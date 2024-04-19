Read Stevie Nicks' Poem For Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' In Full Here
19 April 2024, 11:51
Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department album booklet includes a prologue with a poem by Stevie Nicks.
The rumours are true. Stevie Nicks is involved in Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department'. She's written a poem for it.
Ahead of the release of 'The Tortured Poets Department', Taylor Swift collaborated with Spotify on a physical 'The Tortured Poets Department' library installation and it wasn't long before fans noticed that it contained a huge easter egg. On one of the shelves, people spotted a tambourine that looks an awful lot like Stevie Nicks' world-famous tambourine.
Read more: Read Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' Prologue Poem In Full Here
Now, the album is out, Swifties have learned that the album booklet includes a Stevie poem called 'For T and me...' in the prologue. The poem appears to refer to Stevie's own love life and Taylor's relationships with Matty Healy and Joe Alwyn.
What is Stevie Nicks' Taylor Swift poem about?
Taylor Swift shares cryptic message
In 'For T and me...', Stevie writes about an ill-fated relationship where a broken-hearted girl starts dating a new man. Stevie writes: He was in love with her / Or at least she thought so / She was broken hearted / Maybe he was too / Neither of them knew. As the poem's called 'For T and me...', Stevie is likely connecting her own experiences to Taylor's.
Describing the couple further, Stevie continues: She was way too hot to handle / He was way too high to try / He couldn’t even see her / He wouldn’t open his eyes. She adds: He’s afraid of her / He’s hiding from her / And he knows that he’s hurting her / She tells the truth / She writes about it / She’s an informer / He’s an X-lover.
While the lover could be Joe Alwyn or Matty Healy, it's more likely that he encompasses multiple of Taylor's past relationships.
yeah that’s literally stevie’s tambourine pic.twitter.com/5Ff6K4wgDY— tortured dollylor (@dollylorr) April 18, 2024
The poem ends with the girl moving on and ending the relationship for good: There’s nothing there for her / She’s already gone / There’s nothing that can stop her / She was just flying thru the clouds / Where he saw her.
Stevie writes: She was just making her way / To the stars / When he lost her…
For T and me… by Stevie Nicks
He was in love with her
Or at least she thought so
She was broken hearted
Maybe he was too
Neither of them knew
She was way too hot to handle
He was way too high to try
He couldn’t even see her
He wouldn’t open his eyes
She was on her way to the stars
He didn’t say goodbye
She looked back from her future
And shed a few tears
He looked into his past
And actually felt fear
For both of them
The answers would never be
Ever clear
Don’t ask questions now
Do that later
She brings joy
He brings Shakespeare
It’s almost a tragedy
Says she
Don’t endanger me
Don’t endanger me
He really can’t answer her
He’s afraid of her
He’s hiding from her
And he knows that he’s hurting her
She tells the truth
She writes about it
She’s an informer
He’s an X-lover
There’s nothing there for her
She’s already gone
There’s nothing that can stop her
She was just flying thru the clouds
Where he saw her
She was just making her way
To the stars
When he lost her…
