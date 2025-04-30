JoJo Siwa ex Kath Ebbs shares heartbreaking post after split

JoJo Siwa ex Kath Ebbs shares heartbreaking posts after split. Picture: Instagram / Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Following their split from CBB's JoJo Siwa, Kath Ebbs has been sharing heartbreaking posts on socials.

Before heading into the Celebrity Big Brother UK house, JoJo Siwa was dating Australian influencer Kath Ebbs. During her time on the reality TV show, JoJo went on a journey of self discovery and said she realised - despite saying she was deeply in love with Kath prior - that she wasn't happy in their relationship.

After JoJo came third on the show, Kath Ebbs revealed JoJo had split up with them almost immediately at the show's wrap party. Kath said in a since deleted video on Instagram that she felt "humiliated". Defending the sudden split JoJo has said the split "was not supposed to happen like that".

Aside from the now-deleted video announcing their split, Kath has remained tightlipped on their socials while JoJo has returned to America and is posting as normal. However fans have noticed Kath has actually been pretty vocal via their TikTok reposts.

JoJo and her ex partner Kath at the GLAAD awards. Picture: Getty

Kath Ebbs reveals JoJo Siwa ended their relationship

Kath reposted one video of a woman talking about creating new standards for people you form a connection with. In the comments someone wrote, "The way Kath Ebbs reposted this". They also shared a picture of a woman who'd been crying with text that says: "Does anyone know if it will be easier tomorrow."

After this they shared a picture with the text: "Can a real adult tell me when everything gets easier? I'll be 25 next week and boy this is hard. IDK why when I was little I thought I'd have it all figured out by 25."

This comes after fans spotted JoJo's mum had also been reposting TikTok's. One she shared said: "JoJo Siwa has not left Kath for Chris."

When they revealed the split, Kath accused JoJo of "emotional cheating" which fans have assumed is referring to her extremely close relationship to Chris Hughes, who's said he and JoJo are "platonic soulmates".

JoJo Siwa ex Kath Ebbs shares heartbreaking posts after split. Picture: TikTok

JoJo opened up about her gender identity issues on CBB. Picture: ITV

In the video Jess shared, the user said: "JoJo has broken up with Kath because JoJo doesn't know who she is. She's figuring out herself."

Speaking on This Morning, JoJo said: "On day three [in Big Brother], I sat with myself, I was in my own thoughts away from everyone that I know. Away from outside opinions, away from everything and I really realised things that I was okay with in my life that I should never have been okay with.

"There were countless things that I was like, 'that is not something I should be okay with and I'm not happy'. And I knew as soon as I came out I wanted to fix things in my life and make the changes in my life."

