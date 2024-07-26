Sam Quek Shares Secrets From The Olympic Village

26 July 2024, 08:42 | Updated: 26 July 2024, 11:37

Sam Quek joins Captal Breakfast to talk Paris Olympics 2024!

By Kathryn Knight

Gold medallist Sam Quek joined us in the Capital Breakfast studio to share an insight into what really goes down at the Olympic village.

Sam Quek will be bringing us all the behind the scenes action from Team GB House at the Olympics in Paris this summer and before she heads off she popped into Capital Breakfast, where we grilled her on what really goes down during the Games.

Chris Stark asked the gold medallist what the Olympic village is really like and whether it’s a fun atmosphere and Sam spilled all.

She said: “It depends when you compete. As a hockey girl we compete throughout the whole tournament, so we have to be pretty serious apart from the last two or three nights, but the swimmers are finished after week one, so sometimes you can hear the noise, hear the bottles going. It’s a right mix.”

Sam Quek is our Team GB House correspondent
Sam Quek is our Team GB House correspondent. Picture: Getty

Asked if the swimmers are a bad influence, Sam confessed: “After week one, maybe. I’ll mention no names!”

The guys also grilled Sam if any romances blossom in the Olympic village.

“Some of them short term, some of them long term. It is very safe – if you get where I’m coming from – in the Olympic village,” she replied. “There’s people who are sill in a relationship from Rio, people I know from the men’s team and the women’s team got married.”

Sam Quek joined us live on Capital Breakfast
Sam Quek joined us live on Capital Breakfast. Picture: Global

She added: “As a former Olympian, I can’t really kiss and tell. What happens in the village stays in the village.”

Sam also revealed how it really feels to have a gold medal hanging around your neck.

“They’re getting bigger and bigger with every Olympics, probably less and less gold. I didn’t take mine off and I got a really bad neck and really stiff.”

