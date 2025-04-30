Who was Jamie's 'backup' groom on MAFS Australia? Why Tyson stood her up

Here's why MAFS Australia's Jamie was stood up by 'backup' groom. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight Australia backup groom Tyson reveals why he stood Jamie up in the Final Task.

Married at First Sight Australia included a major twist this year as the cast were offered a chance to go on a date with someone else they'd been matched with before the experts settled on their partner.

For the likes of Rhi and Jeff, who chose to not meet their alternative match, the Final Task strengthened their relationship. But for the likes of Carina and Paul, who were not on the same wavelength, the Final Task was the demise of their relationship.

Jamie (who's married to Dave) shocked viewers as she chose to go on a date with her 'backup' groom while Dave opted out. However, Jamie's choice came with instant regret as she was stood up by the possible groom.

Now, Jamie's mystery man has been identified he's revealed he chose to stand her up.

Jamie was stood up by her 'backup' match. Picture: Nine

Who was Jamie's 'backup' groom on MAFS Australia?

Jamie's 'backup' groom's identity was confirmed by a MAFS insider who has said model and Melbourne-based plumber Tyson Fievez. They revealed that Tyson was on standby in Sydney to film but pulled out last minute.

"But after hearing that he would be ruining their marriage, he had second thoughts," the source told Daily Mail Australia.

"He didn't want to be the guy to interfere. In the end, he pulled out last minute and chose not to show up—leaving Jamie standing there."

After Tyson's no-show, Jamie said to the cameras: "I've never been stood up a restaurant before in my life, and now I have to remember this moment for the rest of my life.

"It's actually so embarrassing that this is now a televised event. It makes me want to run to Dave and literally hold onto him for dear life."

When Jamie returned to Dave he was surprisingly understanding about her decision to meet with her 'backup' match, he told the cameras: "We're in a marriage here. I trust her…but I'm glad she got stood up."

Jamie and Dave at their MAFS Australia wedding. Picture: Nine

The Final Task came a week before Final Vows, where the couples had to make the decision to commit to each other beyond the experiment or walk away.

For Carina and Paul, the Final Task had a hugely detrimental affect on their marriage as Paul chose to meet his alternative natch Hannah.

"I said to my producer 'If Paul says yes, he's got bricks in his head'. And I meant it," Carina said after filming.

