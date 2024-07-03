Lando Norris And Oscar Piastri Surprise F1 Superfan Live On Capital Breakfast

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri joined Capital Breakfast to surprise superfan Jess. Picture: Global/Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri surprised an F1 superfan Jess live on Capital Breakfast.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

We had the ultimate surprise for diehard F1 fan Jess, who’s missing part of her school prom to head over to Silverstone this weekend.

Jess thought she was coming into Capital’s studios to feature on a podcast about young F1 fans, but we had the best surprise for her, introducing her to McLaren stars Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri!

They brought the prom to her, arriving with a bouquet of flowers and even wearing bow ties for the occasion.

Jess had the best surprise from her F1 heroes. Picture: Global

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri on Capital Breakfast. Picture: Global

Jess was beyond surprised, with the best – teary – reaction to meeting her heroes, having been duped by her parents for the last few weeks so they could pull off the ultimate meet and greet.

In an even better surprise it turned out to be Lando and Oscar’s first prom too!

Capital Breakfast hosts Jordan North, Chris Stark and Kemi Rodgers then played Dasha song ‘Austin’ as their ‘first prom dance’.

Jess even grabbed an official prom photo with her idols.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.