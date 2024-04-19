Taylor Swift Fans Think Her 'The Manuscript' Lyrics Are About Jake Gyllenhaal
19 April 2024, 11:03 | Updated: 19 April 2024, 11:43
The meaning behind Taylor Swift's 'The Manuscript' lyrics explained.
Taylor Swift fans are convinced that her 'The Manuscript' lyrics are about Jake Gyllenhaal and they may be onto something.
Taylor Swift is no stranger to revisiting old relationships in her music. 'Would've, Could've, Should've' may have come out in 2022 but it's widely believed to have been inspired by her dating John Mayer in 2009. Taylor's also returned to many of her past romances with her Taylor's Version albums, most notably on Red (TV) and the 10 minute version of 'All Too Well'.
Now, it looks like Taylor is reflecting on her relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal from a current day perspective. Fans think that her 'The Manuscript' lyrics act as a sequel to 'All Too Well' and there appear to be multiple references to Jake within them.
What is Taylor Swift's 'The Manuscript' about?
Taylor Swift shares cryptic message
In 'The Manuscript', Taylor looks back on a past love. She opens by singing: Now and then she rereads the manuscript / Of the entire torrid affair. She then recalls the first conversation she had with her ex adding: He said that if the sex was half as good as the conversation was / Soon they'd be pushin' strollers / But soon it was over.
The lyrics then start to cross over with 'All Too Well'. Taylor alludes to the insecurities she had in the relationship by singing: In the age of him, she wished she was thirty / And made coffee every morning in a Frеnch press / Afterwards she only atе kids' cereal / And couldn't sleep unless it was in her mother's bed.
Just like her relationships after Jake, Taylor then sings: Then she dated boys who were her own age / With dart boards on the backs of their doors / She thought about how he said since she was so wise beyond her years / Everything had been above board / She wasn't sure.
Perhaps referencing 'All Too Well (10 Minute Version)' and its video directly, Taylor continues: The Professor said to write what you know / Lookin' backwards might be the only way to move forward / Then the actors / Were hitting their marks.
She concludes: And the tears fell / In synchronicity with the score / And at last / She knew what the agony had been for.
The Manuscript
Naturally, Swifties are losing it over the ways in which the song appears to reference Taylor's relationship with Jake. One fan tweeted: "a brand new jake gyllenhaal song in 2024.....calling all too well the manuscript.. reliving it when they filmed the short film... saying the story isnt hers bc its her fans now. oh my god."
Another wrote: "Is the manuscript about Jake Gyllenhaal?? Like the older lover aspect & the fact that it ties into the end of the ATW10 video where she writes the book?? Like is this the manuscript?!"
a brand new jake gyllenhaal song in 2024.....calling all too well the manuscript.. reliving it when they filmed the short film... saying the story isnt hers bc its her fans now. oh my god.— grace❁ (@graceminix3) April 19, 2024
Is the manuscript about Jake Gyllenhaal?? Like the older lover aspect & the fact that it ties into the end of the ATW10 video where she writes the book?? Like is this the manuscript?!— Keira Gilleechi (@gilleechi) April 19, 2024
As it stands, Taylor is yet to say anything about the meaning behind 'The Manuscript'. We shall update you if and when she does.
Taylor Swift - 'The Manuscript' lyrics
VERSE 1
Now and then she rereads the manuscript
Of the entire torrid affair
They compared their licenses
He said, "I'm not a donor but
I'd give you my heart if you needed it"
She rolled her eyes and said
"You're a professional"
He said, "No, just a good samaritan"
He said that if the sex was half as good as the conversation was
Soon they'd be pushin' strollers
But soon it was over
VERSE 2
In the age of him, she wished she was thirty
And made coffee every morning in a Frеnch press
Afterwards she only atе kids' cereal
And couldn't sleep unless it was in her mother's bed
Then she dated boys who were her own age
With dart boards on the backs of their doors
She thought about how he said since she was so wise beyond her years
Everything had been above board
She wasn't sure
BRIDGE
And the years passed
Like scenes of a show
The Professor said to write what you know
Lookin' backwards
Might be the only way to move forward
Then the actors
Were hitting their marks
And the slow dance
Was alight with the sparks
And the tears fell
In synchronicity with the score
And at last
She knew what the agony had been for
VERSE 3
The only thing that's left is the manuscript
One last souvenir from my trip to your shores
Now and then I reread the manuscript
But the story isn't mine anymore
