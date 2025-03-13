Millie Bobby Brown gets chaotic in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

13 March 2025, 17:31

Millie Bobby Brown gets chaotic in 'My Life In 20 Questions'
Millie Bobby Brown gets chaotic in 'My Life In 20 Questions'. Picture: Capital Buzz
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Carrots. BASE jumping. Mamma Mia. A dog named after Sabrina Carpenter's 'Juno'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Millie Bobby Brown is officially back in the building. Yep, the icon herself has returned to Capital Buzz HQ for another chaotic interview and this time, she's taking a trip down memory lane for our 'My Life In 20 Questions'.

In honour of the release of Millie's latest Netflix film The Electric State, we put Millie in the hot seat and handed her 20 questions about her life, career so far and everything in between.

From her love of animals and her irrational fear of bungalows to her incredible 16th birthday party and her dream celebrity dinner guests... Millie spills all. And she even drops a hilarious PSA to everyone who roasted her for her love of carrots.

Hit play on the video below to watch Millie's My Life In 20 rundown.

Millie Bobby Brown Gets Chaotic In ‘My Life In 20 Questions’

Watch more Capital Buzz interviews here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

