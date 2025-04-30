JoJo Siwa ex Kath Ebbs shares heartbreaking post after split

30 April 2025, 12:32

JoJo Siwa ex Kath Ebbs shares heartbreaking posts after split
JoJo Siwa ex Kath Ebbs shares heartbreaking posts after split. Picture: Instagram / Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Following their split from CBB's JoJo Siwa, Kath Ebbs has been sharing heartbreaking posts on socials.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Before heading into the Celebrity Big Brother UK house, JoJo Siwa was dating Australian influencer Kath Ebbs. During her time on the reality TV show, JoJo went on a journey of self discovery and said she realised - despite saying she was deeply in love with Kath prior - that she wasn't happy in their relationship.

After JoJo came third on the show, Kath Ebbs revealed JoJo had split up with them almost immediately at the show's wrap party. Kath said in a since deleted video on Instagram that she felt "humiliated". Defending the sudden split JoJo has said the split "was not supposed to happen like that".

Aside from the now-deleted video announcing their split, Kath has remained tightlipped on their socials while JoJo has returned to America and is posting as normal. However fans have noticed Kath has actually been pretty vocal via their TikTok reposts.

JoJo and her ex partner Kath at the GLAAD awards
JoJo and her ex partner Kath at the GLAAD awards. Picture: Getty

Kath Ebbs reveals JoJo Siwa ended their relationship

Kath reposted one video of a woman talking about creating new standards for people you form a connection with. In the comments someone wrote, "The way Kath Ebbs reposted this". They also shared a picture of a woman who'd been crying with text that says: "Does anyone know if it will be easier tomorrow."

After this they shared a picture with the text: "Can a real adult tell me when everything gets easier? I'll be 25 next week and boy this is hard. IDK why when I was little I thought I'd have it all figured out by 25."

This comes after fans spotted JoJo's mum had also been reposting TikTok's. One she shared said: "JoJo Siwa has not left Kath for Chris."

When they revealed the split, Kath accused JoJo of "emotional cheating" which fans have assumed is referring to her extremely close relationship to Chris Hughes, who's said he and JoJo are "platonic soulmates".

JoJo Siwa ex Kath Ebbs shares heartbreaking posts after split
JoJo Siwa ex Kath Ebbs shares heartbreaking posts after split. Picture: TikTok
JoJo opened up about her gender identity issues on CBB
JoJo opened up about her gender identity issues on CBB. Picture: ITV

In the video Jess shared, the user said: "JoJo has broken up with Kath because JoJo doesn't know who she is. She's figuring out herself."

Speaking on This Morning, JoJo said: "On day three [in Big Brother], I sat with myself, I was in my own thoughts away from everyone that I know. Away from outside opinions, away from everything and I really realised things that I was okay with in my life that I should never have been okay with.

"There were countless things that I was like, 'that is not something I should be okay with and I'm not happy'. And I knew as soon as I came out I wanted to fix things in my life and make the changes in my life."

Read more about JoJo Siwa here:

JoJo Siwa places third in CBB

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Here's what happens to every character at the end of You season 5

You season 5 ending: Here's what happens to every character

How many people has Joe Goldberg killed? Complete list of his murders

How many people has Joe Goldberg killed? Full list of Joe's murders in You

MAFS Australia's Carina speaks out after Paul's big Final Task mistake

MAFS Australia's Carina speaks out after Paul's big Final Task mistake

Bella Ramsey confirms plans to release album of their own music

Bella Ramsey confirms plans to release their own album with original music

When are the MAFS Australia Final Vows and what happens?

When are the MAFS Australia 2025 Final Vows and what happens?

Bella Ramsey steps into the Capital Buzz art gallery to paint a portrait of Ellie from The Last of Us

The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey paints Ellie while answering questions about season 2

MAFS Australia's Tori reveals real reason behind Jack split

MAFS Australia's Tori reveals real reason for Jack split

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 final voting figures revealed

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 final voting figures revealed

The Last of Us: Who is Eugene and why did Joel kill him?

What happened to Eugene in The Last of Us and why did Joel kill him?

The Last of Us season 2 release time: Here's when each episode comes out

The Last of Us season 2 episode 4 release time: Here's when new episodes comes out

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits