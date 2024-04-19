Read Stevie Nicks' Poem For Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' In Full Here

Read Stevie Nicks' Poem For Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' In Full Here. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV, Michael Caulfield/WireImage

Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department album booklet includes a prologue with a poem by Stevie Nicks.

The rumours are true. Stevie Nicks is involved in Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department'. She's written a poem for it.

Ahead of the release of 'The Tortured Poets Department', Taylor Swift collaborated with Spotify on a physical 'The Tortured Poets Department' library installation and it wasn't long before fans noticed that it contained a huge easter egg. On one of the shelves, people spotted a tambourine that looks an awful lot like Stevie Nicks' world-famous tambourine.

Now, the album is out, Swifties have learned that the album booklet includes a Stevie poem called 'For T and me...' in the prologue. The poem appears to refer to Stevie's own love life and Taylor's relationships with Matty Healy and Joe Alwyn.

What is Stevie Nicks' Taylor Swift poem about?

Taylor Swift shares cryptic message

In 'For T and me...', Stevie writes about an ill-fated relationship where a broken-hearted girl starts dating a new man. Stevie writes: He was in love with her / Or at least she thought so / She was broken hearted / Maybe he was too / Neither of them knew. As the poem's called 'For T and me...', Stevie is likely connecting her own experiences to Taylor's.

Describing the couple further, Stevie continues: She was way too hot to handle / He was way too high to try / He couldn’t even see her / He wouldn’t open his eyes. She adds: He’s afraid of her / He’s hiding from her / And he knows that he’s hurting her / She tells the truth / She writes about it / She’s an informer / He’s an X-lover.

While the lover could be Joe Alwyn or Matty Healy, it's more likely that he encompasses multiple of Taylor's past relationships.

The poem ends with the girl moving on and ending the relationship for good: There’s nothing there for her / She’s already gone / There’s nothing that can stop her / She was just flying thru the clouds / Where he saw her.

Stevie writes: She was just making her way / To the stars / When he lost her…

For T and me… by Stevie Nicks

He was in love with her

Or at least she thought so

She was broken hearted

Maybe he was too

Neither of them knew

She was way too hot to handle

He was way too high to try

He couldn’t even see her

He wouldn’t open his eyes

She was on her way to the stars

He didn’t say goodbye

She looked back from her future

And shed a few tears

He looked into his past

And actually felt fear

For both of them

The answers would never be

Ever clear

Don’t ask questions now

Do that later

She brings joy

He brings Shakespeare

It’s almost a tragedy

Says she

Don’t endanger me

Don’t endanger me

He really can’t answer her

He’s afraid of her

He’s hiding from her

And he knows that he’s hurting her

She tells the truth

She writes about it

She’s an informer

He’s an X-lover

There’s nothing there for her

She’s already gone

There’s nothing that can stop her

She was just flying thru the clouds

Where he saw her

She was just making her way

To the stars

When he lost her…

