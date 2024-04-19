Taylor Swift Fans Think Her 'The Manuscript' Lyrics Are About Jake Gyllenhaal

19 April 2024, 11:03 | Updated: 19 April 2024, 11:43

Are Taylor Swift 'The Manuscript' Lyrics About Jake Gyllenhaal? The Meaning Explained
Are Taylor Swift 'The Manuscript' Lyrics About Jake Gyllenhaal? The Meaning Explained. Picture: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM, Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

The meaning behind Taylor Swift's 'The Manuscript' lyrics explained.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taylor Swift fans are convinced that her 'The Manuscript' lyrics are about Jake Gyllenhaal and they may be onto something.

Taylor Swift is no stranger to revisiting old relationships in her music. 'Would've, Could've, Should've' may have come out in 2022 but it's widely believed to have been inspired by her dating John Mayer in 2009. Taylor's also returned to many of her past romances with her Taylor's Version albums, most notably on Red (TV) and the 10 minute version of 'All Too Well'.

Now, it looks like Taylor is reflecting on her relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal from a current day perspective. Fans think that her 'The Manuscript' lyrics act as a sequel to 'All Too Well' and there appear to be multiple references to Jake within them.

What is Taylor Swift's 'The Manuscript' about?

Taylor Swift shares cryptic message

In 'The Manuscript', Taylor looks back on a past love. She opens by singing: Now and then she rereads the manuscript / Of the entire torrid affair. She then recalls the first conversation she had with her ex adding: He said that if the sex was half as good as the conversation was / Soon they'd be pushin' strollers / But soon it was over.

The lyrics then start to cross over with 'All Too Well'. Taylor alludes to the insecurities she had in the relationship by singing: In the age of him, she wished she was thirty / And made coffee every morning in a Frеnch press / Afterwards she only atе kids' cereal / And couldn't sleep unless it was in her mother's bed.

Just like her relationships after Jake, Taylor then sings: Then she dated boys who were her own age / With dart boards on the backs of their doors / She thought about how he said since she was so wise beyond her years / Everything had been above board / She wasn't sure.

Perhaps referencing 'All Too Well (10 Minute Version)' and its video directly, Taylor continues: The Professor said to write what you know / Lookin' backwards might be the only way to move forward / Then the actors / Were hitting their marks.

She concludes: And the tears fell / In synchronicity with the score / And at last / She knew what the agony had been for.

The Manuscript

Naturally, Swifties are losing it over the ways in which the song appears to reference Taylor's relationship with Jake. One fan tweeted: "a brand new jake gyllenhaal song in 2024.....calling all too well the manuscript.. reliving it when they filmed the short film... saying the story isnt hers bc its her fans now. oh my god."

Another wrote: "Is the manuscript about Jake Gyllenhaal?? Like the older lover aspect & the fact that it ties into the end of the ATW10 video where she writes the book?? Like is this the manuscript?!"

As it stands, Taylor is yet to say anything about the meaning behind 'The Manuscript'. We shall update you if and when she does.

Taylor Swift - 'The Manuscript' lyrics

VERSE 1
Now and then she rereads the manuscript
Of the entire torrid affair
They compared their licenses
He said, "I'm not a donor but
I'd give you my heart if you needed it"
She rolled her eyes and said
"You're a professional"
He said, "No, just a good samaritan"
He said that if the sex was half as good as the conversation was
Soon they'd be pushin' strollers
But soon it was over

VERSE 2
In the age of him, she wished she was thirty
And made coffee every morning in a Frеnch press
Afterwards she only atе kids' cereal
And couldn't sleep unless it was in her mother's bed
Then she dated boys who were her own age
With dart boards on the backs of their doors
She thought about how he said since she was so wise beyond her years
Everything had been above board
She wasn't sure

BRIDGE
And the years passed
Like scenes of a show
The Professor said to write what you know
Lookin' backwards
Might be the only way to move forward
Then the actors
Were hitting their marks
And the slow dance
Was alight with the sparks
And the tears fell
In synchronicity with the score
And at last
She knew what the agony had been for

VERSE 3
The only thing that's left is the manuscript
One last souvenir from my trip to your shores
Now and then I reread the manuscript
But the story isn't mine anymore

Read more about Taylor Swift here:

WATCH: Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More Music News

See more More Music News

Read Stevie Nicks' Poem For Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' In Full Here

Read Stevie Nicks' Poem For Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' In Full Here

Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' track list has fans convinced it's about Joe Alwyn

Is Taylor Swift's New Album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ About Joe Alwyn?

Is Taylor Swift's 'I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)' about Matty Healy?

Are Taylor Swift's 'I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)' Lyrics About Matty Healy?

Taylor Swift announces new final bonus track for her upcoming album

Inside Taylor Swift's Bonus Song 'The Black Dog' Lyrics, Meaning & More

Taylor Swift dropped two albums on April 19th

Taylor Swift Proves Fans Right With 'The Anthology' Double Album Drop And Swifties Are Losing It

Hot On Capital

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn broke up early in 2023

Taylor Swift’s Ex Joe Alwyn Is Making Millions Since Their Relationship

Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian fell out amid Taylor's rift with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian And Taylor Swift's Complicated Feud Explained

Taylor Swift opens up about feeling like her career was 'over' after Kim and Kanye incident

Taylor Swift felt like her career was “taken away” after 2016 incident with Kim and Kanye

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's 'but daddy i love him' has been one of her most anticipated songs on the album

What Are Taylor Swift's 'but daddy I love him' Lyrics About? The Meaning Explained

Taylor Swift dropped 15 surprise songs with 'TTPD The Anthology'

What Is 'The Tortured Poets Department The Anthology'? 15 Extra Songs You Need To Listen To
Are Taylor Swift's 'The Alchemy' Lyrics About Travis Kelce? The Romantic Meaning Explained

Taylor Swift Fans Think Her 'The Alchemy' Lyrics Are About Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift's 'thanK you aIMee' lyrics appear to be about Kim Kardashian

Are Taylor Swift's 'thanK you aIMee' Lyrics About Kim Kardashian? The Song Meaning Explained
Read Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' Prologue In Full Here

Read Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' Prologue Poem In Full Here

Taylor Swift sings about being torn with her emotions in 'imgonnagetyouback'

Taylor Swift's ‘imgonnagetyouback’ Lyrics And Their Double Meaning

Taylor Swift 'So Long, London' Lyrics Meaning Explained

Are Taylor Swift's 'So Long, London' Lyrics About Joe Alwyn? The Heartbreaking Meaning Explained

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch