord doesn't need to lift a finger
I can fix him, no, really, I can
And only I can

[Verse 2]
The dopamine races through his brain on a six-lane Texas highway
His hands so calloused from his pistol softly traces hearts on my face
And I could see it from a mile away
A perfect case for my certain skill set
He had a halo of the highest gradе
He just hadn't met me yеt

[Chorus]
They shake their heads saying, "God, help her" when I tell 'em he's my man
But your good lord doesn't need to lift a finger
I can fix him, no, really, I can
And only I can

[Bridge]
Good boy, that's right
Come close
I'll show you Heaven if you'll be an angel, all mine
Trust me, I can handle me a dangerous man
No really, I can

[Chorus]
They shook their heads saying, "God, help her" when I told 'em he's my man (I told them he's my man)
But your good lord didn't need to lift a finger
I can fix him, no, really, I can (No, really, I can)
Woah, maybe I can't

