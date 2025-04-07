Severance cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Severance Quiz'

Severance cast. vs The Most Impossible Severance Quiz. Picture: Capital Buzz

By Katie Louise Smith

Can you beat the Severance cast's score on this expert level quiz?

Good morning, refiners! It's that time again – time for another Most Impossible Quiz and this time, it's all about Severance.

In honour of the end of Severance season 2, the Capital Buzz Knowledge & Trivia department challenged Adam Scott (Mark), Britt Lower (Helly), Dichen Lachman (Gemma/Ms. Casey), Zach Cherry (Dylan), Tramell Tillman (Milchick) and Gwendoline Christie (Lorne, the goat lady) to take on an expert level quiz about the show...

From knowing their innies from their outies to the lyrics of the Kier Anthem, will they manage to hit target and win the goodly splendours waiting for them? And can you beat their score?

Hit play on the video below to test your knowledge – and stick around to her Gwendoline Christie's perfect impression of Harmony Cobel saying "Maaaahrk".

Severance Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Severance Quiz'

